Carlyle LP : 2Q'20 Supplemental Financial Data

Summary Key Metrics 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 108.0 26.7 28.2 57.8 89.0 175.4 103.3 132.7 108.8 108.0 128.8 127.3 252.1 32.6 192.0 350.4 452.8 256.1 Fee Related Earnings ($ mm) Fee Related Earnings ($ mm) Corporate Private Equity 8.1 (17.4) (13.4) 3.8 44.1 89.3 58.1 62.4 67.8 72.4 77.3 68.6 Corporate Private Equity 135.4 115.5 26.3 123.8 260.7 145.9 Real Assets 15.7 34.2 24.2 33.1 26.3 37.2 26.2 53.5 26.0 21.2 23.9 22.7 Real Assets 82.0 68.7 51.6 120.8 126.9 46.6 Global Credit 77.3 0.6 9.2 11.5 9.3 41.9 12.5 10.6 10.9 13.8 19.3 24.1 Global Credit 20.0 (174.9) 82.0 71.9 47.8 43.4 Investment Solutions 6.9 9.3 8.2 9.4 9.3 7.0 6.5 6.2 4.1 0.6 8.3 11.9 Investment Solutions 14.7 23.3 32.1 33.9 17.4 20.2 259.9 155.8 138.9 114.5 210.0 210.5 100.8 213.4 160.7 171.7 175.0 198.4 922.5 651.7 670.0 673.9 646.6 373.4 Distributable Earnings ($ mm) Distributable Earnings ($ mm) Corporate Private Equity 207.1 72.6 86.8 39.5 121.3 102.8 62.1 62.5 81.7 90.5 107.4 95.8 Corporate Private Equity 798.0 739.4 487.9 350.4 296.8 203.2 Real Assets (40.9) 50.3 33.2 51.9 66.2 55.8 18.1 134.6 63.3 66.6 27.4 60.7 Real Assets 72.8 49.3 24.8 207.1 282.6 88.1 Global Credit 87.5 22.7 10.2 14.6 10.0 42.7 14.2 8.8 11.1 14.3 31.8 28.1 Global Credit 38.8 (157.4) 126.9 77.5 48.4 59.9 Investment Solutions 6.2 10.2 8.7 8.5 12.5 9.2 6.4 7.5 4.6 0.3 8.4 13.8 Investment Solutions 12.9 20.4 30.4 38.9 18.8 22.2 174.4 195.1 201.5 209.7 212.3 216.5 221.5 222.7 221.8 224.4 216.9 221.3 182.6 157.6 195.1 216.5 224.2 221.3 Total AUM ($ bn) Total AUM ($ bn) Corporate Private Equity 55.7 72.6 75.0 81.2 81.6 80.8 84.3 83.9 84.1 86.4 80.4 84.3 Corporate Private Equity 63.1 50.9 72.6 80.8 86.4 84.3 Real Assets 39.8 42.9 44.0 45.4 46.0 45.6 46.2 46.8 44.9 43.4 39.8 40.2 Real Assets 38.0 34.3 42.9 45.6 43.4 40.2 Global Credit 31.9 33.3 33.8 35.5 37.4 44.4 45.6 46.6 48.0 49.4 48.8 50.0 Global Credit 35.3 29.4 33.3 44.4 49.1 50.0 Investment Solutions 47.0 46.3 48.7 47.6 47.3 45.7 45.4 45.4 44.8 45.2 48.0 46.9 Investment Solutions 46.2 43.1 46.3 45.7 45.2 46.9 121.8 124.6 125.8 146.5 147.4 159.6 160.0 158.4 158.8 161.1 158.2 162.4 131.0 115.0 124.6 159.6 161.1 162.4 Fee-earning AUM ($ bn) Fee-earning AUM ($ bn) Corporate Private Equity 35.6 35.6 35.3 56.3 56.3 62.4 61.9 60.5 61.2 61.7 61.1 57.2 Corporate Private Equity 40.9 36.3 35.6 62.4 61.7 57.2 Real Assets 29.8 31.6 32.1 31.5 31.6 33.0 32.9 33.2 32.7 33.2 30.9 31.6 Real Assets 30.9 27.5 31.6 33.0 33.2 31.6 Global Credit 26.0 27.3 27.8 28.8 30.1 35.2 36.5 35.9 37.1 37.9 38.1 41.8 Global Credit 31.0 24.1 27.3 35.2 37.9 41.8 Investment Solutions 30.3 30.2 30.5 29.8 29.5 29.1 28.7 28.8 27.7 28.4 28.2 31.8 Investment Solutions 28.2 27.1 30.2 29.1 28.4 31.8 7.2 24.7 7.7 12.3 6.0 7.1 6.9 3.5 5.7 3.3 7.5 4.8 16.4 8.2 43.3 33.1 19.3 12.4 Fundraising ($ bn) Fundraising ($ bn) Corporate Private Equity 0.9 19.1 3.9 8.8 1.8 2.4 3.6 0.5 1.9 1.4 0.5 0.0 Corporate Private Equity 8.0 0.8 20.5 17.0 7.4 0.5 Real Assets 2.4 3.2 1.3 0.7 1.1 2.6 0.6 1.6 0.6 0.5 1.1 0.5 Real Assets 3.9 1.2 10.2 5.7 3.2 1.7 Global Credit 1.8 1.7 0.8 2.0 2.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 2.8 0.4 1.6 2.9 Global Credit 2.9 3.5 6.6 6.3 5.7 4.5 Investment Solutions 2.1 0.7 1.7 0.7 1.2 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.4 1.0 4.3 1.4 Investment Solutions 1.6 2.8 5.9 4.2 3.0 5.8 6.9 7.2 4.0 3.5 3.3 11.5 3.4 7.3 3.4 7.1 3.0 2.9 14.0 17.9 22.0 22.4 21.3 5.9 Invested Capital ($ bn) Invested Capital ($ bn) Corporate Private Equity 3.6 3.6 0.7 1.6 1.1 7.8 1.1 4.2 1.0 2.0 0.7 0.5 Corporate Private Equity 5.3 7.9 11.1 11.3 8.2 1.3 Real Assets 1.3 1.6 1.9 0.9 0.8 1.7 0.8 0.9 0.8 2.6 0.8 0.8 Real Assets 3.1 5.1 4.4 5.2 5.2 1.6 Global Credit 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.5 Global Credit 0.6 0.7 2.1 1.2 2.6 1.3 Investment Solutions 1.3 1.2 1.0 0.8 1.3 1.6 1.1 1.4 0.9 1.8 0.7 1.0 Investment Solutions 5.0 4.3 4.4 4.7 5.3 1.7 8.4 8.0 5.6 7.0 6.4 4.9 4.7 4.4 5.7 5.1 4.5 5.7 29.0 29.4 26.0 24.0 19.9 10.2 Realized Proceeds ($ bn) Realized Proceeds ($ bn) Corporate Private Equity 4.0 3.4 2.8 2.9 1.5 1.7 0.9 1.6 1.1 1.3 2.2 2.6 Corporate Private Equity 12.9 14.8 11.2 8.8 5.0 4.7 Real Assets 1.7 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.7 0.9 1.6 0.6 1.7 1.9 0.6 1.1 Real Assets 4.8 5.6 4.5 5.1 5.8 1.7 Global Credit 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.4 Global Credit 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.8 0.7 Investment Solutions 2.5 2.9 1.7 2.4 3.1 2.2 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.7 1.5 1.5 Investment Solutions 10.8 8.6 9.6 9.4 7.3 3.0 3% 5% 3% 5% 3% (2%) 3% 2% 2% 2% (7%) 5% 12% 12% 20% 9% 9% (3%) Fund Appreciation Fund Appreciation Corporate Private Equity 4% 8% 4% 3% 1% (2%) 3% 1% 1% 3% (8%) 13% Corporate Private Equity 13% 11% 32% 5% 8% 3% Real Assets 2% 4% 2% 7% 3% (7%) 3% 0% 0% 0% (12%) 3% Real Assets (3%) 18% 19% 5% 3% (10%) Global Credit 0% 1% 2% 3% 