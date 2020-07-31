Log in
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
Carlyle LP : 2Q'20 Supplemental Financial Data

07/31/2020 | 03:26am EDT

2Q'20 Supplemental Financial Data

July 30, 2020

The Carlyle Group Inc.

Summary Key Metrics

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

108.0

26.7

28.2

57.8

89.0

175.4

103.3

132.7

108.8

108.0

128.8

127.3

252.1

32.6

192.0

350.4

452.8

256.1

Fee Related Earnings ($ mm)

Fee Related Earnings ($ mm)

Corporate Private Equity

8.1

(17.4)

(13.4)

3.8

44.1

89.3

58.1

62.4

67.8

72.4

77.3

68.6

Corporate Private Equity

135.4

115.5

26.3

123.8

260.7

145.9

Real Assets

15.7

34.2

24.2

33.1

26.3

37.2

26.2

53.5

26.0

21.2

23.9

22.7

Real Assets

82.0

68.7

51.6

120.8

126.9

46.6

Global Credit

77.3

0.6

9.2

11.5

9.3

41.9

12.5

10.6

10.9

13.8

19.3

24.1

Global Credit

20.0

(174.9)

82.0

71.9

47.8

43.4

Investment Solutions

6.9

9.3

8.2

9.4

9.3

7.0

6.5

6.2

4.1

0.6

8.3

11.9

Investment Solutions

14.7

23.3

32.1

33.9

17.4

20.2

259.9

155.8

138.9

114.5

210.0

210.5

100.8

213.4

160.7

171.7

175.0

198.4

922.5

651.7

670.0

673.9

646.6

373.4

Distributable Earnings ($ mm)

Distributable Earnings ($ mm)

Corporate Private Equity

207.1

72.6

86.8

39.5

121.3

102.8

62.1

62.5

81.7

90.5

107.4

95.8

Corporate Private Equity

798.0

739.4

487.9

350.4

296.8

203.2

Real Assets

(40.9)

50.3

33.2

51.9

66.2

55.8

18.1

134.6

63.3

66.6

27.4

60.7

Real Assets

72.8

49.3

24.8

207.1

282.6

88.1

Global Credit

87.5

22.7

10.2

14.6

10.0

42.7

14.2

8.8

11.1

14.3

31.8

28.1

Global Credit

38.8

(157.4)

126.9

77.5

48.4

59.9

Investment Solutions

6.2

10.2

8.7

8.5

12.5

9.2

6.4

7.5

4.6

0.3

8.4

13.8

Investment Solutions

12.9

20.4

30.4

38.9

18.8

22.2

174.4

195.1

201.5

209.7

212.3

216.5

221.5

222.7

221.8

224.4

216.9

221.3

182.6

157.6

195.1

216.5

224.2

221.3

Total AUM ($ bn)

Total AUM ($ bn)

Corporate Private Equity

55.7

72.6

75.0

81.2

81.6

80.8

84.3

83.9

84.1

86.4

80.4

84.3

Corporate Private Equity

63.1

50.9

72.6

80.8

86.4

84.3

Real Assets

39.8

42.9

44.0

45.4

46.0

45.6

46.2

46.8

44.9

43.4

39.8

40.2

Real Assets

38.0

34.3

42.9

45.6

43.4

40.2

Global Credit

31.9

33.3

33.8

35.5

37.4

44.4

45.6

46.6

48.0

49.4

48.8

50.0

Global Credit

35.3

29.4

33.3

44.4

49.1

50.0

Investment Solutions

47.0

46.3

48.7

47.6

47.3

45.7

45.4

45.4

44.8

45.2

48.0

46.9

Investment Solutions

46.2

43.1

46.3

45.7

45.2

46.9

121.8

124.6

125.8

146.5

147.4

159.6

160.0

158.4

158.8

161.1

158.2

162.4

131.0

115.0

124.6

159.6

161.1

162.4

Fee-earning AUM ($ bn)

Fee-earning AUM ($ bn)

Corporate Private Equity

35.6

35.6

35.3

56.3

56.3

62.4

61.9

60.5

61.2

61.7

61.1

57.2

Corporate Private Equity

40.9

36.3

35.6

62.4

61.7

57.2

Real Assets

29.8

31.6

32.1

31.5

31.6

33.0

32.9

33.2

32.7

33.2

30.9

31.6

Real Assets

30.9

27.5

31.6

33.0

33.2

31.6

Global Credit

26.0

27.3

27.8

28.8

30.1

35.2

36.5

35.9

37.1

37.9

38.1

41.8

Global Credit

31.0

24.1

27.3

35.2

37.9

41.8

Investment Solutions

30.3

30.2

30.5

29.8

29.5

29.1

28.7

28.8

27.7

28.4

28.2

31.8

Investment Solutions

28.2

27.1

30.2

29.1

28.4

31.8

7.2

24.7

7.7

12.3

6.0

7.1

6.9

3.5

5.7

3.3

7.5

4.8

16.4

8.2

43.3

33.1

19.3

12.4

Fundraising ($ bn)

Fundraising ($ bn)

Corporate Private Equity

0.9

19.1

3.9

8.8

1.8

2.4

3.6

0.5

1.9

1.4

0.5

0.0

Corporate Private Equity

8.0

0.8

20.5

17.0

7.4

0.5

Real Assets

2.4

3.2

1.3

0.7

1.1

2.6

0.6

1.6

0.6

0.5

1.1

0.5

Real Assets

3.9

1.2

10.2

5.7

3.2

1.7

Global Credit

1.8

1.7

0.8

2.0

2.0

1.4

1.5

1.0

2.8

0.4

1.6

2.9

Global Credit

2.9

3.5

6.6

6.3

5.7

4.5

Investment Solutions

2.1

0.7

1.7

0.7

1.2

0.6

1.2

0.4

0.4

1.0

4.3

1.4

Investment Solutions

1.6

2.8

5.9

4.2

3.0

5.8

6.9

7.2

4.0

3.5

3.3

11.5

3.4

7.3

3.4

7.1

3.0

2.9

14.0

17.9

22.0

22.4

21.3

5.9

Invested Capital ($ bn)

Invested Capital ($ bn)

