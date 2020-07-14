Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oat-Milk Company Oatly Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including Oprah

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:45am EDT

By Ben Dummett, Miriam Gottfried and Juliet Chung

Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly AB has sold a $200 million stake to a group led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. that includes Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks Corp. Chief Howard Schultz and the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

The sale of the roughly 10% stake values Oatly at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company said it plans to announce the deal as soon as this week. It is a key step in its path toward a possible initial public offering sometime over the next 12 to 18 months, some of the people said. The fast-growing company could also be an acquisition target for a big food conglomerate.

The deal and valuation underscore the growing popularity of plant-based foods as consumers seek healthier options with less impact on the environment. Shares of Beyond Meat Inc., one of the hottest plant-based food companies in recent years, have rocketed to around $130 a share since the company went public at $25 last year.

Oat milk's popularity is soaring -- sales in U.S. stores grew nearly 300% year-over-year for the 16-week period ended June 20, according to Nielsen data. Fans say it mixes better with coffee than other milk substitutes. Oatly says the process of making oat milk, which involves steeping oats in water, consumes less water than making almond milk.

The growing appetite for milk alternatives has put pressure on dairy-milk companies like Dean Foods, which filed for bankruptcy protection in November.

Ms. Winfrey has shown particular interest in the health-and-wellness sector. She is an investor in WW International Inc., formerly Weight Watchers, where she sits on the board.

The Blackstone-led group also includes growth-investment firm Orkila Capital LLC and the investment arm of Rabobank.

Mr. Schultz is personally investing in Oatly, but the company does have a relationship with Starbucks. In April, the coffee giant introduced Oatly in stores across China.

Oatly's founders, brothers Rickard and Björn Öste, will also be reinvesting in the company as part of the fundraising round.

Founded in the 1990s, Oatly entered the U.S. four years ago. The company's 2019 sales of about $200 million were roughly double the previous year. It expects to have similar growth this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Oatly has been profitable in the past but lost money in recent years as it invested in its business, the people said.

Oatly is distributed in Northern Europe, the U.S. and China and plans to use the money to keep building its supply chain in those markets and more widely distribute its oat-based yogurt, spreads, on-the-go drinks and ice cream.

"I've been investing for the last 20 years in food and beverage brands and have rarely been that impressed by the growth trajectory," said Eric Melloul, Oatly's chairman and a managing director at Verlinvest, a Belgian investment holding company started by founding families of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA.

Oatly's financing brings a prominent U.S. investor on board in Blackstone, joining lead investors Verlinvest and China Resources, a Chinese state-owned conglomerate. "We have Asian owners and European owners and wanted to bring U.S. owners into the company, too," said Oatly CEO Toni Petersson.

The Oatly investment is the latest to come out of Blackstone's growth business, which it launched in early 2019, hiring General Atlantic veteran Jon Korngold to run it.

"There are very few brands out there that have this level of scale globally and yet are still early in their consumer-brand life cycle," said Blackstone's Ann Chung, who led the investment.

Blackstone is known for big buyouts of stable cash-flow-generating companies, but investing in fast-growing companies has been one of President Jonathan Gray's strategies for navigating an expensive market. Last November, the firm struck a deal to take a majority stake in MagicLab, the owner of dating app Bumble.

Blackstone, which manages roughly $538 billion in assets, has stuck to the theme despite recent market turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis. In March, it announced a deal to buy a majority stake in health-care software company HealthEdge, and in April it invested $2 billion in biotech company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Last month, it took a 49% stake in a venture that will own three film-studio lots and five adjacent office buildings in Hollywood, Calif.

Blackstone is the latest high-profile investor to bet on the growing demand for alternative foods. Earlier this year, Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign-wealth fund, led a $225 million funding round in Califia Farms, a maker of plant-based food and beverages.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com, Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com and Juliet Chung at juliet.chung@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -5.86% 152.74 Delayed Quote.32.62%
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -6.70% 125.98 Delayed Quote.66.64%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 24.31 End-of-day quote.25.98%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 14.03 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY -17.40% 0.066 Delayed Quote.10.00%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 32.75 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 137.25 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.28% 99.925 End-of-day quote.-20.09%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 102 End-of-day quote.-16.36%
OATS FUTURES (O) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.52% 341 End-of-day quote.16.18%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.21% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.39% 53.52 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.61% 24.29 Delayed Quote.-36.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
12:45aOat-Milk Company Oatly Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including O..
DJ
07/13NIBC N : Bank Proceeds with Takeover Offer from Blackstone After EU Clearance
DJ
07/13NIBC N : agrees to Blackstone's reduced takeover offer
RE
07/09BLACKSTONE : Announces $4.6 Billion Final Close of Life Sciences Fund
BU
07/09KKR Buys Insurer to Build Up Asset Pool -- WSJ
DJ
07/08KKR to Buy Global Atlantic Financial Group for $4.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 868 M - -
Net income 2020 2 321 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 36 350 M 36 350 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,34 $
Last Close Price 53,52 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.33%36 350
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.26%16 538
AMUNDI-0.07%15 870
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.78%10 451
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-11.94%9 851
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-19.61%9 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group