1% (2%) 5% 1% (2%) (1%) (21%) 8% Global Credit (8%) (11%) 11% 5% 1% (13%) Investment Solutions 3% 3% 4% 8% 5% 2% 3% 4% 7% 1% 1% (6%) Investment Solutions 23% 12% 10% 19% 15% (4%) 1,497 1,717 1,790 1,969 1,912 1,681 1,828 1,915 1,777 1,720 1,201 1,783 1,315 1,071 1,717 1,681 1,720 1,783 Net Accrued Perf Revenue ($ mm Net Accrued Perf Revenue ($ mm Corporate Private Equity 967 1,140 1,189 1,268 1,215 1,069 1,125 1,168 1,114 1,139 776 1,400 Corporate Private Equity 1,145 706 1,140 1,069 1,139 1,400 Real Assets 423 476 485 580 570 475 548 582 496 405 286 262 Real Assets 90 285 476 475 405 262 Global Credit 44 27 29 34 34 56 72 69 70 75 29 38 Global Credit 35 35 27 56 75 38 Investment Solutions 63 74 87 87 93 81 84 97 97 101 110 84 Investment Solutions 45 45 74 81 101 84 Note: Segments and annual amounts may not sum due to rounding. Total AUM, Fee-earning AUM and Net Accrued Performance Revenue as of period end. Total AUM refers to the assets we manage or advise. Fee-earning AUM refers to the assets we manage or advise from which we derive recurring fund management fees. Fundraising excludes acquisitions; funds denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the date of closing of such commitment. Invested Capital and Realized Proceeds represent carry funds only (including related coinvestments and separately managed accounts); for purposes of aggregation, transactions denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the average rate for the period presented. Fund Appreciation/(Depreciation) represents unrealized gain/(loss) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses; fund only, does not include coinvestment; the percentage of return is calculated as: ending remaining investment fair market value plus net investment outflow (sales proceeds minus net purchases) minus beginning remaining investment fair market value divided by beginning remaining investment fair market value. For detailed definitions of the operating metrics above, please see The Carlyle Group Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Data by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 Carlyle Total Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 278.4 $ 289.8 $ 287.5 $ 328.1 $ 355.2 $ 391.0 $ 381.6 $ 414.5 $ 384.6 $ 390.2 $ 381.5 $ 386.4 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 7.5 7.7 9.7 5.6 9.8 6.0 5.5 5.3 5.3 6.1 6.3 4.1 Transaction fees, net 6.1 11.9 3.0 3.8 - 25.3 4.5 9.6 5.8 11.4 0.5 14.2 Total segment fee revenues $ 292.0 $ 309.4 $ 300.2 $ 337.5 $ 365.0 $ 422.3 $ 391.6 $ 429.4 $ 395.7 $ 407.7 $ 388.3 $ 404.7 Realized performance revenues 411.0 238.6 211.0 99.5 260.2 111.7 49.2 41.9 118.3 164.9 171.6 152.2 Realized principal investment income (loss)3 (53.4) 22.4 18.7 17.7 7.0 4.7 4.1 73.9 7.3 1.7 15.9 22.1 Interest income 5.4 5.5 6.7 7.9 9.1 6.7 6.0 5.5 6.5 6.4 5.3 3.2 Total Segment Revenues $ 655.0 $ 575.9 $ 536.6 $ 462.6 $ 641.3 $ 545.4 $ 450.9 $ 550.7 $ 527.8 $ 580.7 $ 581.1 $ 582.2 SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 177.3 $ 180.4 $ 189.1 $ 172.3 $ 186.4 $ 192.9 $ 202.3 $ 207.1 $ 194.1 $ 188.6 $ 203.8 $ 210.1 Realized performance revenues related 194.1 120.3 107.9 49.9 136.3 68.6 42.2 21.1 60.6 86.3 123.4 81.3 Total compensation and benefits4 $ 371.4 $ 300.7 $ 297.0 $ 222.2 $ 322.7 $ 261.5 $ 244.5 $ 228.2 $ 254.7 $ 274.3 $ 327.2 $ 291.4 General, administrative and other expenses (1.5) 94.4 74.8 98.9 80.9 44.2 75.7 80.0 81.0 94.6 48.3 58.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 8.2 7.9 8.1 8.5 8.7 9.8 10.3 9.6 11.8 16.5 7.4 9.2 Interest expense 17.0 17.1 17.8 18.5 19.0 19.4 19.6 19.5 19.6 23.0 23.2 25.1 Total Segment Expenses $ 395.1 $ 420.1 $ 397.7 $ 348.1 $ 431.3 $ 334.9 $ 350.1 $ 337.3 $ 367.1 $ 409.0 $ 406.1 $ 383.8 Total Segment Revenues $ 655.0 $ 575.9 $ 536.6 $ 462.6 $ 641.3 $ 545.4 $ 450.9 $ 550.7 $ 527.8 $ 580.7 $ 581.1 $ 582.2 Total Segment Expenses 395.1 420.1 397.7 348.1 431.3 334.9 350.1 337.3 367.1 409.0 406.1 383.8 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 259.9 $ 155.8 $ 138.9 $ 114.5 $ 210.0 $ 210.5 $ 100.8 $ 213.4 $ 160.7 $ 171.7 $ 175.0 $ 198.4 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 216.9 118.3 103.1 49.6 123.9 43.1 7.0 20.8 57.7 78.6 48.2 70.9 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) (53.4) 22.4 18.7 17.7 7.0 4.7 4.1 73.9 7.3 1.7 15.9 22.1 (+) Net Interest 11.6 11.6 11.1 10.6 9.9 12.7 13.6 14.0 13.1 16.6 17.9 21.9 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 108.0 $ 26.7 $ 28.2 $ 57.8 $ 89.0 $ 175.4 $ 103.3 $ 132.7 $ 108.8 $ 108.0 $ 128.8 $ 127.3 After-tax Distributable Earnings, per common share1 $ 0.75 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.25 $ 0.57 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 0.53 Distribution per common share2 $ 0.56 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Corporate Private Equity Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 118.3 $ 119.3 $ 114.1 $ 148.0 $ 175.8 $ 196.2 $ 190.0 $ 190.3 $ 192.2 $ 