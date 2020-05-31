Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Names Reiji Terasaka as Managing Director

Tokyo, Japan - June 1, 2020 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that Reiji Terasaka has been appointed as a Managing Director of the Carlyle Japan advisory team ('Carlyle Japan'), effective from June 1, 2020. Mr. Terasaka returns to Carlyle, where he worked from 2003 to 2013, after serving in a number of senior executive positions in Japan and the U.S.

As part of Carlyle Japan's corporate carve-out team, Mr. Terasaka will primarily focus on investments in General Industries and Consumer, Retail, and Healthcare sectors. He will work closely with Hiroyuki Otsuka, Deputy Head of Carlyle Japan, to further accelerate the firm's corporate carve-out investments in Japan, one of the major areas where Carlyle seesgrowth opportunities.

Kazuhiro Yamada, Head of Carlyle Japan, said, 'We are pleased to welcome Mr. Terasaka back to Carlyle. Mr. Terasaka's diverse industry knowledge and strong investment experience will bring significant value to our team and our investment activity as we continue to see an increasing number of carve-out opportunities and seek to deploy more capital in Japan.'

Mr. Terasaka said, 'I am delighted to rejoin Carlyle as I move back into investing, and to have the opportunity to work alongside a team of such caliber and experience. Carlyle has built a leading investment business in Japan over the past two decades, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued efforts to drive value for Japanese companies by leveraging both my global and domestic industry and investment experience.'

Mr. Terasaka started his career at the Ministry of Finance in Japan, before joining the Investment Banking Division of Merrill Lynch in 2002. Mr. Terasaka was also previously a Director at Carlyle Japan, spending 10 years at the firm from 2003 to 2013. Mr. Terasaka subsequently held several senior management roles in various industries, including Senior Vice President of Business Management and M&A at Marelli Corporation (formerly Calsonic Kansei Corporation), Chief Operating Officer of ELS Educational Services in the U.S., and Vice President of Strategic Planning Development at Japan Display, Inc.

Mr. Terasaka received his BA in Law from the University of Tokyo, MALD from Tufts University,and his MBA from Stanford University.

About the Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $217 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Carlyle's Japan buyout funds, advised by a team of about 20 investment professionals based in Tokyo, have made 26 investments in Japan. The team has a strong track record of supporting Japanese companies' business expansion overseas, enhancing their operational efficiency and strengthening their management infrastructure.

Media contacts

The Carlyle Group:

Tammy Li

+852 2878 5236

tammy.li@carlyle.com

Kekst CNC:

Minako Otani

+81 90 3239 9348

minako.otani@kekstcnc.com

Ai Saito

+81 80 4818 4822

ai.saito@kekstcnc.com