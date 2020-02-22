Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Two suitors for Thyssenkrupp elevator division sign fair owner pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 01:06am EST
Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen in the elevator test tower in Rottweil

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The two consortia bidding for Thyssenkrupp's 16 billion euro ($17.3 billion) elevator division have signed a fair owner agreement, a key demand by labour union IG Metall to protect jobs, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

The move leaves wide open the race for the asset, potentially Europe's biggest private equity transaction since 2007, ahead of a Feb. 27 meeting of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board where a final decision could be made.

Two consortia are battling it out: Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on one side and Advent and Cinven [CINV.UL], supported by the Adbu Dhabi Investment Authority and Germany's RAG foundation, on the other.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.92% 61.25 Delayed Quote.11.64%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.29% 31.27 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.37% 9.842 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
01:06aTwo suitors for Thyssenkrupp elevator division sign fair owner pledge
RE
02/20CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Makes Significant Investment alongside Kiskovski ..
PU
02/20Thyssenkrupp nears full sale of $17 billion elevator division - sources
RE
02/20Deutsche Bahn delays plans to float international railway group Arriva - sour..
RE
02/20India's SBI Cards to Start Testing Market Appetite for IPO Next Week
DJ
02/19CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee to Present..
PU
02/19CARLYLE : OFF THE HOOK Trump pardons junk bond king Milken after high profile in..
AQ
02/17Thyssenkrupp shortlists buyout firms for elevator unit, Kone out
RE
02/17Thyssenkrupp shortlists buyout firms for elevator unit, Kone out
RE
02/17Thyssenkrupp Focuses Talks for Elevator Deal on Two Consortia
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 427 M
EBIT 2020 994 M
Net income 2020 248 M
Debt 2020 127 M
Yield 2020 3,65%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
EV / Sales2021 3,73x
Capitalization 10 889 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,13  $
Last Close Price 31,27  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-2.24%10 889
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.11.64%42 495
LEGAL & GENERAL3.60%24 074
KKR & CO. INC.15.53%18 938
AMUNDI9.08%16 710
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-1.19%12 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group