195.3 $ 188.5 $ 187.7 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 5.2 5.1 6.3 3.4 7.6 3.8 3.5 3.6 4.3 4.4 3.7 2.5 Transaction fees, net 5.3 8.2 0.3 3.6 - 22.8 0.3 7.4 4.4 0.6 0.2 0.3 Total segment fee revenues $ 128.8 $ 132.6 $ 120.7 $ 155.0 $ 183.4 $ 222.8 $ 193.8 $ 201.3 $ 200.9 $ 200.3 $ 192.4 $ 190.5 Realized performance revenues 345.4 162.7 188.0 52.0 143.6 32.3 23.4 11.2 33.3 53.8 53.6 40.5 Realized principal investment income (loss) 6.5 9.8 7.9 12.3 4.2 2.2 (2.3) 1.0 1.8 (3.8) 9.6 14.8 Interest income 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.5 3.0 1.8 1.2 1.2 1.7 1.9 1.2 0.3 Total Segment Revenues $ 482.5 $ 306.9 $ 318.6 $ 221.8 $ 334.2 $ 259.1 $ 216.1 $ 214.7 $ 237.7 $ 252.2 $ 256.8 $ 246.1 SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 83.6 $ 110.3 $ 97.2 $ 90.5 $ 93.9 $ 91.6 $ 96.7 $ 101.1 $ 92.6 $ 81.3 $ 94.2 $ 94.8 Realized performance revenues related 147.7 77.5 90.7 24.0 66.1 14.5 10.4 5.4 14.9 24.0 24.3 18.2 Total compensation and benefits $ 231.3 $ 187.8 $ 187.9 $ 114.5 $ 160.0 $ 106.1 $ 107.1 $ 106.5 $ 107.5 $ 105.3 $ 118.5 $ 113.0 General, administrative and other expenses 33.0 35.9 32.9 56.5 41.1 37.1 34.1 33.3 34.8 38.6 17.5 22.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 4.1 3.8 4.0 4.2 4.3 4.8 4.9 4.5 5.7 8.0 3.4 4.4 Interest expense 7.0 6.8 7.0 7.1 7.5 8.3 7.9 7.9 8.0 9.8 10.0 10.2 Total Segment Expenses $ 275.4 $ 234.3 $ 231.8 $ 182.3 $ 212.9 $ 156.3 $ 154.0 $ 152.2 $ 156.0 $ 161.7 $ 149.4 $ 150.3 Total Segment Revenues $ 482.5 $ 306.9 $ 318.6 $ 221.8 $ 334.2 $ 259.1 $ 216.1 $ 214.7 $ 237.7 $ 252.2 $ 256.8 $ 246.1 Total Segment Expenses 275.4 234.3 231.8 182.3 212.9 156.3 154.0 152.2 156.0 161.7 149.4 150.3 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 207.1 $ 72.6 $ 86.8 $ 39.5 $ 121.3 $ 102.8 $ 62.1 $ 62.5 $ 81.7 $ 90.5 $ 107.4 $ 95.8 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 197.7 85.2 97.3 28.0 77.5 17.8 13.0 5.8 18.4 29.8 29.3 22.3 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 6.5 9.8 7.9 12.3 4.2 2.2 (2.3) 1.0 1.8 (3.8) 9.6 14.8 (+) Net Interest 5.2 5.0 5.0 4.6 4.5 6.5 6.7 6.7 6.3 7.9 8.8 9.9 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 8.1 $ (17.4) $ (13.4) $ 3.8 $ 44.1 $ 89.3 $ 58.1 $ 62.4 $ 67.8 $ 72.4 $ 77.3 $ 68.6 Real Assets Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 71.4 $ 78.0 $ 74.4 $ 78.7 $ 76.3 $ 88.5 $ 77.4 $ 105.8 $ 78.1 $ 77.5 $ 80.2 $ 74.8 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 1.0 1.1 1.5 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.5 (0.1) 0.4 0.3 0.3 Transaction fees, net 0.8 3.7 2.7 0.1 - 1.6 2.4 - - 6.3 - - Total segment fee revenues $ 73.2 $ 82.8 $ 78.6 $ 79.9 $ 77.2 $ 91.1 $ 80.7 $ 106.3 $ 78.0 $ 84.2 $ 80.5 $ 75.1 Realized performance revenues 20.4 18.4 7.8 33.6 73.7 35.2 4.9 24.6 65.0 85.6 11.6 75.5 Realized principal investment income (loss) (64.6) 9.2 8.2 3.1 0.6 1.6 1.6 70.1 3.9 1.0 0.6 1.5 Interest income 1.0 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.2 Total Segment Revenues $ 30.0 $ 111.4 $ 95.5 $ 117.8 $ 153.0 $ 128.7 $ 87.7 $ 201.7 $ 147.7 $ 171.5 $ 93.3 $ 152.3 SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 39.3 $ 20.9 $ 34.7 $ 29.3 $ 33.7 $ 37.4 $ 35.8 $ 34.0 $ 33.1 $ 36.0 $ 35.5 $ 35.8 Realized performance revenues related 9.2 8.2 4.0 15.0 31.8 15.8 12.0 11.2 29.2 38.1 5.4 33.6 Total compensation and benefits $ 48.5 $ 29.1 $ 38.7 $ 44.3 $ 65.5 $ 53.2 $ 47.8 $ 45.2 $ 62.3 $ 74.1 $ 40.9 $ 69.4 General, administrative and other expenses 16.3 25.9 18.1 15.9 15.5 14.6 16.8 17.0 16.7 23.9 19.7 14.9 Depreciation and amortization expense 1.9 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.2 3.1 1.4 1.7 Interest expense 4.2 4.3 3.9 4.1 4.1 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.8 3.9 5.6 Total Segment Expenses $ 70.9 $ 61.1 $ 62.3 $ 65.9 $ 86.8 $ 72.9 $ 69.6 $ 67.1 $ 84.4 $ 104.9 $ 65.9 $ 91.6 Total Segment Revenues $ 30.0 $ 111.4 $ 95.5 $ 117.8 $ 153.0 $ 128.7 $ 87.7 $ 201.7 $ 147.7 $ 171.5 $ 93.3 $ 152.3 Total Segment Expenses 70.9 61.1 62.3 65.9 86.8 72.9 69.6 67.1 84.4 104.9 65.9 91.6 (=) Distributable Earnings $ (40.9) $ 50.3 $ 33.2 $ 51.9 $ 66.2 $ 55.8 $ 18.1 $ 134.6 $ 63.3 $ 66.6 $ 27.4 $ 60.7 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 11.2 10.2 3.8 18.6 41.9 19.4 (7.1) 13.4 35.8 47.5 6.2 41.9 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) (64.6) 9.2 8.2 3.1 0.6 1.6 1.6 70.1 3.9 1.0 0.6 1.5 (+) Net Interest 3.2 3.3 3.0 2.9 2.6 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.4 3.1 3.3 5.4 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 15.7 $ 34.2 $ 24.2 $ 33.1 $ 26.3 $ 37.2 $ 26.2 $ 53.5 $ 26.0 $ 21.2 $ 23.9 $ 22.7 Global Credit Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 47.6 $ 50.7 $ 58.7 $ 59.8 $ 60.4 $ 64.1 $ 74.8 $ 79.2 $ 75.6 $ 77.6 $ 73.0 $ 78.3 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 1.2 1.4 1.7 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.3 2.3 1.3 Transaction fees, net - - - 0.1 - 0.9 1.8 2.2 1.4 4.5 0.3 13.9 Total