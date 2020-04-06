Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Names Jun Kawakami as Senior Advisor

Tokyo, Japan - April 7, 2020 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that Jun Kawakami, former CEO of GE Healthcare Japan, has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to the Carlyle Japan advisory team.

Mr. Kawakami will primarily advise the Carlyle team on investment opportunities in the healthcare sector, whilst also supporting more broadly on investments in the general industries and technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors. He will provide guidance to the management teams of Carlyle's portfolio companies on operations, growth strategies and corporate governance.

Kazuhiro Yamada, Managing Director and Head of the Carlyle Japan buyout advisory team, said, 'Mr. Kawakami's deep industry expertise and operational experience in healthcare, general industries and TMT will be an extremely valuable addition to our existing capabilities in these sectors. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Kawakami as we continue to expand our investment activities and create long-term, sustainable value for our investors and Japanese companies.'

Mr. Kawakami said, 'Carlyle is a long-standing global private equity firm in Japan with a reputation for its strong, trusted relationships with Japanese companies and its ability to create value. I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with the Japan team on new investments and on value creation initiatives with Carlyle's portfolio companies.'

Mr. Kawakami joins a growing team of eight Senior Advisors and Operating Executives supporting the firm in Japan across its core sectors of Consumer, Retail and Healthcare, General Industries, and Technology, Media and Telecom. Globally, Carlyle works with a team of more than 40 Operating Executives, Senior Advisors, and Operating Advisors, who provide strategic guidance to Carlyle professionals throughout the investment process, from sourcing deals to conducting diligence, managing companies and exiting transactions.

Mr. Kawakami was most recently President and CEO ofArteria Networks Corporation. Prior to that, he was CEO of GE Healthcare Japan having previously held a number of senior management roles at the firm and in GE. During his tenure at GE Healthcare Japan, Mr. Kawakami drove the firm's growth by entering global markets with products and solutions from Japan that focused on the healthcare needs of the ageing population.

Before joining GE Healthcare Japan, Mr. Kawakamiserved as General Manager for North Asia of GE Engine Services (formerly a business within GE Aviation), and was also named as Director for both GE Japan and GE Engine Services Japan. Before that, he led business development for various GE businesses, including Power, Plastics and Appliance. He started his career at Booz & Company (subsequently renamed Strategy&)

Mr. Kawakami received his BA from University of Tokyo and his MBA from Northwestern University.

Carlyle's Japan buyout funds, advised by a team of about 20 investment professionals based in Tokyo, have made 26 investments in Japan. The team has a strong track record of supporting Japanese companies' business expansion overseas, enhancing their operational efficiency and strengthening their management infrastructure.

