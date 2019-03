The U.S. private equity firm has started reaching out to some investors about the next Carlyle Japan Partners pool before it begins fundraising, Bloomberg reported https://tinyurl.com/y32dufms, citing people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)