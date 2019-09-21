Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP

(CG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advent considering joining Bain in pursuit of Osram - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated

VIENNA (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International is in talks to join Bain Capital in its takeover bid for Germany's Osram, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, a move that could further fuel the bidding war for the lighting group.

Bain, together with Carlyle Group, had been hoping to take over Osram for 35 euros per share, and they had reached a broad agreement with the Osram management and its supervisory board.

Then Austrian sensor specialist AMS stepped in and offered to pay 10% more for Osram, resulting in the latter advising its shareholders to accept the Austrians' 4.3 billion euro ($4.7 billion) bid.

Bain has been pushing Carlyle to increase their offer but Carlyle does not want to spend more money, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

To strengthen the bidding consortium's chances and fend off competition from AMS, Bain has been considering bringing in another investor, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. But it said no final decision has been made on whether Advent will join its bid.

Spokespeople for Bain and Carlyle, Advent and Osram declined to comment.

The current bid is valid until Oct. 1. AMS needs to convince 62.5% of Osram investors to sell their shares to succeed. Bain and Carlyle have a threshold of 70%.

($1 = 0.9077 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna and Alexander Huebner in Munich; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 0.74% 47.55 Delayed Quote.100.34%
OSRAM LICHT 1.92% 38.17 Delayed Quote.0.66%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 0.00% 26.6 Delayed Quote.68.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
01:19pAdvent considering joining Bain in pursuit of Osram - Bloomberg
RE
09/19CARLYLE GROUP L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
09/16Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer
RE
09/16Austria's AMS holds nearly 3% of shares in Germany's Osram
RE
09/12AMS already has potential buyers for Osram's digital business - CEO
RE
09/11CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Closes Forgital Acquisition
PU
09/06Carlyle, Apollo compete for Deutsche Bahn's Arriva unit - sources
RE
09/05Carlyle Prices $425 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
09/05CARLYLE LP : 8-k
PU
09/05CARLYLE GROUP L.P. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 072 M
EBIT 2019 805 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 912 M
Yield 2019 4,66%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 2 944 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,85  $
Last Close Price 26,60  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP68.89%2 944
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.42%34 982
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC25.65%26 935
LEGAL & GENERAL9.44%18 749
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-1.08%14 778
AMUNDI37.02%14 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group