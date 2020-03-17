Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group completes partial exit in SBI Card through IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Mumbai - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) announced that on March 16,it sold a 10% stake in its SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card), the second-largest credit card issuer in India, through the largest Indian large-cap private sector initial public offering (IPO)[1] in a decade. Following the IPO, Carlyle continues to hold a 16% stake in SBI Card.

Carlyle acquired a 26% stake in SBI Card from GE Capital in December 2017. Equity for this transaction came from an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, Carlyle's fourth Asia buyout fund focusing on buyout and strategic investments across a wide range of sectors in Asia Pacific.

Sunil Kaul, Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia of the Carlyle Asia buyout advisory team, said, 'Over the last few years, we along with our partner and majority shareholder, SBI, worked to provide an enabling and constructive environment for SBI Card's management as they focused on the long-term development of the company. Working alongside our partners, we leveraged our global network and operating experience in financial services and technology to help SBI Card further expand its business, build its data analytics and technology capabilities and most importantly, further enhance its customer experience. We take great pride in the achievements of the SBI Card management team, and have every confidence in this leadership team as the business moves to the next stage of evolution and growth as a public company.'

He added, 'India has a significantly underpenetrated credit card market with strong tailwinds from rising incomes, favorable demographics and the ongoing digitalization of the economy. We are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian credit card industry and SBI Card.'

The Carlyle Group has a well-established track record of investing in financial services, both in India and globally, fueled by a deep understanding of the market and an ability to create value through its operational expertise and close partnerships with management. In India alone, Carlyle has invested more than USD 1.5 billion of equity in a total of eight financial services companies.

Established in 2000, Carlyle is the longest-standing global private equity firm in India. With global resources, deep industry expertise and strong local knowledge, Carlyle has invested approximately USD 2.5 billion in India as of December 31, 2019. Its notable investments include SBI Life, SBI Card, Delhivery, Metropolis and Tirumala Milk Products.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $224 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Media Contacts:

The Carlyle Group:
Tammy Li
Phone: +852 2878 5236
tammy.li@carlyle.com

Annabel Arthur
Phone: +852 2878 5239
annabel.arthur@carlyle.com

Adfactors PR
Manibalan Manoharan
Phone: +91 9833949919
manibalan.manoharan@adfactorspr.com

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
12:16aCARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group completes partial exit in SBI Card through IPO
PU
03/16Private-Equity Stocks Fall Back to Earth After Rapid Gains
DJ
03/09STATE BANK OF INDIA : SBI Cards and Payment Plans $1.44 Billion India IPO
DJ
03/05Goldman Sachs Unit in Talks to Buy Stake in Permira
DJ
03/05CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group agrees to sell exocad, a CAD/CAM software provide..
PU
03/03CARLYLE : AlphaStruxure Explores Microgrid Opportunities From Coast-to-Coast
AQ
03/02Advent/Cinven-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp El..
RE
03/02Warner Music, Cole Haan delay IPOs amid coronavirus jitters - sources
RE
03/02CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Meisui B..
PU
03/01Advent-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp Elevator
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 374 M
EBIT 2020 795 M
Net income 2020 248 M
Debt 2020 1 976 M
Yield 2020 6,12%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2021 3,06x
Capitalization 6 507 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,47  $
Last Close Price 18,62  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-26.34%8 257
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-16.48%31 906
KKR & CO. INC.-13.10%14 245
LEGAL & GENERAL-42.49%14 208
AMUNDI-33.13%11 255
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-30.29%8 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group