MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Carlyle starts preparations for listing of chemicals group Atotech - sources

08/14/2018 | 10:00am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle is starting preparations for a stock market listing of German speciality chemicals group Atotech, a former unit of oil group Total, which it bought for $3.2 billion two years ago, people close to the matter said.

The private equity investor has asked investment banks to pitch for roles in the initial public offering, which is expected to take place in New York next year, two of the people said.

Carlyle declined to comment.

Atotech, a Berlin-based maker of speciality chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, in 2017 posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $329 million on sales of $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

By Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.00% 7.06 End-of-day quote.-16.55%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 0.00% 23.4 Delayed Quote.2.18%
TOTAL -0.35% 53.9 Real-time Quote.17.47%
UMICORE 0.43% 48.81 Delayed Quote.22.98%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 039 M
EBIT 2018 969 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 7 911 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP2.18%7 911
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.40%43 123
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.10%28 913
LEGAL & GENERAL-2.96%20 123
AMUNDI-15.36%14 050
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN17.70%12 848
