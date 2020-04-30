Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Carlyle Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

April 30, 2020

Washington, DC, April 30, 2020 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) today reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full detailed presentation of Carlyle's first quarter 2020 results can be viewed on the investor relations section of our website at ir.carlyle.com.

Carlyle Co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin said, "The whole world is managing through this unprecedented time and the human toll is real.

We thank all of the courageous healthcare and front line workers, and our thoughts are with all of those impacted by the pandemic.

Since the beginning, our priority has been the health and safety of our people. As a firm, we have adapted well to this new environment as we support our companies and prepare for a wide range of outcomes. The momentum we've established and our strong first quarter give Carlyle a position of strength as we navigate the current environment. We are taking a balanced and patient approach, and our global and diversified platform enables us to provide capital to companies as long-term investors as we drive value for all of our stakeholders."

U.S. GAAP results for Q1 2020 included income (loss) before provision for income taxes of $(612.0) million and net income (loss) per common share of $(1.76) on a diluted basis. Total balance sheet assets were $12 billion as of March 31, 2020.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2020, payable on May 19, 2020.

Conference Call

Carlyle will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to announce its first quarter 2020 financial results. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Shareholders section of Carlyle's website at www.carlyle.com and a replay will be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

