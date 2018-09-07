Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/07 06:21:19 pm
22.175 USD   -0.45%
05:32pCARLYLE LP : hires Broadbent for new debt financing group
RE
03:26pCARLYLE LP : Commences Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Se..
AQ
03:26pCarlyle to Offer Senior Notes
GL
Carlyle LP : hires Broadbent for new debt financing group

09/07/2018 | 05:32pm CEST
A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington

NEW YORK (LPC) - Carlyle Group has hired Tim Broadbent, the former head of US leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays, to lead a new group that will provide issuers and financial sponsors with capital markets advice.

He will oversee the Carlyle Capital Solutions group, which will also seek to originate and structure leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine debt and additional types of financing, according to a source.

Broadbent, who is based in New York, started Wednesday, the source said. He reports to Justin Plouffe, deputy chief investment officer for Carlyle Global Credit.

A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment. Broadbent declined to be interviewed.

(Reporting by Kristen Haunns; Editing By Michelle Sierra)

By Kristen Haunss and Jonathan Schwarzberg

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 056 M
EBIT 2018 979 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,72%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 7 499 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP-2.73%7 499
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.74%42 672
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.94%27 544
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.95%19 586
AMUNDI-11.93%14 590
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.48%13 307
