Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Buckle, Inc.    BKE

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Buckle, Inc. : Provides Dividend Update in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 06:51am EDT

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 23, 2020, the Board deferred making a decision on dividend payments until its next regularly scheduled Board meeting. As announced last week, Buckle temporarily closed all of its brick and mortar retail stores from March 18, 2020 through March 31, 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Given the uncertainty regarding the potential length and severity of the pandemic as well as the potential impact to the Company, the Board elected to defer the dividend decision to maintain the Company’s cash position and give it financial flexibility. As an additional measure, the Company also announced that both its Chairman and its President and Chief Executive Officer have elected to forgo their salary until such time as normal business operations resume. Similarly, the Company’s Board of Directors has elected to forgo their respective quarterly cash retainers for the current quarter.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores in 42 states.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BUCKLE, INC.
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Provides Dividend Update in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
03/18BUCKLE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17THE BUCKLE, INC. : Announces Temporary Closure of Stores as Part of COVID-19 Res..
BU
03/13BUCKLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13BUCKLE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/13THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Net Income
BU
03/10THE BUCKLE, INC. : annual earnings release
03/05THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports February 2020 Net Sales and Announces Fourth Quarter ..
BU
02/10BUCKLE : Reports january 2020 net sales
AQ
02/06THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports January 2020 Net Sales
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 900 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 99,8 M
Finance 2020 196 M
Yield 2020 14,9%
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 759 M
Chart THE BUCKLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Buckle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BUCKLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 15,46  $
Spread / Highest target -9,44%
Spread / Average Target -9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Kari G. Smith Director & Executive Vice President-Stores
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BUCKLE, INC.-42.83%759
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-33.23%70 245
KERING-30.63%54 507
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.06%37 278
ROSS STORES, INC.-45.11%22 933
HENNES & MAURITZ-42.89%17 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group