Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/22 03:19:15 pm
28.835 USD   -3.40%
02:37pCARLYLE LP : CAG Holdings Launches Terminal Wellness Pilot Program at LAX
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle LP : CAG Holdings Launches Terminal Wellness Pilot Program at LAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

Pilot Tests Thermal Screening Technology and Protocols

WASHINGTON, DC - CAG Holdings, LLC ('CAG'), The Carlyle Group's dedicated U.S.-based investment platform for airport infrastructure investment opportunities globally,in partnership with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) today announced the launch of its Terminal Wellness Pilot Program utilizing thermal imaging cameras in two locations inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

CAG and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) have collaborated to plan and develop a pilot to test passenger temperature screening technology and protocols. CAG engaged a team of specialty firms - led by Schneider Electric - to support the pilot. The goal of the pilot is to gather data to implement a reliable means of Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening using thermal imaging cameras while minimizing the impact on airport and airline operations.

CAG Holdings' CEO Amit Rikhy said, 'Airports have an urgent need to rebuild consumer trust to gain a return to service in the industry. As an airport partner and leader in airport development, it was critical that CAG make an investment to develop the proper protocols to improve terminal wellness and minimize the impact on airport operations.'

'Los Angeles World Airports has been rapidly evolving its policies, procedures, technology offerings, and physical spaces to ensure the safety and health of passengers and employees alike,' added Justin Erbacci, Interim CEO, Los Angeles World Airports. 'With the incredible help from the Carlyle Airport Group, Schneider Electric, and our other partners, LAX will lead the nation in a comprehensive test of thermal imaging. Our Terminal Wellness Pilot Project is part of our extensive efforts to protect all those traveling through LAX and is another example of how LAWA is setting new standards for the airport industry with best practices, technology and innovation.'

The pilot tests various thermal camera capabilities including the field of vision, depth, and accuracy; technical capability in various use cases (locations in the terminal); analytics and data capture capabilities such as the number of passengers monitored, number of possible EBT passengers and number of possible EBT confirmed by secondary screening (accuracy of thermal cameras); and effectiveness and best use of various cameras relative to cost.

An analytics package from Dell/Intellisite was added to the camera assemblies to better manage the data from the pilot. Five separate camera assemblies with units manufactured by Omnisense, Mobotix, Flir and Carlyle-backed HGH are being used in the pilot.

The results of the pilot will be used to support the need for health screening and interventions within airport operations to minimize risk to other passengers and airport personnel and to minimize impact on operations.

###

About CAG Holdings
CAG Holdings, LLC is The Carlyle Group's dedicated U.S.-based investment platform for airport infrastructure investment opportunities globally and is a portfolio company of the Carlyle Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund. CAG is led by an experienced management team with a track record of more than 70 airport projects globally combined with a deep, localized understanding of the U.S. airport market. www.carlyle.com

About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $217 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com.

Media Contact:
Krystal J. Brumfield
Phone: +1 (985) 969-1543
kbrumfield@cagholdings.com

Brittany Berliner
Phone: +1 (212) 813-4839
brittany.berliner@carlyle.com

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 18:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
02:37pCARLYLE LP : CAG Holdings Launches Terminal Wellness Pilot Program at LAX
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/19CARLYLE LP : Oak Hill Capital and The Carlyle Group Announce Formation of Galway..
PU
06/19Neptune Energy to cut 21% of workforce amid volatile oil prices
RE
06/18iCapital Network Acquires Wells Fargo Alternative Investments Feeder Fund Pla..
AQ
06/18Wells Fargo to Sell Alternative Investments Feeder-Fund Platform to iCapital
DJ
06/18CARLYLE LP : KB Financial and Carlyle form a strategic partnership to enhance gl..
PU
06/18CARLYLE LP : Safestore and Carlyle's Joint Venture enters Belgian Self-storage M..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 981 M - -
Net income 2020 556 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 10 408 M 10 408 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,53 $
Last Close Price 29,85 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-6.95%10 408
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.5.47%40 071
KKR & CO. INC.9.02%17 765
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.06%16 219
AMUNDI-0.72%15 602
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.51%10 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group