Corporate Private Equity

3.6

3.6

0.7

1.6

1.1

7.8

1.1

4.2

1.0

2.0

0.7

0.5

Corporate Private Equity

5.3

7.9

11.1

11.3

8.2

1.3

Real Assets

1.3

1.6

1.9

0.9

0.8

1.7

0.8

0.9

0.8

2.6

0.8

0.8

Real Assets

3.1

5.1

4.4

5.2

5.2

1.6

Global Credit

0.7

0.8

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.4

0.4

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.5

Global Credit

0.6

0.7

2.1

1.2

2.6

1.3

Investment Solutions

1.3

1.2

1.0

0.8

1.3

1.6

1.1

1.4

0.9

1.8

0.7

1.0

Investment Solutions

5.0

4.3

4.4

4.7

5.3

1.7

8.4

8.0

5.6

7.0

6.4

4.9

4.7

4.4

5.7

5.1

4.5

5.7

29.0

29.4

26.0

24.0

19.9

10.2

Realized Proceeds ($ bn)

Realized Proceeds ($ bn)

Corporate Private Equity

4.0

3.4

2.8

2.9

1.5

1.7

0.9

1.6

1.1

1.3

2.2

2.6

Corporate Private Equity

12.9

14.8

11.2

8.8

5.0

4.7

Real Assets

1.7

1.3

1.1

1.4

1.7

0.9

1.6

0.6

1.7

1.9

0.6

1.1

Real Assets

4.8

5.6

4.5

5.1

5.8

1.7

Global Credit

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.3

1.0

0.2

0.3

0.4

Global Credit

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.8

0.7

Investment Solutions

2.5

2.9

1.7

2.4

3.1

2.2

1.8

1.9

1.9

1.7

1.5

1.5

Investment Solutions

10.8

8.6

9.6

9.4

7.3

3.0

3%

5%

3%

5%

3%

(2%)

3%

2%

2%

2%

(7%)

5%

12%

12%

20%

9%

9%

(3%)

Fund Appreciation

Fund Appreciation

Corporate Private Equity

4%

8%

4%

3%

1%

(2%)

3%

1%

1%

3%

(8%)

13%

Corporate Private Equity

13%

11%

32%

5%

8%

3%

Real Assets

2%

4%

2%

7%

3%

(7%)

3%

0%

0%

0%

(12%)

3%

Real Assets

(3%)

18%

19%

5%

3%

(10%)

Global Credit

0%

1%

2%

3%

1%

(2%)

5%

1%

(2%)

(1%)

(21%)

8%

Global Credit

(8%)

(11%)

11%

5%

1%

(13%)

Investment Solutions

3%

3%

4%

8%

5%

2%

3%

4%

7%

1%

1%

(6%)

Investment Solutions

23%

12%

10%

19%

15%

(4%)

1,497

1,717

1,790

1,969

1,912

1,681

1,828

1,915

1,777

1,720

1,201

1,783

1,315

1,071

1,717

1,681

1,720

1,783

Net Accrued Perf Revenue ($ mm

Net Accrued Perf Revenue ($ mm

Corporate Private Equity

967

1,140

1,189

1,268

1,215

1,069

1,125

1,168

1,114

1,139

776

1,400

Corporate Private Equity

1,145

706

1,140

1,069

1,139

1,400

Real Assets

423

476

485

580

570

475

548

582

496

405

286

262

Real Assets

90

285

476

475

405

262

Global Credit

44

27

29

34

34

56

72

69

70

75

29

38

Global Credit

35

35

27

56

75

38

Investment Solutions

63

74

87

87

93

81

84

97

97

101

110

84

Investment Solutions

45

45

74

81

101

84

Note: Segments and annual amounts may not sum due to rounding. Total AUM, Fee-earning AUM and Net Accrued Performance Revenue as of period end.

Total AUM refers to the assets we manage or advise. Fee-earning AUM refers to the assets we manage or advise from which we derive recurring fund management fees. Fundraising excludes acquisitions; funds denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the date of closing of such commitment. Invested Capital and Realized Proceeds represent carry funds only (including related coinvestments and separately managed accounts); for purposes of aggregation, transactions denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the average rate for the period presented. Fund Appreciation/(Depreciation) represents unrealized gain/(loss) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses; fund only, does not include coinvestment; the percentage of return is calculated as: ending remaining investment fair market value plus net investment outflow (sales proceeds minus net purchases) minus beginning remaining investment fair market value divided by beginning remaining

investment fair market value.

For detailed definitions of the operating metrics above, please see The Carlyle Group Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Data by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

Carlyle Total Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

278.4

$

289.8

$

287.5

$

328.1

$

355.2

$

391.0

$

381.6

$

414.5

$

384.6

$

390.2

$

381.5

$

386.4

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

7.5

7.7

9.7

5.6

9.8

6.0

5.5

5.3

5.3

6.1

6.3

4.1

Transaction fees, net

6.1

11.9

3.0

3.8

-

25.3

4.5

9.6

5.8

11.4

0.5

14.2

Total segment fee revenues

$

292.0

$

309.4

$

300.2

$

337.5

$

365.0

$

422.3

$

391.6

$

429.4

$

395.7

$

407.7

$

388.3

$

404.7

Realized performance revenues

411.0

238.6

211.0

99.5

260.2

111.7

49.2

41.9

118.3

164.9

171.6

152.2

Realized principal investment income (loss)3

(53.4)

22.4

18.7

17.7

7.0

4.7

4.1

73.9

7.3

1.7

15.9

22.1

Interest income

5.4

5.5

6.7

7.9

9.1

6.7

6.0

5.5

6.5

6.4

5.3

3.2

Total Segment Revenues

$

655.0

$

575.9

$

536.6

$

462.6

$

641.3

$

545.4

$

450.9

$

550.7

$

527.8

$

580.7

$

581.1

$

582.2

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

177.3

$

180.4

$

189.1

$

172.3

$

186.4

$

192.9

$

202.3

$

207.1

$

194.1

$

188.6

$

203.8

$

210.1

Realized performance revenues related

194.1

120.3

107.9

49.9

136.3

68.6

42.2

21.1

60.6

86.3

123.4

81.3

Total compensation and benefits4

$

371.4

$

300.7

$

297.0

$

222.2

$

322.7

$

261.5

$

244.5

$

228.2

$

254.7

$

274.3

$

327.2

$

291.4

General, administrative and other expenses

(1.5)

