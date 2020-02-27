Brink : Acquires Allied Irish Bank's Remote ATM Network

Log in
02/27/2020 | 12:44pm EST

The Brink's Company

1801 Bayberry Court

P.O. Box 18100

Richmond, VA 23226-8100 USA

Tel. 804.289.9600

Fax 804.289.9770

Contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

804.289.9709

Brink's Acquires Allied Irish Bank's Remote ATM Network

RICHMOND, Va., February 27, 2020 - The Brink's Company, the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire more than 500 ATMs from Allied Irish Bank (AIB). AIB is a financial services group operating predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom, providing a range of services to retail, business and corporate customers, with market-leading positions in key segments.

This acquisition encompasses AIB's remote (non-branch) ATM estate. Point Cash by Brink'sTM offers a comprehensive suite of ATM management services, including predictive cash management software and 24/7 call center support.

Doug Pertz, Brink's president and CEO, said: "Expanding our offerings to include full-service management of ATM networks aligns with our strategic goals. I am confident we will deliver exceptional ATM services in the Republic of Ireland. Our priority is to maintain the existing ATM estate and expand access to cash, particularly in underserved and rural communities. Most importantly, cardholders with bank accounts in the Republic of Ireland will receive the same level of service without incurring any additional fees or charges when using our ATMs."

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 42 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.comor call 804-289-9709.

# # #

Disclaimer

The Brink's Company published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:29:12 UTC
