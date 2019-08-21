Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Names Bruce Larson Chief Human Resources Officer

Wed, 21 August 2019

2019-052

WASHINGTON - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced it has named Bruce Larson, former Goldman Sachs Partner and Head of Human Capital in Asia Pacific and India, as its Chief Human Resources Officer effective November 4.

Mr. Larson will lead a global team overseeing the development and implementation of Carlyle's Human Resources strategy, including performance management, training and development, talent recruitment and retention, diversity and inclusion, compensation programs and organizational development. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Carlyle Co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin said, 'Bruce has a long and proven track record of building terrific teams and a willingness to try new approaches. He knows how important people and culture are to creating successful companies, and we are confident that his leadership will help Carlyle continue to build the most talented and diverse teams that benefit all of our stakeholders.'

Mr. Larson said, 'I am delighted to join Carlyle at such a pivotal time in the firm's history. I look forward to working with its business leaders to build on Carlyle's collaborative culture as we continue to attract and develop world-class talent and help the firm seize new opportunities worldwide.'

Bruce has held a range of leadership roles during his tenure at Goldman Sachs, including in Hong Kong, New York, Salt Lake City and Tokyo. Most recently, Bruce served as Partner and Head of Human Capital in Asia Pacific and India where he led all aspects of the firm's human resources activities in the regions, including driving strategies for compensation, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, benefits and wellness. Before that, he helped lead the build-out of the firm's human resources department in 1995, and the implementation of talent and people practices in its Investment Banking and Merchant Banking Divisions and across other areas of the firm. He was also instrumental in the formation of the firm's evolving global diversity and inclusion strategy, and developed and implemented new and innovative programs to support those efforts.

Mr. Larson holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA in Finance and Japanese from the University of Utah.

* * * * *

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $223 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

Contact

Christa Zipf

+1 (212) 813-4578

christa.zipf@carlyle.com

###