94.4

74.8

98.9

80.9

44.2

75.7

80.0

81.0

94.6

48.3

58.1

Depreciation and amortization expense

8.2

7.9

8.1

8.5

8.7

9.8

10.3

9.6

11.8

16.5

7.4

9.2

Interest expense

17.0

17.1

17.8

18.5

19.0

19.4

19.6

19.5

19.6

23.0

23.2

25.1

Total Segment Expenses

$

395.1

$

420.1

$

397.7

$

348.1

$

431.3

$

334.9

$

350.1

$

337.3

$

367.1

$

409.0

$

406.1

$

383.8

Total Segment Revenues

$

655.0

$

575.9

$

536.6

$

462.6

$

641.3

$

545.4

$

450.9

$

550.7

$

527.8

$

580.7

$

581.1

$

582.2

Total Segment Expenses

395.1

420.1

397.7

348.1

431.3

334.9

350.1

337.3

367.1

409.0

406.1

383.8

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

259.9

$

155.8

$

138.9

$

114.5

$

210.0

$

210.5

$

100.8

$

213.4

$

160.7

$

171.7

$

175.0

$

198.4

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

216.9

118.3

103.1

49.6

123.9

43.1

7.0

20.8

57.7

78.6

48.2

70.9

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

(53.4)

22.4

18.7

17.7

7.0

4.7

4.1

73.9

7.3

1.7

15.9

22.1

(+) Net Interest

11.6

11.6

11.1

10.6

9.9

12.7

13.6

14.0

13.1

16.6

17.9

21.9

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

108.0

$

26.7

$

28.2

$

57.8

$

89.0

$

175.4

$

103.3

$

132.7

$

108.8

$

108.0

$

128.8

$

127.3

After-tax Distributable Earnings, per common share1

$

0.75

$

0.44

$

0.36

$

0.29

$

0.56

$

0.57

$

0.25

$

0.57

$

0.41

$

0.47

$

0.48

$

0.53

Distribution per common share2

$

0.56

$

0.33

$

0.27

$

0.22

$

0.42

$

0.43

$

0.19

$

0.43

$

0.31

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.25

Corporate Private Equity Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

118.3

$

119.3

$

114.1

$

148.0

$

175.8

$

196.2

$

190.0

$

190.3

$

192.2

$

195.3

$

188.5

$

187.7

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

5.2

5.1

6.3

3.4

7.6

3.8

3.5

3.6

4.3

4.4

3.7

2.5

Transaction fees, net

5.3

8.2

0.3

3.6

-

22.8

0.3

7.4

4.4

0.6

0.2

0.3

Total segment fee revenues

$

128.8

$

132.6

$

120.7

$

155.0

$

183.4

$

222.8

$

193.8

$

201.3

$

200.9

$

200.3

$

192.4

$

190.5

Realized performance revenues

345.4

162.7

188.0

52.0

143.6

32.3

23.4

11.2

33.3

53.8

53.6

40.5

Realized principal investment income (loss)

6.5

9.8

7.9

12.3

4.2

2.2

(2.3)

1.0

1.8

(3.8)

9.6

14.8

Interest income

1.8

1.8

2.0

2.5

3.0

1.8

1.2

1.2

1.7

1.9

1.2

0.3

Total Segment Revenues

$

482.5

$

306.9

$

318.6

$

221.8

$

334.2

$

259.1

$

216.1

$

214.7

$

237.7

$

252.2

$

256.8

$

246.1

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

83.6

$

110.3

$

97.2

$

90.5

$

93.9

$

91.6

$

96.7

$

101.1

$

92.6

$

81.3

$

94.2

$

94.8

Realized performance revenues related

147.7

77.5

90.7

24.0

66.1

14.5

10.4

5.4

14.9

24.0

24.3

18.2

Total compensation and benefits

$

231.3

$

187.8

$

187.9

$

114.5

$

160.0

$

106.1

$

107.1

$

106.5

$

107.5

$

105.3

$

118.5

$

113.0

General, administrative and other expenses

33.0

35.9

32.9

56.5

41.1

37.1

34.1

33.3

34.8

38.6

17.5

22.7

Depreciation and amortization expense

4.1

3.8

4.0

4.2

4.3

4.8

4.9

4.5

5.7

8.0

3.4

4.4

Interest expense

7.0

6.8

7.0

7.1

7.5

8.3

7.9

7.9

8.0

9.8

10.0

10.2

Total Segment Expenses

$

275.4

$

234.3

$

231.8

$

182.3

$

212.9

$

156.3

$

154.0

$

152.2

$

156.0

$

161.7

$

149.4

$

150.3

Total Segment Revenues

$

482.5

$

306.9

$

318.6

$

221.8

$

334.2

$

259.1

$

216.1

$

214.7

$

237.7

$

252.2

$

256.8

$

246.1

Total Segment Expenses

275.4

234.3

231.8

182.3

212.9

156.3

154.0

152.2

156.0

161.7

149.4

150.3

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

207.1

$

72.6

$

86.8

$

39.5

$

121.3

$

102.8

$

62.1

$

62.5

$

81.7

$

90.5

$

107.4

$

95.8

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

197.7

85.2

97.3

28.0

77.5

17.8

13.0

5.8

18.4

29.8

29.3

22.3

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

6.5

9.8

7.9

12.3

4.2

2.2

(2.3)

1.0

1.8

(3.8)

9.6

14.8

(+) Net Interest

5.2

5.0

5.0

4.6

4.5

6.5

6.7

6.7

6.3

7.9

8.8

9.9

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

8.1

$

(17.4)

$

(13.4)

$

3.8

$

44.1

$

89.3

$

58.1

$

62.4

$

67.8

$

72.4

$

77.3

$

68.6

Real Assets Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

71.4

$

78.0

$

74.4

$

78.7

$

76.3

$

88.5

$

77.4

$

105.8

$

78.1

$

77.5

$

80.2

$

74.8

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

1.0

1.1

1.5

1.1

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.5

(0.1)

0.4

0.3

0.3

Transaction fees, net

0.8

3.7

2.7

0.1

-

1.6

2.4

-

-

6.3

-

-

Total segment fee revenues

$

73.2

$

82.8

$

78.6

$

79.9

$

77.2

$

91.1

$

80.7

$

106.3

$

78.0

$

84.2

$

80.5

$

75.1

Realized performance revenues

20.4

18.4

7.8

33.6

73.7

35.2

4.9

24.6

65.0

85.6

11.6

75.5

Realized principal investment income (loss)

(64.6)

