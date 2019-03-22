Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Announces 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packages

Log in
The Carlyle Group Announces 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packages

0
03/22/2019 | 11:55am EDT
Fri, 22 March 2019
2019-018

The Carlyle Group Announces 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packages

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packages are now available online for The Carlyle Group L.P.'s Common and Series A Preferred Unitholders.

Unitholders can access their Schedule K-1 Tax Package online at:

https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/carlyle

The 2018 Unitholder Schedule K-1 Tax Packages will also be mailed by the end of March. For additional information, Unitholders may call the Tax Package Support Service toll-free at (855) 886-9762, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

* * * * *

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $216 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,650 people in 31 offices across six continents.

Web: www.carlyle.com
Videos: www.youtube.com/onecarlyle
Tweets: www.twitter.com/onecarlyle
Podcasts: www.carlyle.com/about-carlyle/market-commentary

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations:
Daniel Harris
Public Market Investor Relations
+1 (212) 813-4527
daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media:

Elizabeth Gill
Global Communications
+1 (202) 729-5385
elizabeth.gill@carlyle.com

# # #

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:54:09 UTC
