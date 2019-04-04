Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP

(CG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle LP : Serves as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on $710 million in senior secured facilities to support the buyout of Tank Holdings Corp. by Olympus Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:07am EDT
Thu, 04 April 2019
2019-025

Carlyle Serves as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on $710 million in senior secured facilities to support the buyout of Tank Holdings Corp. by Olympus Partners

New York, NY - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) announced today it served as joint lead arranger and bookrunner for $710 million in senior secured credit facilities, inclusive of funding a privately placed $150 million second lien term loan, to support the buyout of Tank Holdings Corp. by Olympus Partners.

Carlyle's middle market lending platform, Carlyle Direct Lending, co-underwrote the $560 million first lien facilities and anchored the $150 million second lien facility.

With corporate offices in Nebraska and Minnesota, Tank Holding Corp. is a manufacturer of rotationally molded poly and welded steel bulk storage and material handling products in North America. Tank services the market and its customers through its portfolio of brands -  Norwesco, Snyder, Bonar, Stratis and Bushman.

Manu Bettegowda, a partner at Olympus, commented, 'We were impressed with what the Carlyle team provided on this transaction. They demonstrated their speed, capabilities and delivered on a full solution, which was extremely valuable to our team and our efforts in acquiring the company. We are glad to have Carlyle as a key financing partner in our buyout of Tank.'

* * * * *

About Tank Holdings Corp.
For over 60 years, Tank has been dedicated to serving a wide range of markets with the most trusted names in bulk storage and material handling. With corporate offices in Nebraska and Minnesota, Tank is a leading manufacturer of rotationally molded poly and welded steel bulk storage and material handling products in North America.  Tank services the market and its customers through its portfolio of brands; Norwesco, Snyder, Bonar, Stratis and Bushman.  About Carlyle Direct Lending / The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $216 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,650 people in 31 offices across six continents.www.carlyle.com.

Carlyle Direct Lending is The Carlyle Group's middle market lending platform and is focused on making investments across the capital structure, primarily in private equity sponsor-backed companies, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans and junior debt. The team is comprised of 30 dedicated investment professionals in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

About Olympus Partners

Founded in 1988, Olympus manages over $8.5 billion on behalf of corporate pension plans, public retirement systems, university endowment funds, and the executives of Olympus' portfolio companies. Since its inception, Olympus has in over 80 companies across is seven funds, including the latest offering (Olympus Growth Fund VII), which has committed capital of $3.0 billion.  Olympus has invested across a wide array of industries, with a focus on companies in business services, logistics and transportation, healthcare manufacturing and services, financial services, consumer and restaurant, industrial and packaging.

Contacts:

The Carlyle Group
Liz Gill
Elizabeth.gill@carlyle.com
+1-202-729-5385

# # #

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
07:07aCARLYLE LP : Serves as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on $710 million in sen..
PU
04/03CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
PU
04/02CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Invests in Derive Logic Limited
PU
03/30CARLYLE LP : Port of Corpus Christi approves lease agreement for crude oil termi..
AQ
03/29CARLYLE LP : Cardinal Ireland Invests in Sports Surgery Clinic
PU
03/28CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Invest in TOKIWA Corporation through a Strateg..
PU
03/27CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group and TA Associates Buy Weiman Products
PU
03/26NOMURA : Announces Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Orion Breweries
AQ
03/24CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Completes Tender Offer for Orion Breweries Shares
PU
03/22CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Announces 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packag..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 579 M
EBIT 2019 867 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,82%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 6 401 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,4 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP18.22%6 301
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.81%42 362
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.89%24 452
LEGAL & GENERAL22.51%21 802
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.15.21%17 211
AMUNDI29.66%13 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About