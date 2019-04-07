Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP

(CG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle LP : agrees to buy 30 percent stake in Spain's Cepsa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 07:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa from an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund in a $3.6 billion deal including debt, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the transaction.

The sale gives the business a total enterprise value of $12 billion, roughly the same price tag that Cepsa's owner Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company sought ahead of a failed attempt at a stock market listing last year, the FT said.

Carlyle will have at least two board seats, and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, a senior executive at Mubadala, will remain as chairman, the newspaper said, citing sources.

As part of the agreement, Carlyle reserves the right to buy up to 40 percent of Cepsa, which is one of the largest privately-owned oil companies in Europe and has been under Mubadala ownership for the last three decades, the FT said.

Carlyle, Cepsa and Mubadala could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
07:55pCARLYLE LP : agrees to buy 30 percent stake in Spain's Cepsa
RE
04/05CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Completes Purchase of StandardAero
PU
04/04CARLYLE LP : Serves as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on $710 million in sen..
PU
04/03CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
PU
04/02CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Invests in Derive Logic Limited
PU
03/30CARLYLE LP : Port of Corpus Christi approves lease agreement for crude oil termi..
AQ
03/29CARLYLE LP : Cardinal Ireland Invests in Sports Surgery Clinic
PU
03/28CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Invest in TOKIWA Corporation through a Strateg..
PU
03/27CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group and TA Associates Buy Weiman Products
PU
03/26NOMURA : Announces Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Orion Breweries
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 579 M
EBIT 2019 867 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,89%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 6 343 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,4 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP17.52%6 343
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.77%41 549
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.12%24 722
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.17.60%17 548
AMUNDI30.52%13 626
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN11.25%12 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About