9.2

8.2

3.1

0.6

1.6

1.6

70.1

3.9

1.0

0.6

1.5

Interest income

1.0

1.0

0.9

1.2

1.5

0.8

0.5

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.2

Total Segment Revenues

$

30.0

$

111.4

$

95.5

$

117.8

$

153.0

$

128.7

$

87.7

$

201.7

$

147.7

$

171.5

$

93.3

$

152.3

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

39.3

$

20.9

$

34.7

$

29.3

$

33.7

$

37.4

$

35.8

$

34.0

$

33.1

$

36.0

$

35.5

$

35.8

Realized performance revenues related

9.2

8.2

4.0

15.0

31.8

15.8

12.0

11.2

29.2

38.1

5.4

33.6

Total compensation and benefits

$

48.5

$

29.1

$

38.7

$

44.3

$

65.5

$

53.2

$

47.8

$

45.2

$

62.3

$

74.1

$

40.9

$

69.4

General, administrative and other expenses

16.3

25.9

18.1

15.9

15.5

14.6

16.8

17.0

16.7

23.9

19.7

14.9

Depreciation and amortization expense

1.9

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.2

3.1

1.4

1.7

Interest expense

4.2

4.3

3.9

4.1

4.1

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.8

3.9

5.6

Total Segment Expenses

$

70.9

$

61.1

$

62.3

$

65.9

$

86.8

$

72.9

$

69.6

$

67.1

$

84.4

$

104.9

$

65.9

$

91.6

Total Segment Revenues

$

30.0

$

111.4

$

95.5

$

117.8

$

153.0

$

128.7

$

87.7

$

201.7

$

147.7

$

171.5

$

93.3

$

152.3

Total Segment Expenses

70.9

61.1

62.3

65.9

86.8

72.9

69.6

67.1

84.4

104.9

65.9

91.6

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

(40.9)

$

50.3

$

33.2

$

51.9

$

66.2

$

55.8

$

18.1

$

134.6

$

63.3

$

66.6

$

27.4

$

60.7

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

11.2

10.2

3.8

18.6

41.9

19.4

(7.1)

13.4

35.8

47.5

6.2

41.9

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

(64.6)

9.2

8.2

3.1

0.6

1.6

1.6

70.1

3.9

1.0

0.6

1.5

(+) Net Interest

3.2

3.3

3.0

2.9

2.6

2.4

2.6

2.4

2.4

3.1

3.3

5.4

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

15.7

$

34.2

$

24.2

$

33.1

$

26.3

$

37.2

$

26.2

$

53.5

$

26.0

$

21.2

$

23.9

$

22.7

Global Credit Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

47.6

$

50.7

$

58.7

$

59.8

$

60.4

$

64.1

$

74.8

$

79.2

$

75.6

$

77.6

$

73.0

$

78.3

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

1.2

1.4

1.7

1.0

1.2

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.3

2.3

1.3

Transaction fees, net

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.9

1.8

2.2

1.4

4.5

0.3

13.9

Total segment fee revenues

$

48.8

$

52.1

$

60.4

$

60.9

$

61.6

$

66.2

$

77.7

$

82.6

$

78.1

$

83.4

$

75.6

$

93.5

Realized performance revenues

15.0

37.6

1.1

4.7

0.1

3.9

-

0.1

0.9

0.8

21.0

5.5

Realized principal investment income (loss)

4.7

3.3

2.5

2.4

2.2

0.8

4.6

1.4

2.2

3.8

5.1

5.3

Interest income

2.0

2.5

3.3

3.9

4.2

3.9

3.8

3.4

3.6

3.4

3.1

2.6

Total Segment Revenues

$

70.5

$

95.5

$

67.3

$

71.9

$

68.1

$

74.8

$

86.1

$

87.5

$

84.8

$

91.4

$

104.8

$

106.9

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

29.7

$

28.3

$

34.0

$

30.5

$

36.6

$

39.3

$

46.6

$

49.5

$

43.9

$

45.2

$

49.1

$

54.5

Realized performance revenues related

7.3

16.8

0.6

2.1

-

1.8

-

-

-

0.4

9.7

2.5

Total compensation and benefits

$

37.0

$

45.1

$

34.6

$

32.6

$

36.6

$

41.1

$

46.6

$

49.5

$

43.9

$

45.6

$

58.8

$

57.0

General, administrative and other expenses

(59.5)

21.9

15.8

17.3

14.2

(16.8)

16.5

20.5

20.9

21.0

5.6

13.1

Depreciation and amortization expense

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.6

1.5

1.8

2.1

2.0

2.4

3.4

1.6

1.8

Interest expense

4.2

4.5

5.3

5.8

5.8

6.0

6.7

6.7

6.5

7.1

7.0

6.9

Total Segment Expenses

$

(17.0)

$

72.8

$

57.1

$

57.3

$

58.1

$

32.1

$

71.9

$

78.7

$

73.7

$

77.1

$

73.0

$

78.8

Total Segment Revenues

$

70.5

$

95.5

$

67.3

$

71.9

$

68.1

$

74.8

$

86.1

$

87.5

$

84.8

$

91.4

$

104.8

$

106.9

Total Segment Expenses

(17.0)

72.8

57.1

57.3

58.1

32.1

71.9

78.7

73.7

77.1

73.0

78.8

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

87.5

$

22.7

$

10.2

$

14.6

$

10.0

$

42.7

$

14.2

$

8.8

$

11.1

$

14.3

$

31.8

$

28.1

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

7.7

20.8

0.5

2.6

0.1

2.1

-

0.1

0.9

0.4

11.3

3.0

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

4.7

3.3

2.5

2.4

2.2

0.8

4.6

1.4

2.2

3.8

5.1

5.3

(+) Net Interest

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.6

2.1

2.9

3.3

2.9

3.7

3.9

4.3

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

77.3

$

0.6

$

9.2

$

11.5

$

9.3

$

41.9

$

12.5

$

10.6

$

10.9

$

13.8

$

19.3

$

24.1

Investment Solutions Segment Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

41.1

$

41.8

$

40.3

$

41.6

$

42.7

$

42.2

$

39.4

$

39.2

$

38.7

$

39.8

$

39.8

$

45.6

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transaction fees, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total segment fee revenues

$

41.2

$

41.9

$

40.5

$

41.7

$

42.8

$

42.2

$

39.4

$

39.2

$

38.7

$

39.8

$

39.8

$

45.6

Realized performance revenues

30.2

19.9

14.1

9.2

42.8

40.3

20.9

6.0

19.1

24.7

85.4

30.7

Realized principal investment income (loss)

-

0.1

0.1

(0.1)

-

0.1

0.2

1.4

(0.6)

