MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Carlyle Group in talks to buy Sedgwick Claims - sources

09/12/2018 | 02:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk in front of video monitors announcing the Carlyle Group's listing on the NASDAQ market site in New York's Times Square after the opening bell for trading

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is in talks to acquire Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, the largest U.S. insurance claims service provider, for more than $6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Private equity firms have been prolific investors in businesses that help companies cut costs by outsourcing large parts of their administrative functions, since such operations can generate strong cash flows. A few years after they invest, they seek to sell ownership of those assets at a big profit.

Carlyle has made a higher offer for Sedgwick than buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, a former owner of the company that is also competing to acquire it, the sources said, cautioning that the outcome had not been finalized and no deal is certain.

Sedwick's owners, buyout firm KKR & Co LP, Stone Point Capital and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), are hoping they can clinch a deal as early as this week, the sources said. In an unusual move that limited the participation of investment banks in the deal, KKR's capital market arm is underwriting a large chuck of the financing for the potential buyer, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Sedgwick and Carlyle declined to comment, while KKR, Hellman & Friedman, Stone Point and CDPQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1969, Memphis-based Sedgwick has traditionally focused on claims management, but has been expanding into other areas of risk and benefits solutions in recent years. It now processes claims for a wide range of insurance product lines, including workers' compensation, general liability and disability.

Since KKR took over Sedgwick in 2014 in a $2.4 billion deal, Sedgwick has been expanding its operations beyond North America. Its acquisition of loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey earlier this year expanded its footprint into more than 60 countries.

Carlyle has carried out several investments in the insurance sector, most recently agreeing in August to buy nearly 20 percent of reinsurance business DSA Re from American International Group Inc.

(Reporting by David French and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By David French and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP -0.66% 52.37 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
KKR & CO INC 0.68% 26.53 Delayed Quote.25.12%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 1.79% 22.7 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 056 M
EBIT 2018 979 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 7 642 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP-0.87%7 642
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP12.12%43 202
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP4.34%26 625
LEGAL & GENERAL-7.35%19 686
AMUNDI-10.69%14 773
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.75%13 464
