Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Raises 540 Million for Carlyle Europe Realty

Fri, 07 June 2019

2019-039

LONDON, UK - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) today announced the final closing of Carlyle Europe Realty Fund, a €540 million fund that invests in real estate in Europe.

Launched to focus on opportunistic investments in targeted sectors, the Carlyle Europe Realty team (CER) has made seven investments to-date, deploying around 30% of the fund and establishing a number of 'buy and build' platforms in key market segments, including logistics, residential, student accommodation, retail, hospitality, and co-working. CER has been active in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland and Portugal. Additionally, the CER team has closed 5 co-investment vehicles since late 2016 raising approximately €300 million.

Peter Stoll, Managing Director and head of CER, said: 'We are grateful for the confidence of our investors, who share our recognition of the market opportunity in Europe. A differentiated and hands-on operational approach to the real estate markets is yielding interesting investment opportunities for our investors, especially as we aggregate investments in targeted markets that feature demographic angles or that benefit from disruption. Carlyle's global real estate and private equity investing platforms when combined with the CER team in Europe puts us in a strong position to invest.'

Glenn Youngkin, Carlyle's Co-Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We want to thank our limited partners for their support, which is a testament to the team's strategic expertise and experience.'

Carlyle's global Real Estate platform currently has assets under management of $21 billion and 120 investment professionals globally.

About The Carlyle Group:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,725 people in 33 offices across six continents.