0.7

0.6

0.5

Interest income

0.6

0.2

0.5

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.5

0.2

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.1

Total Segment Revenues

$

72.0

$

62.1

$

55.2

$

51.1

$

86.0

$

82.8

$

61.0

$

46.8

$

57.6

$

65.6

$

126.2

$

76.9

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

24.7

$

20.9

$

23.2

$

22.0

$

22.2

$

24.6

$

23.2

$

22.5

$

24.5

$

26.1

$

25.0

$

25.0

Realized performance revenues related

29.9

17.8

12.6

8.8

38.4

36.5

19.8

4.5

16.5

23.8

84.0

27.0

Total compensation and benefits

$

54.6

$

38.7

$

35.8

$

30.8

$

60.6

$

61.1

$

43.0

$

27.0

$

41.0

$

49.9

$

109.0

$

52.0

General, administrative and other expenses

8.7

10.7

8.0

9.2

10.1

9.3

8.3

9.2

8.6

11.1

5.5

7.4

Depreciation and amortization expense

0.9

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.5

2.0

1.0

1.3

Interest expense

1.6

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.6

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.9

2.3

2.3

2.4

Total Segment Expenses

$

65.8

$

51.9

$

46.5

$

42.6

$

73.5

$

73.6

$

54.6

$

39.3

$

53.0

$

65.3

$

117.8

$

63.1

Total Segment Revenues

$

72.0

$

62.1

$

55.2

$

51.1

$

86.0

$

82.8

$

61.0

$

46.8

$

57.6

$

65.6

$

126.2

$

76.9

Total Segment Expenses

65.8

51.9

46.5

42.6

73.5

73.6

54.6

39.3

53.0

65.3

117.8

63.1

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

6.2

$

10.2

$

8.7

$

8.5

$

12.5

$

9.2

$

6.4

$

7.5

$

4.6

$

0.3

$

8.4

$

13.8

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

0.3

2.1

1.5

0.4

4.4

3.8

1.1

1.5

2.6

0.9

1.4

3.7

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

-

0.1

0.1

(0.1)

-

0.1

0.2

1.4

(0.6)

0.7

0.6

0.5

(+) Net Interest

1.0

1.3

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.7

1.4

1.6

1.5

1.9

1.9

2.3

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

6.9

$

9.3

$

8.2

$

9.4

$

9.3

$

7.0

$

6.5

$

6.2

$

4.1

$

0.6

$

8.3

$

11.9

Data by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

Carlyle Total Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

1,197.9

$

1,085.8

$

1,081.0

$

1,361.8

$

1,570.9

$

767.9

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

32.6

29.4

32.1

31.1

22.2

10.4

Transaction fees, net

9.8

31.2

26.9

32.1

31.3

14.7

Total segment fee revenues

$

1,240.3

$

1,146.4

$

1,140.0

$

1,425.0

$

1,624.4

$

793.0

Realized performance revenues

1,434.8

1,215.8

1,085.3

682.4

374.3

323.8

Realized principal investment income (loss)

(64.8)

44.9

(25.8)

48.1

87.0

38.0

Interest income

4.8

10.2

16.7

30.4

24.4

8.5

Total Segment Revenues

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

649.8

$

601.3

$

658.0

$

740.7

$

792.1

$

413.9

Realized performance revenues related

646.3

590.5

532.7

362.7

210.2

204.7

Total compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other expenses

312.8

483.5

258.9

298.8

331.3

106.4

Depreciation and amortization expense

25.6

29.0

31.1

35.1

48.2

16.6

Interest expense

58.1

61.3

65.5

74.7

81.7

48.3

Total Segment Expenses

$

1,692.6

$

1,765.6

$

1,546.2

$

1,512.0

$

1,463.5

$

789.9

Total Segment Revenues

$

2,615.1

$

2,417.3

$

2,216.2

$

2,185.9

$

2,110.1

$

1,163.3

Total Segment Expenses

1,692.6

1,765.6

1,546.2

1,512.0

1,463.5

789.9

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

922.5

$

651.7

$

670.0

$

673.9

$

646.6

$

373.4

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

788.5

625.3

552.6

319.7

164.1

119.1

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

(64.8)

44.9

(25.8)

48.1

87.0

38.0

(+) Net Interest

53.3

51.1

48.8

44.3

57.3

39.8

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

252.1

$

32.6

$

192.0

$

350.4

$

452.8

$

256.1

After-tax Distributable Earnings, per common share

$

2.73

$

1.85

1.88

$

1.78

$

1.70

$

1.01

Distribution per common share

$

2.07

$

1.55

1.41

$

1.34

$

1.18

$

0.50

Corporate Private Equity Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

577.4

$

498.9

$

471.0

$

634.1

$

767.8

$

376.2

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

24.1

20.5

21.2

21.1

15.8

6.2

Transaction fees, net

7.7

31.2

22.4

26.7

12.7

0.5

Total segment fee revenues

$

609.2

$

550.6

$

514.6

$

681.9

$

796.3

$

382.9

Realized performance revenues

1,209.5

1,060.5

831.5

415.9

121.7

94.1

Realized principal investment income (loss)

23.3

60.3

25.4

26.6

(3.3)

24.4

Interest income

1.5

3.4

5.5

9.3

6.0

1.5

Total Segment Revenues

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

315.7

$

289.6

$

340.7

$

373.2

$

371.7

$

189.0

Realized performance revenues related

540.9

472.1

372.9

195.3

54.7

42.5

Total compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other expenses

145.6

131.9

132.3

167.6

140.8

40.2

Depreciation and amortization expense

12.5

13.6

15.3

17.3

23.1

7.8

Interest expense

30.8

28.2

27.9

29.9

33.6

20.2

Total Segment Expenses

$

1,045.5

$

935.4

$

889.1

$

783.3

$

623.9

$

299.7

Total Segment Revenues

$

1,843.5

$

1,674.8

$

1,377.0

$

1,133.7

$

920.7

$

502.9

Total Segment Expenses

1,045.5

935.4

889.1

783.3

623.9

299.7

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

798.0

$

739.4

$

487.9

$

350.4

$

296.8

$

203.2

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

668.6

588.4

458.6

220.6

67.0

51.6

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

23.3

60.3

25.4

26.6

(3.3)

24.4

(+) Net Interest

29.3

24.8

22.4

20.6

27.6

18.7

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

135.4

$

115.5

$

26.3

$

123.8

$

260.7

$

145.9

Real Assets Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

255.9

$

251.1

$

263.6

$

317.9

$

338.8

$

155.0

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

3.0

1.8

3.0

4.5

1.7

0.6

Transaction fees, net

2.1

-

4.5

4.4

8.7

-

Total segment fee revenues

$

261.0

$

252.9

$

271.1

$

326.8

$

349.2

$

155.6

Realized performance revenues

163.2

53.1

92.0

150.3

180.1

87.1

Realized principal investment income (loss)

