Carlyle L P : The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York

Fri, 01 November 2019

2019-074

The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at approximately 11:20 AM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site following the event.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

Phone: 212-813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Leigh Farris

Phone: 212-813-4815

leigh.farris@carlyle.com