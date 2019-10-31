Buckle : gifted. the campaign.

We feel it, and think you may have too. That slow start of the holiday itch. Knowing that soon we will be settling in, with all things merry and bright, and be in the search for the perfect little something for those we love.

It's that thought, that token of appreciation and celebration, that spurred this holiday idea, maybe we should be talking about something a bit bigger than a pretty box wrapped with a big bow. Maybe, it shouldn't be about what ends up under the tree, but everything leading up to it.

This holiday, embrace the idea of what it truly means to be gifted. We are gifted in relationships, experiences, and yes, of course with those physical items that serve as a little reminder that someone was thinking of you.

Gifted is a feeling, is a series of actions, big and small.

Gifted is the perfect fit. The satisfaction of checking every box on the list.

This year, let's celebrate gifted. Not just the gifts (although we still have those in mind), but gifted as something that lives beyond any season.

The thought, that gifted is ending the day right where you want to be. Because in the midst of the holiday rush, we understand that being gifted is so much more than what ends up under the tree.

Share with us what makes you gifted this holiday on Instagram by using #BuckleHoliday and #giftedwithlove. We can't wait to celebrate this holiday with you!