Carlyle LP : SC 13D/A

CUSIP No. Y75638109 13D Page 13 of 17 pages

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 2 to Schedule 13D ('Amendment No. 2') amends and supplements the Schedule 13D filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2018 (as amended to date, the 'Schedule 13D'), relating to the Series D Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share (the 'Series D Preferred Shares'), of Seaspan Corporation, a corporation organized under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (the 'Issuer'). Capitalized terms used herein without definition shall have the meaning set forth in the Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and Background.

Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

The Schedule 13D is being filed by the following persons (each a 'Reporting Person' and, collectively, the 'Reporting Persons'):

1) Carlyle Group Management L.L.C.,

2) The Carlyle Group L.P.,

3) Carlyle Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.,

4) Carlyle Holdings III GP L.P.,

5) Carlyle Holdings III GP Sub L.L.C.,

6) Carlyle Holdings III L.P.,

7) TC Group Cayman L.P.,

8) TC Group Cayman Sub, L.P.,

9) CP V S3 GP, Ltd.,

10) TC Group V Cayman S3, L.P.,

11) Carlyle Partners V Cayman TE, L.P., and

12) Carlyle Sea Holdings Limited

Each of Carlyle Group Management L.L.C., The Carlyle Group L.P., Carlyle Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., and Carlyle Holdings III GP Sub L.L.C. is organized in the state of Delaware. Each of TC Group Cayman L.P., TC Group Cayman Sub, L.P., CP V S3 GP, Ltd., TC Group V Cayman S3, L.P., Carlyle Partners V Cayman TE, L.P., and Carlyle Sea Holdings Limited (together, the 'Carlyle Cayman Entities') is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Each of Carlyle Holdings III GP L.P. and Carlyle Holdings III L.P. is a Québec société en commandite.

The address of the principal business and principal office of each of the Carlyle Cayman Entities is c/o Walkers, Cayman Corporate Center, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9008,Cayman Islands.

The address of the principal business and principal office of each of the other Reporting Persons is c/o The Carlyle Group, 1001 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Suite 220 South, Washington, DC 20004-2505.

The Reporting Persons are principally engaged in the business of investments in securities.