Carlyle L P : The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York

Fri, 01 November 2019
2019-074
The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York
Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at approximately 11:20 AM EST.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site following the event.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.
Contacts:
Public Market Investor Relations
Daniel Harris
Phone: 212-813-4527
daniel.harris@carlyle.com
Media
Leigh Farris
Phone: 212-813-4815
leigh.farris@carlyle.com
