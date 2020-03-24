Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Raises JPY 258 Billion for Fourth Japanese Buyout Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
  • More than double the size of its previous fund
  • Focus on investment opportunities across three core industry groups in Japan
  • Takaomi Tomioka and Hiroyuki Otsuka named Deputy Heads of Carlyle Japan to further strengthen the private equity business

Tokyo, Japan - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it has raised JPY 258 billion (approximately USD 2.3 billion) for its fourth Japanese buyout fund, Carlyle Japan Partners IV ('CJP IV').

CJP IV received strong backing from domestic and global investors, and is more than double the size of its predecessor fund. The fund will focus on upper mid-market investment opportunities in Japan across Consumer, Retail and Healthcare, General Industries and Technology, Media and Telecom, as well as pursue large-cap investments on an opportunistic basis.

To further strengthen its Japan business, Carlyle has named Takaomi Tomioka and Hiroyuki Otsuka as Deputy Heads of the Carlyle Japan buyout advisory team ('Carlyle Japan'), effective from January 1, 2020. They will work closely with Kazuhiro Yamada, Head of Carlyle Japan, to drive the firm's investment activity. Mr. Tomioka, who has been with the firm for 17 years, will be responsible for succession-related deals and other mid-cap buyout deals, while Mr. Otsuka, who has been with Carlyle for 14 years, will focus on corporate carve-outs and other large-cap buyout deals.

Kazuhiro Yamada said, 'Our investments over the past 20 years have earned us the trust and support of our investors, who we would like to thank for their continued confidence in our ability to create value and drive performance. We are seeing growing opportunities in Japan across succession and carve-out deals, and with this larger fund and strengthened leadership, we believe we are well-positioned to capture these.'

Kewsong Lee, Co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, said, 'We have been a driving force in the development of the Japanese private equity market for two decades, combining our deep local knowledge with our global platform to create significant long-term value for our investors and for Japanese companies. We are excited about how the market is evolving and will strive to further build out our Japan business by partnering with strong management teams and high potential companies to drive growth and value over the long-term.'

Having first established its Tokyo office in 2000, Carlyle's Japan buyout funds have invested more than JPY 300 billion (more than USD 2.7 billion) in Japan including co-investments as of December 31, 2019. Last year, Carlyle Japan Partners III closed three deals including investments in Japan's fifth largest beer brewery Orion Breweries, coated abrasive manufacturer Sankyo Rikagaku and global cosmetics contract manufacturer Tokiwa Corporation.

Carlyle's Japan buyout funds, advised by a team of about 20 investment professionals based in Tokyo, have made 26 investments in Japan. The team has a strong track record of supporting Japanese companies in corporate restructuring and business expansion, for both succession planning and carve-out deals. The team has completed 18 exits to date, seven of which have been through IPO.

Biographies

Takaomi Tomioka is Deputy Head of Carlyle Japan and a Managing Director leading the firm's succession deals. Mr. Tomioka is also head of the Consumer, Retail and Healthcare group of Carlyle Japan. He has driven a number of significant transactions, including, Qualicaps Group, Solasto Corp., Oyatsu Company Ltd., Sunsho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Orion Breweries, Ltd., holding a board seat at each of these companies during Carlyle's holding period.

Prior to joining Carlyle in 2003, Mr. Tomioka served as Director and Representative at GE Equity Japan, a private equity arm of General Electric. Mr. Tomioka also previously served at the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Mr. Tomioka received his BA in law at Waseda University and his MBA at New York University.

Hiroyuki Otsuka is Deputy Head of Carlyle Japan and a Managing Director leading the firm's corporate carve-out deals. Mr. Otsuka is also head of the General Industries group of Carlyle Japan, and has driven a number of significant transactions, including, Chimney Co., Ltd., Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd., CxS Corporation, and SENQCIA Corporation (Former Hitachi Metals Techno, Ltd.). Mr. Otsuka is currently a board member at SENQCIA and Walbro.

Mr. Otsuka joined Carlyle in 2006 after working at Sumitomo Bank (currently Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) and serving as Managing Director at Lazard.

Mr. Otsuka received his PGD from Oxford University and his BA from Waseda University, Japan.

* * * *

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $224 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle. Media contacts
Annabel Arthur
+852 2878 5239
annabel.arthur@carlyle.comTammy Li
+852 2878 5236
tammy.li@carlyle.com

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
08:08pCARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Raises JPY 258 Billion for Fourth Japanese Buyout..
PU
07:10aCARLYLE : raises $2.3 billion for its biggest Japan fund to date
RE
03/23Rout Hurts Lenders To Small Businesses -- WSJ
DJ
03/21Business Development Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil -- Upda..
DJ
03/20High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil
DJ
03/20CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Announces 2019 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packag..
PU
03/20PE Firms Act to Save Portfolio Companies From Coronavirus Troubles
DJ
03/17CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group completes partial exit in SBI Card through IPO
PU
03/16Private-Equity Stocks Fall Back to Earth After Rapid Gains
DJ
03/09STATE BANK OF INDIA : SBI Cards and Payment Plans $1.44 Billion India IPO
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 374 M
EBIT 2020 795 M
Net income 2020 248 M
Debt 2020 1 976 M
Yield 2020 5,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,16x
Capitalization 6 999 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,27  $
Last Close Price 20,03  $
Spread / Highest target 99,7%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-43.24%6 776
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-35.57%25 725
AMUNDI-27.75%10 892
KKR & CO. INC.-36.58%10 716
LEGAL & GENERAL-54.26%9 440
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-41.11%8 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group