(93.6)

(20.6)

(63.2)

13.5

76.6

2.1

Interest income

0.3

1.7

3.0

4.4

2.7

0.8

Total Segment Revenues

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

109.3

$

111.2

$

128.1

$

135.1

$

138.9

$

71.3

Realized performance revenues related

68.5

37.6

41.6

66.6

90.5

39.0

Total compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other expenses

65.4

67.1

84.3

64.1

74.4

34.6

Depreciation and amortization expense

4.3

5.9

7.1

6.8

9.0

3.1

Interest expense

10.6

16.0

17.0

15.3

13.2

9.5

Total Segment Expenses

$

258.1

$

237.8

$

278.1

$

287.9

$

326.0

$

157.5

Total Segment Revenues

$

330.9

$

287.1

$

302.9

$

495.0

$

608.6

$

245.6

Total Segment Expenses

258.1

237.8

278.1

287.9

326.0

157.5

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

72.8

$

49.3

$

24.8

$

207.1

$

282.6

$

88.1

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

94.7

15.5

50.4

83.7

89.6

48.1

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

(93.6)

(20.6)

(63.2)

13.5

76.6

2.1

(+) Net Interest

10.3

14.3

14.0

10.9

10.5

8.7

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

82.0

$

68.7

$

51.6

$

120.8

$

126.9

$

46.6

Global Credit Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

210.7

$

195.5

$

191.5

$

243.0

$

307.2

$

151.3

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

4.6

5.8

7.5

5.1

4.7

3.6

Transaction fees, net

-

-

-

1.0

9.9

14.2

Total segment fee revenues

$

215.3

$

201.3

$

199.0

$

249.1

$

321.8

$

169.1

Realized performance revenues

38.0

36.6

75.4

9.8

1.8

26.5

Realized principal investment income (loss)

5.4

5.1

11.9

7.9

12.0

10.4

Interest income

2.8

4.7

7.1

15.3

14.2

5.7

Total Segment Revenues

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

129.5

$

120.0

$

104.5

$

140.4

$

185.2

$

103.6

Realized performance revenues related

16.6

17.6

35.0

4.5

0.4

12.2

Total compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other expenses

60.8

250.0

7.4

30.5

78.9

18.7

Depreciation and amortization expense

5.0

6.2

5.1

6.3

9.9

3.4

Interest expense

10.8

11.3

14.5

22.9

27.0

13.9

Total Segment Expenses

$

222.7

$

405.1

$

166.5

$

204.6

$

301.4

$

151.8

Total Segment Revenues

$

261.5

$

247.7

$

293.4

$

282.1

$

349.8

$

211.7

Total Segment Expenses

222.7

405.1

166.5

204.6

301.4

151.8

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

38.8

$

(157.4)

$

126.9

$

77.5

$

48.4

$

59.9

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

21.4

19.0

40.4

5.3

1.4

14.3

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

5.4

5.1

11.9

7.9

12.0

10.4

(+) Net Interest

8.0

6.6

7.4

7.6

12.8

8.2

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

20.0

$

(174.9)

$

82.0

$

71.9

$

47.8

$

43.4

Investment Solutions Segment Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

SEGMENT REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

153.9

$

140.3

$

154.9

$

166.8

$

157.1

$

85.4

Portfolio advisory fees, net and other

0.9

1.3

0.4

0.4

-

-

Transaction fees, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total segment fee revenues

$

154.8

$

141.6

$

155.3

$

167.2

$

157.1

$

85.4

Realized performance revenues

24.1

65.6

86.4

106.4

70.7

116.1

Realized principal investment income (loss)

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

1.7

1.1

Interest income

0.2

0.4

1.1

1.4

1.5

0.5

Total Segment Revenues

SEGMENT EXPENSES

Compensation and benefits

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

95.3

$

80.5

$

84.7

$

92.0

$

96.3

$

50.0

Realized performance revenues related

20.3

63.2

83.2

96.3

64.6

111.0

Total compensation and benefits

General, administrative and other expenses

41.0

34.5

34.9

36.6

37.2

12.9

Depreciation and amortization expense

3.8

3.3

3.6

4.7

6.2

2.3

Interest expense

5.9

5.8

6.1

6.6

7.9

4.7

Total Segment Expenses

$

166.3

$

187.3

$

212.5

$

236.2

$

212.2

$

180.9

Total Segment Revenues

$

179.2

$

207.7

$

242.9

$

275.1

$

231.0

$

203.1

Total Segment Expenses

166.3

187.3

212.5

236.2

212.2

180.9

(=) Distributable Earnings

$

12.9

$

20.4

$

30.4

$

38.9

$

18.8

$

22.2

(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues

3.8

2.4

3.2

10.1

6.1

5.1

(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

1.7

1.1

(+) Net Interest

5.7

5.4

5.0

5.2

6.4

4.2

(=) Fee Related Earnings

$

14.7

$

23.3

$

32.1

$

33.9

$

17.4

$

20.2

U.S. GAAP Results: by Quarter 3Q'17 to 2Q'20, by Year FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

Carlyle U.S. GAAP Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

262.5

$

279.3

$

264.5

$

301.3

$

328.8

$

377.4

$

353.4

$

390.9

$

359.5

$

372.4

$

355.9

$

371.8

Incentive fees

10.4

8.2

6.3

7.4

6.8

9.7

8.1

8.8

9.9

9.1

8.9

9.0

Investment income (loss), including performance allocations

312.4

664.4

362.2

503.3

258.6

(314.9)

650.9

589.6

324.6

3.3

(1,190.9)

679.2

Revenue from consolidated entities

44.7

45.1

47.3

53.6

60.5

53.1

52.4

45.8

51.3

49.7

53.0

55.2

All other revenues

9.9

10.8

22.5

28.0

24.4

26.4

22.2

26.0

23.3

25.8

27.4

15.8

Total Revenues

$

639.9

$

1,007.8

$

702.8

$

893.6

$

679.1

$

151.7

$

1,087.0

$

1,061.1

$

768.6

$

460.3

$

(745.7)

$

1,131.0

EXPENSES

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

174.1

$

181.6

$

187.3

$

176.0

$

186.6

$

196.8

$

210.5

$

221.4

$

200.0

$

201.5

$

204.3

$

212.5

Equity-based compensation

81.0

78.5

84.9

64.9

49.7

40.4

36.0

35.2

36.6

32.2

29.1

30.5

Performance allocations and incentive fee related compensation

137.6

276.5

158.0

222.0

146.0

(149.7)

