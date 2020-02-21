Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Workplace Software Deal Set -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Miriam Gottfried and Cara Lombardo

Ultimate Software and Kronos Inc. are merging in a deal creating a big new player in workplace-software products.

The all-stock deal will create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt, the companies said Thursday, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report.

Hellman & Friedman, the private-equity firm that controls both closely held companies, will remain the controlling shareholder, while Blackstone Group Inc., which owns stakes in both, will be the largest minority investor in the combined company.

Kronos CEO Aron Ain will lead the combined company, which will have more than 12,000 employees and dual headquarters in Lowell, Mass., and Weston, Fla.

Ultimate Software develops cloud-based subscription software aimed at corporate human-resources departments. Its offerings include the UltiPro suite of products that allow employees to access tax documents and pay stubs. Kronos software helps companies with absence and performance management.

The combined company would have about $3 billion in annual revenue.

Hellman & Friedman paid about $11 billion last year to take Ultimate Software private and bought Kronos in 2007 in a transaction valued at roughly $1.8 billion.

"We have two remarkable leaders in the human-capital-management space that are so complementary to each other, it's almost scary," Mr. Ain said in an interview. He said the two businesses have only 3% overlap in their customer base, creating an opportunity for them to cross-market their products.

He said there will also be a significant new opportunity for the businesses to grow together into new geographies and offerings and that the combined company plans to add over 3,000 employees in the next three years.

The merged company's size and growth profile make it a candidate for an initial public offering down the road.

With offices in San Francisco, New York and London, Hellman & Friedman has a strategy of making large-scale, concentrated bets on a relatively small set of companies in areas in which it has expertise. It has a long history of investing in software-related businesses, including DoubleClick Inc., which it sold to Google in 2008, and Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, which it exited in 2007.

Kronos has been a successful investment for Hellman & Friedman, delivering returns of 13 times over the 13 years it has been in the firm's portfolio, according to David Tunnell, a partner at the buyout firm who leads its software investments.

"This is an example of how we try to offer long-term support to high-quality growth companies," Mr. Tunnell said in an interview.

For Blackstone, the investment in Ultimate was part of its recent focus on putting money into fast-growing companies -- a strategy that the private-equity giant's President Jonathan Gray has embraced as a way to navigate an expensive market. Other recent so-called growth investments include Blackstone's 2019 deals for a majority stake in MagicLab, which owns dating app Bumble, and mobile performance marketing platform Vungle.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.52% 1516.99 Delayed Quote.13.85%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -0.59% 112 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 9750.964579 Delayed Quote.8.47%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.49% 62.45 Delayed Quote.12.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
02:48aWorkplace Software Deal Set -- WSJ
DJ
02/20BLACKSTONE : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Foru..
BU
02/20Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/20Thyssenkrupp nears full sale of $17 billion elevator division - sources
RE
02/20BLACKSTONE : Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge -- Update
DJ
02/20BLACKSTONE : Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge
DJ
02/20THOMSON REUTERS CLOSE TO NAMING EX-N : sources
RE
02/17Thyssenkrupp shortlists buyout firms for elevator unit, Kone out
RE
02/17Thyssenkrupp shortlists buyout firms for elevator unit, Kone out
RE
02/17Thyssenkrupp Focuses Talks for Elevator Deal on Two Consortia
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 079 M
EBIT 2020 4 867 M
Net income 2020 3 738 M
Debt 2020 6 939 M
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,98x
EV / Sales2021 6,02x
Capitalization 42 495 M
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,67  $
Last Close Price 62,45  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
William Murphy CTO & Senior Managing Director-Innovations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.12.19%42 495
LEGAL & GENERAL3.93%24 468
KKR & CO. INC.16.32%19 067
AMUNDI10.30%16 879
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-2.35%12 606
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-1.03%11 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group