Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 10/10/2019

For Immediate Release: October 10, 2019

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 10/10/2019

Our October 10, 2019 press release reported that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the five-week period ended October 5, 2019, increased 3.0 percent in comparison to the prior year five-week period ended October 6, 2018. Total net sales for the five-week fiscal month increased 2.5% to $77.3 million compared to net sales of $75. 4 million in the prior year five-week fiscal month ended October 6, 2018.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the five-week fiscal period ended October 5, 2019 were up 4.5% in comparison to the prior year five-week period ended October 6, 2018. The men's business represented approximately 49.0 percent of total sales for the current and prior year fiscal September. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men's side of the business were down approximately 1.5 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the five-week fiscal period ended October 5, 2019 were up approximately 4.0 percent in comparison to the prior year five - week period ended October 6, 2018. The women's business represented approximately 51.0 percent of total sales for the current and prior year fiscal September. For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women's side of the business were down about 2.0 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 7.0 percent in comparison to the prior year fiscal September, and footwear sales were up about 20.0 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal September net sales. This compares with approximately 8.5 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, for each of these categories for the same period in the prior year. Average accessory price points were down approximately 6.0 percent and average footwear price points were down about 9.5 percent for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPT's increased approximately 1.5% and the average transaction value was down slightly compared to the prior year fiscal September.

Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 454 stores in 43 states as of October 10, 2018.