185.4

113.6

92.6

45.1

(442.5)

535.6

General, administrative and other expenses

(18.7)

105.9

95.0

126.8

166.2

72.7

112.5

110.7

121.7

145.9

69.6

80.2

Expenses from consolidated funds

101.7

36.7

35.9

45.3

40.5

42.9

38.1

27.5

34.1

35.7

45.6

39.3

Interest and other non-operating expenses (income)

16.9

(54.4)

18.2

18.7

26.6

19.8

20.0

19.9

20.3

23.2

24.1

26.4

Total Expenses

$

492.6

$

624.8

$

579.3

$

653.7

$

615.6

$

222.9

$

602.5

$

528.3

$

505.3

$

483.6

$

(69.8)

$

924.5

Net investment gains (losses) of consolidated funds

$

18.6

$

12.0

$

2.0

$

12.9

$

(2.9)

$

(7.5)

$

(14.2)

$

9.2

$

(1.9)

$

(17.0)

$

(113.1)

$

50.3

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes1

165.9

395.0

125.5

252.8

60.6

(78.7)

470.3

542.0

261.4

(40.3)

(789.0)

256.8

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(1.3)

107.2

7.8

11.6

17.4

(5.5)

24.0

15.5

9.4

0.1

(80.0)

52.3

Net income (loss)

167.2

287.8

117.7

241.2

43.2

(73.2)

446.3

526.5

252.0

(40.4)

(709.0)

204.5

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated

27.6

25.1

11.0

16.7

14.5

(8.3)

(4.5)

39.8

10.5

(9.2)

(97.0)

58.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Carlyle Holdings

139.6

262.7

106.7

224.5

28.7

(64.9)

450.8

486.7

241.5

(31.2)

(612.0)

145.9

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in Carlyle Holdings

95.0

203.8

67.0

155.1

11.2

(54.8)

307.9

332.6

149.3

(22.9)

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc.

44.6

58.9

39.7

69.4

17.5

(10.1)

142.9

154.1

92.2

(8.3)

(612.0)

145.9

Net income attributable to Series A Preferred Unitholders

-

6.0

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

7.3

-

-

-

Series A Preferred Units redemption premium

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16.5

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. Common Stockholders

$

44.6

$

52.9

$

33.8

$

63.5

$

11.6

$

(16.0)

$

137.0

$

148.2

$

68.4

$

(8.3)

$

(612.0)

$

145.9

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. per common share

Basic

$

0.47

$

0.53

$

0.34

$

0.62

$

0.11

$

(0.15)

$

1.25

$

1.34

$

0.60

$

(0.07)

$

(1.76)

$

0.42

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

0.30

$

0.56

$

0.10

$

(0.15)

$

1.18

$

1.23

$

0.55

$

(0.08)

$

(1.76)

$

0.41

Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin2

25.9%

39.2%

17.9%

28.3%

8.9%

(51.9%)

43.3%

51.1%

34.0%

(8.8%)

105.8%

22.7%

Note: Our U.S. GAAP results for Q2 2020 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of ($621) million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct interest in Fortitude. This loss is more than offset by additional accrued performance allocations of $1,192 million recognized as a result of the appreciation in our funds during the quarter.

  1. Income (loss) before provision for income taxes is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Distributable Earnings, which management uses to measure the performance of the business. In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 29. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information.
  2. Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin is equal to Income (loss) before provision for taxes, divided by Total Revenues.

Carlyle U.S. GAAP Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

REVENUES

Fund management fees

$

1,085.2

$

1,076.1

$

1,026.9

$

1,272.0

$

1,476.2

$

727.7

Incentive fees

22.7

36.4

35.3

30.2

35.9

17.9

Investment income, including performance allocations

817.4

875.9

2,290.6

809.2

1,568.4

(511.7)

Revenue from consolidated entities

1,062.3

262.0

286.7

214.5

199.2

108.2

All other revenues

18.6

23.9

36.7

101.3

97.3

43.2

Total Revenues

$

3,006.2

$

2,274.3

$

3,676.2

$

2,427.2

$

3,377.0

$

385.3

EXPENSES

Cash-based compensation and benefits

$

632.2

$

647.1

$

652.7

$

746.7

$

833.4

$

416.8

Equity-based compensation

378.0

334.6

320.3

239.9

140.0

59.6

Performance allocations and incentive fee related compensation

510.9

353.1

988.3

376.3

436.7

93.1

General, administrative and other expenses

712.8

521.1

276.8

460.7

494.4

149.8

Expenses from consolidated funds

1,183.9

336.1

400.1

164.6

131.8

84.9

Interest and other non-operating expenses (income)

50.6

50.1

(5.9)

83.3

83.4

50.5

Total Expenses

Net investment gains (losses) of consolidated funds

$

864.4

$

13.1

$

88.4

$

4.5

$

(23.9)

$

(62.8)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes1

402.2

45.3

1,132.3

360.2

1,233.4

(532.2)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2.1

30.0

124.9

31.3

49.0

(27.7)

Net income (loss)

400.1

15.3

1,007.4

328.9

1,184.4

(504.5)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated

537.9

41.0

72.5

33.9

36.6

(38.4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Carlyle Holdings

(137.8)

(25.7)

934.9

295.0

1,147.8

(466.1)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in Carlyle Holdings

(119.4)

(32.1)

690.8

178.5

766.9

-

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Series A Preferred Unitholders

-

-

6.0

23.6

19.1

-

Series A Preferred Units redemption premium

-

-

-

-

16.5

-

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. Common Stockholders

$

(18.4)

$

6.4

$

238.1

$

92.9

$

345.3

$

(466.1)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. per common share

Basic

$

(0.24)

$

0.08

$

2.58

$

0.89

$

3.05

$

(1.34)

Diluted

$

(0.30)

$

(0.08)

$

2.38

$

0.82

$

2.82

$

(1.34)

Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin2

13.4%

2.0%

30.8%

14.8%

36.5%

(138.1%)

Note: Our U.S. GAAP results for Q2 2020 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of ($621) million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund offset by additional accrued performance allocations of $1,192 million recognized as a result of the appreciation in our funds during the quarter.

