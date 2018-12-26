Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ring Energy, Inc. : Announces Closing of Andrews County Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:06pm CET

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Company”) (“Ring”) announced today that it has closed its transaction with Tessara Petroleum Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) (“Carlyle”), for assets located in Andrews County, Texas. Ring issued 2,623,948 million shares of its common stock valued at $5.80 per share. The transaction has an effective date of November 1, 2018.

The assets consist of 4,763 net acres. Ring will be the operator, have a 100% working interest and 75% net revenue interest. The acreage is in, around and contiguous to the Company’s core assets on the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) and offsets the majority of the Company’s top producing wells. Management estimates that this acquisition, in combination with additional smaller surrounding leases the Company has acquired, will add 5,313 net acres and 55 new gross horizontal drilling locations.

The Company has prepared and posted a slide presentation on its website, www.ringenergy.com, which provides a detailed overview of the transaction and its potential value to the Company.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as financial advisor to Ring.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas.

www.ringenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
10:06pRING ENERGY, INC. : Announces Closing of Andrews County Acquisition
BU
12/25CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group strengthens Wakanow's Africa footprint
AQ
12/24CARLYLE LP : Akzo Nobel Spinoff Nouryon Seeks Price Rises to Offset Higher Raw M..
DJ
12/24CARLYLE LP : Delhivery appoints COO & CBO amid top-level organizational changes
AQ
12/21CARLYLE LP : Group Invests $40 Million in Wakanow.com
AQ
12/20RING ENERGY, INC. : Signs Purchase and Sale Agreement with Wholly Owned Subsidia..
BU
12/20CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Invest $40m in Wakanow
AQ
12/20CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group and Explorer Investments Acquire Penha Longa Hote..
PU
12/20CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Invests in Wakanow.com, One of West Africa's Larg..
PU
12/20CARLYLE LP : Group invests in one of West Africa's largest online travel agencie..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 798 M
EBIT 2018 855 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,97%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 5 469 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP-31.31%5 469
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-19.04%20 884
LEGAL & GENERAL-17.09%17 150
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-0.11%10 972
AMUNDI-34.83%10 785
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-42.46%8 204
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.