Carlyle LP : hires Broadbent for new debt financing group

He will oversee the Carlyle Capital Solutions group, which will also seek to originate and structure leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine debt and additional types of financing, according to a source.

Broadbent, who is based in New York, started Wednesday, the source said. He reports to Justin Plouffe, deputy chief investment officer for Carlyle Global Credit.

A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment. Broadbent declined to be interviewed.

(Reporting by Kristen Haunns; Editing By Michelle Sierra)

By Kristen Haunss and Jonathan Schwarzberg