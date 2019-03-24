Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Completes Tender Offer for Orion Breweries Shares

Mon, 25 March 2019

The Carlyle Group Completes Tender Offer for Orion Breweries Shares

Acquisition expected to close on March 29, 2019

Tokyo, Japan - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it completed its tender offer[1] to acquire shares in Orion Breweries Ltd., Japan's fifth largest beer brewery, on March 22, 2019. This is a joint acquisition with Nomura Capital Partners Co., Ltd., and is expected to close on March 29, 2019. Carlyle's equity for this investment will come from Carlyle Japan Partners III, L.P., an investment fund advised by Carlyle Japan L.L.C.

Following the transaction, Carlyle will own a 49% stake in Orion Breweries while Nomura will own a 51% stake in the company.

Headquartered in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture, Orion Breweries has produced and distributed alcoholic beverages and soft drinks since 1957. Its main products are 'Orion' branded beer and beer taste products produced in its own factory in Nago, Okinawa. It has long been the largest beer brand in Okinawa. In 1975, the firm entered into the Okinawa hotel market with the opening of the Hotel Royal Orion in Naha, and later, Hotel Orion Motobu Resort and Spa in 2014.

Takaomi Tomioka, Managing Director of the Carlyle Japan buyout advisory team, said, 'Orion Breweries has expanded its business over the past 60 years on the back of high brand value and support from the Okinawa community, making it Okinawa's top beer brand. Carlyle will support the firm's management teams and employees to realize further growth and entrench the pride that the people of Okinawa have in Orion Breweries. Carlyle is fully committed to sharing its knowledge and experience to strengthen Orion's management capabilities, drawing upon our global network for support while collaborating with Nomura, a prominent Japanese financial company, to fully leverage our combined strengths.'

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $216 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,650 people in 31 offices across six continents.

The Carlyle Group is the only global investment firm that has dedicated Japan buyout funds denominated in Japanese yen. Carlyle's Japan buyout funds, which have made 24 investments in Japan, have a track record of supporting Japanese companies' business expansion overseas, enhancing their operational efficiency and strengthening their management infrastructure. In September 2015, Carlyle announced that it raised ¥119.5 billion (approximately $1.0 billion) for its third Japanese buyout fund, Carlyle Japan Partners III.

About Orion Breweries

Company name: Orion Breweries, Ltd.

Established: 1957

Representative Director: Kiyoshi Yonamine (CEO)

Headquarters: 1985-1 Gusukuma, Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan

Main Businesses: Manufacturing and sales of beer and beer taste products. Sales of soft drinks, Operations of hotels