segment fee revenues $ 48.8 $ 52.1 $ 60.4 $ 60.9 $ 61.6 $ 66.2 $ 77.7 $ 82.6 $ 78.1 $ 83.4 $ 75.6 $ 93.5 Realized performance revenues 15.0 37.6 1.1 4.7 0.1 3.9 - 0.1 0.9 0.8 21.0 5.5 Realized principal investment income (loss) 4.7 3.3 2.5 2.4 2.2 0.8 4.6 1.4 2.2 3.8 5.1 5.3 Interest income 2.0 2.5 3.3 3.9 4.2 3.9 3.8 3.4 3.6 3.4 3.1 2.6 Total Segment Revenues $ 70.5 $ 95.5 $ 67.3 $ 71.9 $ 68.1 $ 74.8 $ 86.1 $ 87.5 $ 84.8 $ 91.4 $ 104.8 $ 106.9 SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 29.7 $ 28.3 $ 34.0 $ 30.5 $ 36.6 $ 39.3 $ 46.6 $ 49.5 $ 43.9 $ 45.2 $ 49.1 $ 54.5 Realized performance revenues related 7.3 16.8 0.6 2.1 - 1.8 - - - 0.4 9.7 2.5 Total compensation and benefits $ 37.0 $ 45.1 $ 34.6 $ 32.6 $ 36.6 $ 41.1 $ 46.6 $ 49.5 $ 43.9 $ 45.6 $ 58.8 $ 57.0 General, administrative and other expenses (59.5) 21.9 15.8 17.3 14.2 (16.8) 16.5 20.5 20.9 21.0 5.6 13.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.8 2.1 2.0 2.4 3.4 1.6 1.8 Interest expense 4.2 4.5 5.3 5.8 5.8 6.0 6.7 6.7 6.5 7.1 7.0 6.9 Total Segment Expenses $ (17.0) $ 72.8 $ 57.1 $ 57.3 $ 58.1 $ 32.1 $ 71.9 $ 78.7 $ 73.7 $ 77.1 $ 73.0 $ 78.8 Total Segment Revenues $ 70.5 $ 95.5 $ 67.3 $ 71.9 $ 68.1 $ 74.8 $ 86.1 $ 87.5 $ 84.8 $ 91.4 $ 104.8 $ 106.9 Total Segment Expenses (17.0) 72.8 57.1 57.3 58.1 32.1 71.9 78.7 73.7 77.1 73.0 78.8 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 87.5 $ 22.7 $ 10.2 $ 14.6 $ 10.0 $ 42.7 $ 14.2 $ 8.8 $ 11.1 $ 14.3 $ 31.8 $ 28.1 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 7.7 20.8 0.5 2.6 0.1 2.1 - 0.1 0.9 0.4 11.3 3.0 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 4.7 3.3 2.5 2.4 2.2 0.8 4.6 1.4 2.2 3.8 5.1 5.3 (+) Net Interest 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.6 2.1 2.9 3.3 2.9 3.7 3.9 4.3 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 77.3 $ 0.6 $ 9.2 $ 11.5 $ 9.3 $ 41.9 $ 12.5 $ 10.6 $ 10.9 $ 13.8 $ 19.3 $ 24.1 Investment Solutions Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 41.1 $ 41.8 $ 40.3 $ 41.6 $ 42.7 $ 42.2 $ 39.4 $ 39.2 $ 38.7 $ 39.8 $ 39.8 $ 45.6 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - - Transaction fees, net - - - - - - - - - - - - Total segment fee revenues $ 41.2 $ 41.9 $ 40.5 $ 41.7 $ 42.8 $ 42.2 $ 39.4 $ 39.2 $ 38.7 $ 39.8 $ 39.8 $ 45.6 Realized performance revenues 30.2 19.9 14.1 9.2 42.8 40.3 20.9 6.0 19.1 24.7 85.4 30.7 Realized principal investment income (loss) - 0.1 0.1 (0.1) - 0.1 0.2 1.4 (0.6) 0.7 0.6 0.5 Interest income 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 Total Segment Revenues $ 72.0 $ 62.1 $ 55.2 $ 51.1 $ 86.0 $ 82.8 $ 61.0 $ 46.8 $ 57.6 $ 65.6 $ 126.2 $ 76.9 SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 24.7 $ 20.9 $ 23.2 $ 22.0 $ 22.2 $ 24.6 $ 23.2 $ 22.5 $ 24.5 $ 26.1 $ 25.0 $ 25.0 Realized performance revenues related 29.9 17.8 12.6 8.8 38.4 36.5 19.8 4.5 16.5 23.8 84.0 27.0 Total compensation and benefits $ 54.6 $ 38.7 $ 35.8 $ 30.8 $ 60.6 $ 61.1 $ 43.0 $ 27.0 $ 41.0 $ 49.9 $ 109.0 $ 52.0 General, administrative and other expenses 8.7 10.7 8.0 9.2 10.1 9.3 8.3 9.2 8.6 11.1 5.5 7.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.5 2.0 1.0 1.3 Interest expense 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.3 2.3 2.4 Total Segment Expenses $ 65.8 $ 51.9 $ 46.5 $ 42.6 $ 73.5 $ 73.6 $ 54.6 $ 39.3 $ 53.0 $ 65.3 $ 117.8 $ 63.1 Total Segment Revenues $ 72.0 $ 62.1 $ 55.2 $ 51.1 $ 86.0 $ 82.8 $ 61.0 $ 46.8 $ 57.6 $ 65.6 $ 126.2 $ 76.9 Total Segment Expenses 65.8 51.9 46.5 42.6 73.5 73.6 54.6 39.3 53.0 65.3 117.8 63.1 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 6.2 $ 10.2 $ 8.7 $ 8.5 $ 12.5 $ 9.2 $ 6.4 $ 7.5 $ 4.6 $ 0.3 $ 8.4 $ 13.8 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 0.3 2.1 1.5 0.4 4.4 3.8 1.1 1.5 2.6 0.9 1.4 3.7 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) - 0.1 0.1 (0.1) - 0.1 0.2 1.4 (0.6) 0.7 0.6 0.5 (+) Net Interest 1.0 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.7 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.9 1.9 2.3 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 6.9 $ 9.3 $ 8.2 $ 9.4 $ 9.3 $ 7.0 $ 6.5 $ 6.2 $ 4.1 $ 0.6 $ 8.3 $ 11.9 Data by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 Carlyle Total Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 1,197.9 $ 1,085.8 $ 1,081.0 $ 1,361.8 $ 1,570.9 $ 767.9 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 32.6 29.4 32.1 31.1 22.2 10.4 Transaction fees, net 9.8 31.2 26.9 32.1 31.3 14.7 Total segment fee revenues $ 1,240.3 $ 1,146.4 $ 1,140.0 $ 1,425.0 $ 1,624.4 $ 793.0 Realized performance revenues 1,434.8 1,215.8 1,085.3 682.4 374.3 323.8 Realized principal investment income (loss) (64.8) 44.9 (25.8) 48.1 87.0 38.0 Interest income 4.8 10.2 16.7 30.4 24.4 8.5 Total Segment Revenues SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 649.8 $ 601.3 $ 658.0 $ 740.7 $ 792.1 $ 413.9 Realized performance revenues related 646.3 590.5 532.7 362.7 210.2 204.7 Total compensation and benefits General, administrative and other expenses 312.8 483.5 258.9 298.8 331.3 106.