The British Land Company PLC

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC

(BLND)
  Report
News 
News

British Land : Full Year Results 2020

share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT

British Land's Full Year Results 2020

8.30 a.m. Wednesday 27 May 2020

Further to the RNS announcement on Wednesday, British Land's Full Year Results Presentation will now take place at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday 27 May 2020.

To accompany the results, CEO Chris Grigg and CFO Simon Carter will hold a conference call for analysts and investors. Slides to accompany the call will be displayed along with a live audio broadcast via the website (www.britishland.com) at 8.30am on 27 May 2020

Copies of the Press Release will be available on the website from 7.00 am on the day. The presentation slides will be available to download before the presentation from our website, and a recording of the webcast will be available later in the day.

The details for the conference call and weblink are as follows:

United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll Free) 0800 640 6441

All other locations +44 203 808 9126

Participant access code 635830

Webcast link:http://view-w.tv/927-1254-23185/en

Kind regards,

David Walker

Head of Investor Relations

British Land

Disclaimer

British Land Company plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:59:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 539 M
EBIT 2020 415 M
Net income 2020 -614 M
Debt 2020 3 524 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,58x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2021 13,6x
Capitalization 3 554 M
Chart THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
The British Land Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 470,47  GBp
Last Close Price 383,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Grigg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Score Chairman
Joff Sharpe Head-Operations
Simon Carter Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Nicholas Jackson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC-39.97%4 385
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)16.16%58 259
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.15%38 719
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.05%19 156
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-26.63%18 551
SEGRO PLC-6.62%11 448
