British Land : Full Year Results 2020

British Land's Full Year Results 2020

8.30 a.m. Wednesday 27 May 2020

Further to the RNS announcement on Wednesday, British Land's Full Year Results Presentation will now take place at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday 27 May 2020.

To accompany the results, CEO Chris Grigg and CFO Simon Carter will hold a conference call for analysts and investors. Slides to accompany the call will be displayed along with a live audio broadcast via the website (www.britishland.com) at 8.30am on 27 May 2020

Copies of the Press Release will be available on the website from 7.00 am on the day. The presentation slides will be available to download before the presentation from our website, and a recording of the webcast will be available later in the day.

The details for the conference call and weblink are as follows:

United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll Free) 0800 640 6441

All other locations +44 203 808 9126

Participant access code 635830

Webcast link:http://view-w.tv/927-1254-23185/en

Kind regards,

David Walker

Head of Investor Relations

British Land