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 25.6 29.0 31.1 35.1 48.2 16.6 Interest expense 58.1 61.3 65.5 74.7 81.7 48.3 Total Segment Expenses $ 1,692.6 $ 1,765.6 $ 1,546.2 $ 1,512.0 $ 1,463.5 $ 789.9 Total Segment Revenues $ 2,615.1 $ 2,417.3 $ 2,216.2 $ 2,185.9 $ 2,110.1 $ 1,163.3 Total Segment Expenses 1,692.6 1,765.6 1,546.2 1,512.0 1,463.5 789.9 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 922.5 $ 651.7 $ 670.0 $ 673.9 $ 646.6 $ 373.4 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 788.5 625.3 552.6 319.7 164.1 119.1 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) (64.8) 44.9 (25.8) 48.1 87.0 38.0 (+) Net Interest 53.3 51.1 48.8 44.3 57.3 39.8 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 252.1 $ 32.6 $ 192.0 $ 350.4 $ 452.8 $ 256.1 After-tax Distributable Earnings, per common share $ 2.73 $ 1.85 1.88 $ 1.78 $ 1.70 $ 1.01 Distribution per common share $ 2.07 $ 1.55 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 1.18 $ 0.50 Corporate Private Equity Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 577.4 $ 498.9 $ 471.0 $ 634.1 $ 767.8 $ 376.2 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 24.1 20.5 21.2 21.1 15.8 6.2 Transaction fees, net 7.7 31.2 22.4 26.7 12.7 0.5 Total segment fee revenues $ 609.2 $ 550.6 $ 514.6 $ 681.9 $ 796.3 $ 382.9 Realized performance revenues 1,209.5 1,060.5 831.5 415.9 121.7 94.1 Realized principal investment income (loss) 23.3 60.3 25.4 26.6 (3.3) 24.4 Interest income 1.5 3.4 5.5 9.3 6.0 1.5 Total Segment Revenues SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 315.7 $ 289.6 $ 340.7 $ 373.2 $ 371.7 $ 189.0 Realized performance revenues related 540.9 472.1 372.9 195.3 54.7 42.5 Total compensation and benefits General, administrative and other expenses 145.6 131.9 132.3 167.6 140.8 40.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 12.5 13.6 15.3 17.3 23.1 7.8 Interest expense 30.8 28.2 27.9 29.9 33.6 20.2 Total Segment Expenses $ 1,045.5 $ 935.4 $ 889.1 $ 783.3 $ 623.9 $ 299.7 Total Segment Revenues $ 1,843.5 $ 1,674.8 $ 1,377.0 $ 1,133.7 $ 920.7 $ 502.9 Total Segment Expenses 1,045.5 935.4 889.1 783.3 623.9 299.7 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 798.0 $ 739.4 $ 487.9 $ 350.4 $ 296.8 $ 203.2 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 668.6 588.4 458.6 220.6 67.0 51.6 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 23.3 60.3 25.4 26.6 (3.3) 24.4 (+) Net Interest 29.3 24.8 22.4 20.6 27.6 18.7 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 135.4 $ 115.5 $ 26.3 $ 123.8 $ 260.7 $ 145.9 Real Assets Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 255.9 $ 251.1 $ 263.6 $ 317.9 $ 338.8 $ 155.0 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 3.0 1.8 3.0 4.5 1.7 0.6 Transaction fees, net 2.1 - 4.5 4.4 8.7 - Total segment fee revenues $ 261.0 $ 252.9 $ 271.1 $ 326.8 $ 349.2 $ 155.6 Realized performance revenues 163.2 53.1 92.0 150.3 180.1 87.1 Realized principal investment income (loss) (93.6) (20.6) (63.2) 13.5 76.6 2.1 Interest income 0.3 1.7 3.0 4.4 2.7 0.8 Total Segment Revenues SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 109.3 $ 111.2 $ 128.1 $ 135.1 $ 138.9 $ 71.3 Realized performance revenues related 68.5 37.6 41.6 66.6 90.5 39.0 Total compensation and benefits General, administrative and other expenses 65.4 67.1 84.3 64.1 74.4 34.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 4.3 5.9 7.1 6.8 9.0 3.1 Interest expense 10.6 16.0 17.0 15.3 13.2 9.5 Total Segment Expenses $ 258.1 $ 237.8 $ 278.1 $ 287.9 $ 326.0 $ 157.5 Total Segment Revenues $ 330.9 $ 287.1 $ 302.9 $ 495.0 $ 608.6 $ 245.6 Total Segment Expenses 258.1 237.8 278.1 287.9 326.0 157.5 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 72.8 $ 49.3 $ 24.8 $ 207.1 $ 282.6 $ 88.1 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 94.7 15.5 50.4 83.7 89.6 48.1 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) (93.6) (20.6) (63.2) 13.5 76.6 2.1 (+) Net Interest 10.3 14.3 14.0 10.9 10.5 8.7 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 82.0 $ 68.7 $ 51.6 $ 120.8 $ 126.9 $ 46.6 Global Credit Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 210.7 $ 195.5 $ 191.5 $ 243.0 $ 307.2 $ 151.3 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 4.6 5.8 7.5 5.1 4.7 3.6 Transaction fees, net - - - 1.0 9.9 14.2 Total segment fee revenues $ 215.3 $ 201.3 $ 199.0 $ 249.1 $ 321.8 $ 169.1 Realized performance revenues 38.0 36.6 75.4 9.8 1.8 26.5 Realized principal investment income (loss) 5.4 5.1 11.9 7.9 12.0 10.4 Interest income 2.8 4.7 7.1 15.3 14.2 5.7 Total Segment Revenues SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 129.5 $ 120.0 $ 104.5 $ 140.4 $ 185.2 $ 103.6 Realized performance revenues related 16.6 17.6 35.0 4.5 0.4 12.2 Total compensation and benefits General, administrative and other expenses 60.8 250.0 7.4 30.5 78.9 18.