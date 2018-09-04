Log in
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
Carlyle LP : Getty family to buy majority stake in Getty Images from Carlyle

09/04/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington

(Reuters) - The Getty family said on Tuesday it would acquire Carlyle Group's majority stake in photo agency Getty Images Inc.

The Getty family will acquire all of Carlyle's equity interests in Getty Images for cash plus units that provide the private equity firm with an ongoing financial interest in the future growth of the company.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Carlyle had acquired a stake of just over 50 percent in Getty Images from Hellman & Friedman LLC in a $3.3 billion (2.56 billion pounds) deal in 2012.

On closing the deal, Getty Images Chief Executive Officer Dawn Airey will become a non-executive director, while Chief Operating Officer Craig Peters will be named the new CEO, the Getty family said.

Mark Getty will become chairman of board, while the interim Chief Financial Officer Rik Powell will become the CFO.

Co-Founder Jonathan Klein will remain on as Deputy Chairman and will maintain his entire equity interest in Getty Images alongside Getty family and members of management.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Shailesh Kuber)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 056 M
EBIT 2018 979 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,49%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 7 810 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP1.31%7 810
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP15.27%44 417
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP10.45%28 183
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.00%19 835
AMUNDI-12.13%14 535
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.58%13 588
