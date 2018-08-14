Exclusive: Carlyle starts preparations for listing of chemicals group Atotech - sources

The private equity investor has asked investment banks to pitch for roles in the initial public offering, which is expected to take place in New York next year, two of the people said.

Carlyle declined to comment.

Atotech, a Berlin-based maker of speciality chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, in 2017 posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $329 million on sales of $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

By Arno Schuetze