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 5.0 6.2 5.1 6.3 9.9 3.4 Interest expense 10.8 11.3 14.5 22.9 27.0 13.9 Total Segment Expenses $ 222.7 $ 405.1 $ 166.5 $ 204.6 $ 301.4 $ 151.8 Total Segment Revenues $ 261.5 $ 247.7 $ 293.4 $ 282.1 $ 349.8 $ 211.7 Total Segment Expenses 222.7 405.1 166.5 204.6 301.4 151.8 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 38.8 $ (157.4) $ 126.9 $ 77.5 $ 48.4 $ 59.9 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 21.4 19.0 40.4 5.3 1.4 14.3 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 5.4 5.1 11.9 7.9 12.0 10.4 (+) Net Interest 8.0 6.6 7.4 7.6 12.8 8.2 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 20.0 $ (174.9) $ 82.0 $ 71.9 $ 47.8 $ 43.4 Investment Solutions Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 SEGMENT REVENUES Fund management fees $ 153.9 $ 140.3 $ 154.9 $ 166.8 $ 157.1 $ 85.4 Portfolio advisory fees, net and other 0.9 1.3 0.4 0.4 - - Transaction fees, net - - - - - - Total segment fee revenues $ 154.8 $ 141.6 $ 155.3 $ 167.2 $ 157.1 $ 85.4 Realized performance revenues 24.1 65.6 86.4 106.4 70.7 116.1 Realized principal investment income (loss) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.7 1.1 Interest income 0.2 0.4 1.1 1.4 1.5 0.5 Total Segment Revenues SEGMENT EXPENSES Compensation and benefits Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 95.3 $ 80.5 $ 84.7 $ 92.0 $ 96.3 $ 50.0 Realized performance revenues related 20.3 63.2 83.2 96.3 64.6 111.0 Total compensation and benefits General, administrative and other expenses 41.0 34.5 34.9 36.6 37.2 12.9 Depreciation and amortization expense 3.8 3.3 3.6 4.7 6.2 2.3 Interest expense 5.9 5.8 6.1 6.6 7.9 4.7 Total Segment Expenses $ 166.3 $ 187.3 $ 212.5 $ 236.2 $ 212.2 $ 180.9 Total Segment Revenues $ 179.2 $ 207.7 $ 242.9 $ 275.1 $ 231.0 $ 203.1 Total Segment Expenses 166.3 187.3 212.5 236.2 212.2 180.9 (=) Distributable Earnings $ 12.9 $ 20.4 $ 30.4 $ 38.9 $ 18.8 $ 22.2 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 3.8 2.4 3.2 10.1 6.1 5.1 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.7 1.1 (+) Net Interest 5.7 5.4 5.0 5.2 6.4 4.2 (=) Fee Related Earnings $ 14.7 $ 23.3 $ 32.1 $ 33.9 $ 17.4 $ 20.2 U.S. GAAP Results: by Quarter 3Q'17 to 2Q'20, by Year FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 Carlyle U.S. GAAP Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 REVENUES Fund management fees $ 262.5 $ 279.3 $ 264.5 $ 301.3 $ 328.8 $ 377.4 $ 353.4 $ 390.9 $ 359.5 $ 372.4 $ 355.9 $ 371.8 Incentive fees 10.4 8.2 6.3 7.4 6.8 9.7 8.1 8.8 9.9 9.1 8.9 9.0 Investment income (loss), including performance allocations 312.4 664.4 362.2 503.3 258.6 (314.9) 650.9 589.6 324.6 3.3 (1,190.9) 679.2 Revenue from consolidated entities 44.7 45.1 47.3 53.6 60.5 53.1 52.4 45.8 51.3 49.7 53.0 55.2 All other revenues 9.9 10.8 22.5 28.0 24.4 26.4 22.2 26.0 23.3 25.8 27.4 15.8 Total Revenues $ 639.9 $ 1,007.8 $ 702.8 $ 893.6 $ 679.1 $ 151.7 $ 1,087.0 $ 1,061.1 $ 768.6 $ 460.3 $ (745.7) $ 1,131.0 EXPENSES Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 174.1 $ 181.6 $ 187.3 $ 176.0 $ 186.6 $ 196.8 $ 210.5 $ 221.4 $ 200.0 $ 201.5 $ 204.3 $ 212.5 Equity-based compensation 81.0 78.5 84.9 64.9 49.7 40.4 36.0 35.2 36.6 32.2 29.1 30.5 Performance allocations and incentive fee related compensation 137.6 276.5 158.0 222.0 146.0 (149.7) 185.4 113.6 92.6 45.1 (442.5) 535.6 General, administrative and other expenses (18.7) 105.9 95.0 126.8 166.2 72.7 112.5 110.7 121.7 145.9 69.6 80.2 Expenses from consolidated funds 101.7 36.7 35.9 45.3 40.5 42.9 38.1 27.5 34.1 35.7 45.6 39.3 Interest and other non-operating expenses (income) 16.9 (54.4) 18.2 18.7 26.6 19.8 20.0 19.9 20.3 23.2 24.1 26.4 Total Expenses $ 492.6 $ 624.8 $ 579.3 $ 653.7 $ 615.6 $ 222.9 $ 602.5 $ 528.3 $ 505.3 $ 483.6 $ (69.8) $ 924.5 Net investment gains (losses) of consolidated funds $ 18.6 $ 12.0 $ 2.0 $ 12.9 $ (2.9) $ (7.5) $ (14.2) $ 9.2 $ (1.9) $ (17.0) $ (113.1) $ 50.3 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes1 165.9 395.0 125.5 252.8 60.6 (78.7) 470.3 542.0 261.4 (40.3) (789.0) 256.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1.3) 107.2 7.8 11.6 17.4 (5.5) 24.0 15.5 9.4 0.1 (80.0) 52.3 Net income (loss) 167.2 287.8 117.7 241.2 43.2 (73.2) 446.3 526.5 252.0 (40.4) (709.0) 204.5 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated 27.6 25.1 11.0 16.7 14.5 (8.3) (4.5) 39.8 10.5 (9.2) (97.0) 58.6 Net income (loss) attributable to Carlyle Holdings 139.6 262.7 106.7 224.5 28.7 (64.9) 450.8 486.7 241.5 (31.2) (612.0) 145.9 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in Carlyle Holdings 95.0 203.8 67.0 155.1 11.2 (54.8) 307.9 332.6 149.3 (22.9) - - Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. 