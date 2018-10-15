Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Leads Investment in Adicon, an Independent Clinical Laboratory Company in China

Mon, 15 October 2018

The Carlyle Group Leads Investment in Adicon, an Independent Clinical Laboratory Company in China

Carlyle's Global Healthcare Network and Experience to Help Expand the Business

Hangzhou, China, October 15 , 2018 - Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it, together with Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd., has invested in and become the single largest shareholder of, Adicon Holding Limited, one of the largest independent clinical laboratory (ICL) companies in China. Equity for the investment came from Carlyle Asia Partners V, Carlyle's flagship US$6.55 billion fund focused on buyout and strategic investments across a range of sectors in Asia Pacific.

Established in 2004, Adicon operates 20 fully-owned diagnostic laboratories in China, offering diagnostic testing outsourcing services to more than 10,000 active customers, including hospitals, clinics and contract research organizations (CROs) in 28 provinces. China's ICL industry is a fast-growing market, driven by growing healthcare expenditure, rising diagnostic demand, continued technology innovation and hospital cost control trends. As an ICL industry pioneer, Adiconhas developed a scalable operation with high quality standards and a network of laboratoriescertified with China National Accreditation Services for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). Adicon's comprehensive test portfolio includes a range of esoteric tests, addressing diverse customer demands.

Ling Yang, Managing Director of the Carlyle Asia Buyout advisory team, said, 'We are excited to have the opportunity to invest in Adicon. Adicon is a platform company, which taps into the sustained growth and innovation in China's healthcare market and helps the health system achieve cost savings. We have seen ICL leaders grow into substantial businesses in mature markets, and believe Adicon has similar potential. We look forward to working with our partners and the existing management team to build this company together.'

The Carlyle Group has invested more than US$11.5 billion of equity in more than 65 transactions in the global healthcare industry as of June 30, 2018. In Asia, Carlyle has invested approximately US$1.5 billion in 10 healthcare companies .

As one of the first and most active international private equity investors in China, Carlyle has adopted a local approach towards investments in China for two decades. Carlyle has invested more than US$8 billion of equity in nearly 100 private equity transactions across China through its US dollar and RMB investment vehicles as of June 30, 2018.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager with $210 billion of assets under management across 335 investment vehicles as of June 30, 2018. Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, many of whom are public pensions. Carlyle invests across four segments - Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions - in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Carlyle has expertise in various industries, including: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial, real estate, technology & business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,625 people in 31 offices across six continents.

