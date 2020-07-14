Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

The Carlyle Group to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

July 14, 2020

Washington, DC - The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Shareholders section of Carlyle's website at www.carlyle.com and a replay will be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

Co-Chief Executive Officers Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin, along with Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser and Head of Public Market Investor Relations Daniel Harris, will review the results during the call.

The Carlyle Group no longer issues its earnings release via a third-party newswire. Our earnings release will be available through all Carlyle channels, including our investor relations website at ir.carlyle.com, the news and media link on Carlyle.com, and our Twitter account @OneCarlyle.

About the Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $217 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 32 offices across six continents.

Contacts

Public Market Investor Relations Daniel Harris

+1 (212) 813-4527 daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Leigh Farris

+1 (212) 813-4815 leigh.farris@carlyle.com

OR

Brittany Berliner

+1 (212) 813-4839 brittany.berliner@carlyle.com