Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group's Co-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee to Present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee will present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum in Miami, FL on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at approximately 1:40 PM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site for 30 days following the event.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with $212 billion of assets under management across 339 investment vehicles as of September 30, 2018. Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, many of whom are public pensions. Carlyle invests across four segments - Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions - in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Carlyle has expertise in various industries, including: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial, real estate, technology & business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,625 people in 31 offices across six continents.

