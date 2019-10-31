Log in
10/31 04:00:16 pm
20.96 USD   -3.10%
Buckle : gifted. the campaign.

10/31/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

We feel it, and think you may have too. That slow start of the holiday itch. Knowing that soon we will be settling in, with all things merry and bright, and be in the search for the perfect little something for those we love.

It's that thought, that token of appreciation and celebration, that spurred this holiday idea, maybe we should be talking about something a bit bigger than a pretty box wrapped with a big bow. Maybe, it shouldn't be about what ends up under the tree, but everything leading up to it.

This holiday, embrace the idea of what it truly means to be gifted. We are gifted in relationships, experiences, and yes, of course with those physical items that serve as a little reminder that someone was thinking of you.

Gifted is a feeling, is a series of actions, big and small.

Gifted is the perfect fit. The satisfaction of checking every box on the list.

This year, let's celebrate gifted. Not just the gifts (although we still have those in mind), but gifted as something that lives beyond any season.

The thought, that gifted is ending the day right where you want to be. Because in the midst of the holiday rush, we understand that being gifted is so much more than what ends up under the tree.

Share with us what makes you gifted this holiday on Instagram by using #BuckleHoliday and #giftedwithlove. We can't wait to celebrate this holiday with you!

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:36:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 887 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 90,6 M
Finance 2020 181 M
Yield 2020 9,27%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Chart THE BUCKLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Buckle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BUCKLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 21,63  $
Spread / Highest target -30,7%
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Kari G. Smith Director & Executive Vice President-Stores
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BUCKLE, INC.11.84%1 050
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.52%98 725
KERING24.13%71 040
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.35%62 044
ROSS STORES32.60%39 906
HENNES & MAURITZ62.39%34 824
