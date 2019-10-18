Carlyle L P : 15-12B

UNITED STATES

Commission File Number 001-35538

The Carlyle Group L.P.

1001 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20004-2505

(202) 729-5626

5.875% Series A Preferred Units

Common units representing limited partner interests of The Carlyle Group L.P.

Explanatory Note: On October 7, 2019, The Carlyle Group L.P. redeemed all of the outstanding 5.875% Series A Preferred Units (the 'Series A Preferred Units') pursuant to the redemption provisions of the Series A Preferred Units.