The Buckle, Inc. : Announces Temporary Closure of Stores as Part of COVID-19 Response

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that after thoughtful consideration of the health and welfare of its guests, teammates, and communities, it will temporarily close all brick and mortar stores effective March 18, 2020 through March 31, 2020. During this time, the Company’s online store will remain open and the Company will provide pay and benefits for its teammates during the full period. Company management will continue to monitor as additional guidance is issued from the Center for Disease Control along with U.S. and local governments and may adjust these timelines as necessary.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores in 42 states.

