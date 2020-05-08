Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Leads, Structures Debt Financing for Sterling Investment Partners' Acquisition of AIMS Companies

NEW YORK - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced it led and structured the debt financing package to support Sterling Investment Partners' recapitalization of AIMS Companies alongside AIMS' founder and CEO, Chris Mihaletos. Carlyle's middle market lending platform, Carlyle Direct Lending, acted as sole lead arranger and sole book runner on the financing.

With approximately $5 billion of assets under management, Carlyle Direct Lending is focused on making directly originated investments across the capital structure, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans and junior debt, primarily in private equity sponsor-backed companies. The team is comprised of more than 30 dedicated investment professionals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

Miles Toben, Principal of Carlyle Direct Lending, said, 'We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with Sterling and the opportunity to strengthen our partnership through the AIMS transaction. We look forward to supporting AIMS' robust pipeline of new contract and M&A opportunities under Sterling's ownership.'

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AIMS is a leading national provider of infrastructure inspection, maintenance and support services to the municipal, utility, industrial and energy end-markets. The company's complementary services, including pipe inspection and cleaning, hydroexcavation and vacuum and hydroblast cleaning, are critical to its customers' ability to maintain operational workflow and regulatory compliance. The company's cross-trained workforce, expansive fleet of over 400 units, strategically-positioned 15 branch locations and company-wide culture of safety and performance have enabled AIMS to become a trusted partner to its customer base.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $217 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Carlyle Global Credit is the credit investment arm of The Carlyle Group with approximately $49 billion of assets under management. The group's investment strategies span the credit spectrum: liquid credit, illiquid credit and real assets credit. Since 1999, Carlyle Global Credit has provided creative solutions for borrowers and delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors by drawing on the deep credit expertise and disciplined underwriting capabilities of our over 150 investment professionals and by leveraging the resources and industry expertise of Carlyle's global network.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 29 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling acquires businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 170 transactions, representing $17.5 billion in transaction value. Key industries Sterling focuses on include value-added distribution and business services.

