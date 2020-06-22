Carlyle LP : CAG Holdings Launches Terminal Wellness Pilot Program at LAX

Pilot Tests Thermal Screening Technology and Protocols

WASHINGTON, DC - CAG Holdings, LLC ('CAG'), The Carlyle Group's dedicated U.S.-based investment platform for airport infrastructure investment opportunities globally, in partnership with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) today announced the launch of its Terminal Wellness Pilot Program utilizing thermal imaging cameras in two locations inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

CAG and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) have collaborated to plan and develop a pilot to test passenger temperature screening technology and protocols. CAG engaged a team of specialty firms - led by Schneider Electric - to support the pilot. The goal of the pilot is to gather data to implement a reliable means of Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening using thermal imaging cameras while minimizing the impact on airport and airline operations.

CAG Holdings' CEO Amit Rikhy said, 'Airports have an urgent need to rebuild consumer trust to gain a return to service in the industry. As an airport partner and leader in airport development, it was critical that CAG make an investment to develop the proper protocols to improve terminal wellness and minimize the impact on airport operations.'

'Los Angeles World Airports has been rapidly evolving its policies, procedures, technology offerings, and physical spaces to ensure the safety and health of passengers and employees alike,' added Justin Erbacci, Interim CEO, Los Angeles World Airports. 'With the incredible help from the Carlyle Airport Group, Schneider Electric, and our other partners, LAX will lead the nation in a comprehensive test of thermal imaging. Our Terminal Wellness Pilot Project is part of our extensive efforts to protect all those traveling through LAX and is another example of how LAWA is setting new standards for the airport industry with best practices, technology and innovation.'

The pilot tests various thermal camera capabilities including the field of vision, depth, and accuracy; technical capability in various use cases (locations in the terminal); analytics and data capture capabilities such as the number of passengers monitored, number of possible EBT passengers and number of possible EBT confirmed by secondary screening (accuracy of thermal cameras); and effectiveness and best use of various cameras relative to cost.

An analytics package from Dell/Intellisite was added to the camera assemblies to better manage the data from the pilot. Five separate camera assemblies with units manufactured by Omnisense, Mobotix, Flir and Carlyle-backed HGH are being used in the pilot.

The results of the pilot will be used to support the need for health screening and interventions within airport operations to minimize risk to other passengers and airport personnel and to minimize impact on operations.

###

About CAG Holdings

CAG Holdings, LLC is The Carlyle Group's dedicated U.S.-based investment platform for airport infrastructure investment opportunities globally and is a portfolio company of the Carlyle Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund. CAG is led by an experienced management team with a track record of more than 70 airport projects globally combined with a deep, localized understanding of the U.S. airport market. www.carlyle.com

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $217 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com.

