Advent-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp Elevator

"The is no shortage of money for a global expansion," Ranjan Sen, managing partner with private equity firm Advent told the Handelsblatt business daily. "This could by all means amount to single-digit billions."

Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany's RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros.

Thyssenkrupp said it would reinvest about 1.25 billion euros to take a stake in the unit.

By far the German conglomerate's most profitable business, Thyssenkrupp Elevator is the world's fourth-largest lift manufacturer behind United Technologies Corp's Otis, Switzerland's Schindler and Finnish rival Kone.