44.6 58.9 39.7 69.4 17.5 (10.1) 142.9 154.1 92.2 (8.3) (612.0) 145.9 Net income attributable to Series A Preferred Unitholders - 6.0 5.9 5.9 5.9 5.9 5.9 5.9 7.3 - - - Series A Preferred Units redemption premium - - - - - - - - 16.5 - - - Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. Common Stockholders $ 44.6 $ 52.9 $ 33.8 $ 63.5 $ 11.6 $ (16.0) $ 137.0 $ 148.2 $ 68.4 $ (8.3) $ (612.0) $ 145.9 Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ 0.11 $ (0.15) $ 1.25 $ 1.34 $ 0.60 $ (0.07) $ (1.76) $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.30 $ 0.56 $ 0.10 $ (0.15) $ 1.18 $ 1.23 $ 0.55 $ (0.08) $ (1.76) $ 0.41 Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin2 25.9% 39.2% 17.9% 28.3% 8.9% (51.9%) 43.3% 51.1% 34.0% (8.8%) 105.8% 22.7% Note: Our U.S. GAAP results for Q2 2020 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of ($621) million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct interest in Fortitude. This loss is more than offset by additional accrued performance allocations of $1,192 million recognized as a result of the appreciation in our funds during the quarter. Income (loss) before provision for income taxes is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Distributable Earnings, which management uses to measure the performance of the business. In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 29. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information. Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin is equal to Income (loss) before provision for taxes, divided by Total Revenues. Carlyle U.S. GAAP Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 REVENUES Fund management fees $ 1,085.2 $ 1,076.1 $ 1,026.9 $ 1,272.0 $ 1,476.2 $ 727.7 Incentive fees 22.7 36.4 35.3 30.2 35.9 17.9 Investment income, including performance allocations 817.4 875.9 2,290.6 809.2 1,568.4 (511.7) Revenue from consolidated entities 1,062.3 262.0 286.7 214.5 199.2 108.2 All other revenues 18.6 23.9 36.7 101.3 97.3 43.2 Total Revenues $ 3,006.2 $ 2,274.3 $ 3,676.2 $ 2,427.2 $ 3,377.0 $ 385.3 EXPENSES Cash-based compensation and benefits $ 632.2 $ 647.1 $ 652.7 $ 746.7 $ 833.4 $ 416.8 Equity-based compensation 378.0 334.6 320.3 239.9 140.0 59.6 Performance allocations and incentive fee related compensation 510.9 353.1 988.3 376.3 436.7 93.1 General, administrative and other expenses 712.8 521.1 276.8 460.7 494.4 149.8 Expenses from consolidated funds 1,183.9 336.1 400.1 164.6 131.8 84.9 Interest and other non-operating expenses (income) 50.6 50.1 (5.9) 83.3 83.4 50.5 Total Expenses Net investment gains (losses) of consolidated funds $ 864.4 $ 13.1 $ 88.4 $ 4.5 $ (23.9) $ (62.8) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes1 402.2 45.3 1,132.3 360.2 1,233.4 (532.2) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2.1 30.0 124.9 31.3 49.0 (27.7) Net income (loss) 400.1 15.3 1,007.4 328.9 1,184.4 (504.5) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated 537.9 41.0 72.5 33.9 36.6 (38.4) Net income (loss) attributable to Carlyle Holdings (137.8) (25.7) 934.9 295.0 1,147.8 (466.1) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in Carlyle Holdings (119.4) (32.1) 690.8 178.5 766.9 - Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. Net income attributable to Series A Preferred Unitholders - - 6.0 23.6 19.1 - Series A Preferred Units redemption premium - - - - 16.5 - Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. Common Stockholders $ (18.4) $ 6.4 $ 238.1 $ 92.9 $ 345.3 $ (466.1) Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. per common share Basic $ (0.24) $ 0.08 $ 2.58 $ 0.89 $ 3.05 $ (1.34) Diluted $ (0.30) $ (0.08) $ 2.38 $ 0.82 $ 2.82 $ (1.34) Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin2 13.4% 2.0% 30.8% 14.8% 36.5% (138.1%) Note: Our U.S. GAAP results for Q2 2020 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of ($621) million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund offset by additional accrued performance allocations of $1,192 million recognized as a result of the appreciation in our funds during the quarter. Income (loss) before provision for income taxes is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Distributable Earnings, which management uses to measure the performance of the business. In for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 29. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key T Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin is equal to Income (loss) before provision for taxes, divided by Total Revenues. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures: by Quarter 3Q'17 to 2Q'20, by Year FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 Carlyle Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 165.9 $ 395.0 $ 125.5 $ 252.8 $ 60.6 $ (78.7) $ 470.3 $ 542.0 $ 261.4 $ (40.3) $ (789.0) $ 256.8 Adjustments: Net unrealized performance revenues 69.9 (219.0) (56.9) (200.0) 54.6 252.5 (155.8) (82.4) 126.2 69.7 528.9 (587.4) Unrealized principal investment (income) loss1 (18.1) (18.3) (10.9) (7.6) (6.9) (23.4) (238.6) (234.9) (198.7) 81.3 264.7 459.5 Adjusted unrealized principal investment (income) loss from Fortitude Re - - - - - (11.7) (27.0) (40.1) (68.1) (5.7) 22.8 81.6 Equity-based compensation2 88.7 84.1 87.8 68.4 52.0 44.0 39.4 38.3 