  1. Income (loss) before provision for income taxes is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to Distributable Earnings, which management uses to measure the performance of the business. In for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 29. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key T
  2. Income (loss) before provision for taxes margin is equal to Income (loss) before provision for taxes, divided by Total Revenues.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures: by Quarter 3Q'17 to 2Q'20, by Year FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

Carlyle Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Results by Quarter: 3Q'17 to 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

$

165.9

$

395.0

$

125.5

$

252.8

$

60.6

$

(78.7)

$

470.3

$

542.0

$

261.4

$

(40.3)

$

(789.0)

$

256.8

Adjustments:

Net unrealized performance revenues

69.9

(219.0)

(56.9)

(200.0)

54.6

252.5

(155.8)

(82.4)

126.2

69.7

528.9

(587.4)

Unrealized principal investment (income) loss1

(18.1)

(18.3)

(10.9)

(7.6)

(6.9)

(23.4)

(238.6)

(234.9)

(198.7)

81.3

264.7

459.5

Adjusted unrealized principal investment (income) loss from Fortitude Re

-

-

-

-

-

(11.7)

(27.0)

(40.1)

(68.1)

(5.7)

22.8

81.6

Equity-based compensation2

88.7

84.1

87.8

68.4

52.0

44.0

39.4

38.3

38.9

34.9

31.7

34.6

Acquisition related charges, including amortization of intangibles and

7.2

10.5

4.6

9.2

2.4

6.1

12.0

15.4

11.2

13.4

3.0

7.1

Other non-operating expense (income)

-

(71.5)

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.5

Tax (expense) benefit associated with certain foreign performance revenues

(1.7)

(2.2)

(2.1)

3.8

(12.7)

9.5

(6.1)

3.6

(10.8)

(1.0)

11.2

0.7

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated

(27.6)

(25.1)

(11.0)

(16.7)

(14.5)

8.3

4.5

(39.8)

(10.5)

9.2

97.0

(58.6)

Lease assignment and termination costs

-

-

-

3.4

63.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reserve for litigation and contingencies

(25.0)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Debt extinguishment costs

-

-

-

-

7.8

-

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments

0.6

2.3

1.6

0.9

2.9

3.7

1.7

10.9

10.8

9.9

4.5

3.6

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

$

259.9

$

155.8

$

138.9

$

114.5

$

210.0

$

210.5

$

100.8

$

213.4

$

160.7

$

171.7

$

175.0

$

198.4

Realized net performance revenues3

216.9

118.3

103.1

49.6

123.9

43.1

7.0

20.8

57.7

78.6

48.2

70.9

Realized principal investment income (loss)3

(53.4)

22.4

18.7

17.7

7.0

4.7

4.1

73.9

7.3

1.7

15.9

22.1

Net interest

11.6

11.6

11.1

10.6

9.9

12.7

13.6

14.0

13.1

16.6

17.9

21.9

FEE RELATED EARNINGS

$

108.0

$

26.7

$

28.2

$

57.8

$

89.0

$

175.4

$

103.3

$

132.7

$

108.8

$

108.0

$

128.8

$

127.3

  1. The U.S. GAAP results for 2Q'20 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of $621 million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct investment in Fortitude.
  2. Equity-basedcompensation includes amounts reflected in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expense in our U.S. GAAP statement of operations, as well as amounts related to shares issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition and amounts related. 2019 and 2018 include amounts related to the
  3. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are net performance revenues (performance revenues less performance revenues related compensation expense) and principal investment income (loss). In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 28. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information. See Notes at end of document for a description of adjustments to these measures to arrive at realized net performance revenues and realized principal Information reported for periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect the results of the Partnership.

Carlyle Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Results by Year: FY'15 to YTD 2Q'20

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

FY'15

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

YTD 2Q'20

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

$

402.2

$

45.3

$

1,132.3

$

360.2

$

1,233.4

$

(532.2)

Adjustments:

Net unrealized performance revenues

396.8

231.6

(625.2)

50.2

(42.3)

(58.5)

Unrealized principal investment (income) loss1

(42.4)

(5.4)

(73.0)

(48.8)

(590.9)

724.2

Adjusted unrealized principal investment (income) loss from Fortitude Re

-

-

-

(11.7)

(140.9)

104.4

Equity-based compensation2

381.3

343.0

365.1

252.2

151.5

66.3

Acquisition related charges, including amortization of intangibles and

288.8

94.2

35.7

22.3

52.0

10.1

Other non-operating expense (income)

(7.4)

(11.2)

(71.4)

1.1

1.3

0.7

Tax (expense) benefit associated with certain foreign performance revenues

(14.9)

(15.1)

(9.2)

(1.5)

(14.3)

11.9

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated

(537.9)

(41.0)

(72.5)

(33.9)

(36.6)

38.4

Lease assignment and termination costs

-

-

-

66.9

-

-

Reserve for litigation and contingencies

50.0

-

(25.0)

-

-

-

Debt extinguishment costs

-

-

-

7.8

0.1

-

Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments

6.0

10.3

13.2

9.1

33.3

8.1

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

$

922.5

$

651.7

$

670.0

$

673.9

$

646.6

$

373.4

Realized net performance revenues3

788.5

625.3

552.6

319.7

164.1

119.1

Realized principal investment income (loss)3

(64.8)

44.9

(25.8)

48.1

87.0

38.0

Net interest

53.3

51.1

48.8

44.3

57.3

39.8

FEE RELATED EARNINGS

$

252.1

$

32.6

$

192.0

$

350.4

$

452.8

$

256.1

  1. The U.S. GAAP results for 2Q'20 include a loss in principal investment income (loss) of $621 million related to the closing of the transaction in which a Carlyle-affiliated investment fund purchased additional interests in Fortitude from AIG. The loss is driven by the contribution of our existing 19.9% investment in Fortitude into the fund, and the subsequent accounting for our investment based on the net asset value of our limited partnership interest in the fund instead of a direct investment in Fortitude.
  2. Equity-basedcompensation includes amounts reflected in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expense in our U.S. GAAP statement of operations, as well as amounts related to shares issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition and amounts related. 2019 and 2018 include amounts related to the IPO.
  3. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are net performance revenues (performance revenues less performance revenues related compensation expense) and principal investment income (loss). In the earnings presentation attached as an exhibit to our Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and furnished to the SEC on July 30, 2020, a full reconciliation is included starting on page 28. In that document, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Other Key Terms" for additional information. See Notes at end of document for a description of adjustments to these measures to arrive at realized net performance revenues and realized principal investment income.
    Information reported for periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect the results of the Partnership.

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:25:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
