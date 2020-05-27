Log in
The British Land Company PLC    BLND   GB0001367019

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC

(BLND)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

British Land : Real estate firm British Land reports $1.36 billion loss as retail portfolio value slumps

05/27/2020 | 02:41am EDT
The shadow of western Europe's tallest building, the Shard, is cast across the financial district as seen from it's The View gallery in London

Real estate firm British Land Co Plc racked up a 1.1 billion pound ($1.36 billion) loss last year, thanks to a 26% slump in the value of its retail portfolio, the company said on Wednesday, as it battles the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which owns a range of office-led London campuses and retail spaces, said loss after tax widened to 1.11 billion pounds for the full year ended March 31, compared to 320 million pounds a year ago, whereas net asset value (NAV) declined 14.5% to 774 pence.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 539 M
EBIT 2020 415 M
Net income 2020 -700 M
Debt 2020 3 524 M
Yield 2020 5,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,38x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2021 13,6x
Capitalization 3 521 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 470,47 GBp
Last Close Price 380,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Grigg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Score Chairman
Joff Sharpe Head-Operations
Simon Carter Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Nicholas Jackson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC-40.51%4 347
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.73%58 243
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.53%37 118
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-24.64%19 056
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.84%18 995
SEGRO PLC-7.02%11 405