38.9 34.9 31.7 34.6 Acquisition related charges, including amortization of intangibles and 7.2 10.5 4.6 9.2 2.4 6.1 12.0 15.4 11.2 13.4 3.0 7.1 Other non-operating expense (income) - (71.5) 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 Tax (expense) benefit associated with certain foreign performance revenues (1.7) (2.2) (2.1) 3.8 (12.7) 9.5 (6.1) 3.6 (10.8) (1.0) 11.2 0.7 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated (27.6) (25.1) (11.0) (16.7) (14.5) 8.3 4.5 (39.8) (10.5) 9.2 97.0 (58.6) Lease assignment and termination costs - - - 3.4 63.5 - - - - - - - Reserve for litigation and contingencies (25.0) - - - - - - - - - - - Debt extinguishment costs - - - - 7.8 - 0.1 - - - - - Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments 0.6 2.3 1.6 0.9 2.9 3.7 1.7 10.9 10.8 9.9 4.5 3.6 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS $ 259.9 $ 155.8 $ 138.9 $ 114.5 $ 210.0 $ 210.5 $ 100.8 $ 213.4 $ 160.7 $ 171.7 $ 175.0 $ 198.4 Realized net performance revenues3 216.9 118.3 103.1 49.6 123.9 43.1 7.0 20.8 57.7 78.6 48.2 70.9 Realized principal investment income (loss)3 (53.4) 22.4 18.7 17.7 7.0 4.7 4.1 73.9 7.3 1.7 15.9 22.1 Net interest 11.6 11.6 11.1 10.6 9.9 12.7 13.6 14.0 13.1 16.6 17.9 21.9 FEE RELATED EARNINGS $ 108.0 $ 26.7 $ 28.2 $ 57.8 $ 89.0 $ 175.4 $ 103.3 $ 132.7 $ 108.8 $ 108.0 $ 128.8 $ 127.3 The U.S. GAAP results for 2Q'20 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of $621 million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct investment in Fortitude. Equity-based compensation includes amounts reflected in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expense in our U.S. GAAP statement of operations, as well as amounts related to shares issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition and amounts related. 2019 and 2018 include amounts related to the The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are net performance revenues (performance revenues less performance revenues related compensation expense) and principal investment income (loss). In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 28. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information. See Notes at end of document for a description of adjustments to these measures to arrive at realized net performance revenues and realized principal Information reported for periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect the results of the Partnership. Carlyle Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 YTD 2Q'20 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 402.2 $ 45.3 $ 1,132.3 $ 360.2 $ 1,233.4 $ (532.2) Adjustments: Net unrealized performance revenues 396.8 231.6 (625.2) 50.2 (42.3) (58.5) Unrealized principal investment (income) loss1 (42.4) (5.4) (73.0) (48.8) (590.9) 724.2 Adjusted unrealized principal investment (income) loss from Fortitude Re - - - (11.7) (140.9) 104.4 Equity-based compensation2 381.3 343.0 365.1 252.2 151.5 66.3 Acquisition related charges, including amortization of intangibles and 288.8 94.2 35.7 22.3 52.0 10.1 Other non-operating expense (income) (7.4) (11.2) (71.4) 1.1 1.3 0.7 Tax (expense) benefit associated with certain foreign performance revenues (14.9) (15.1) (9.2) (1.5) (14.3) 11.9 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated (537.9) (41.0) (72.5) (33.9) (36.6) 38.4 Lease assignment and termination costs - - - 66.9 - - Reserve for litigation and contingencies 50.0 - (25.0) - - - Debt extinguishment costs - - - 7.8 0.1 - Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments 6.0 10.3 13.2 9.1 33.3 8.1 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS $ 922.5 $ 651.7 $ 670.0 $ 673.9 $ 646.6 $ 373.4 Realized net performance revenues3 788.5 625.3 552.6 319.7 164.1 119.1 Realized principal investment income (loss)3 (64.8) 44.9 (25.8) 48.1 87.0 38.0 Net interest 53.3 51.1 48.8 44.3 57.3 39.8 FEE RELATED EARNINGS $ 252.1 $ 32.6 $ 192.0 $ 350.4 $ 452.8 $ 256.1 The U.S. GAAP results for 2Q'20 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of $621 million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct investment in Fortitude. Equity-based compensation includes amounts reflected in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expense in our U.S. GAAP statement of operations, as well as amounts related to shares issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition and amounts related. 2019 and 2018 include amounts related to the IPO. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are net performance revenues (performance revenues less performance revenues related compensation expense) and principal investment income (loss). In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 28. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information. See Notes at end of document for a description of adjustments to these measures to arrive at realized net performance revenues and realized principal investment income.

Attachments Original document

