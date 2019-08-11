Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP

(CG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 06:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during opening of company 'World of light' showroom in Munich

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS triggered a bidding war for Osram on Sunday, saying it was ready to pay $3.8 billion for the German lighting group's shares, 10% more than finance investors Bain Capital and Carlyle have already offered.

AMS is working on reducing its dependency on Apple Inc, which it supplies with sensors for facial recognition technology, and is investing heavily in technology for self-driving cars.

Osram, which is grappling with weakness in the automotive industry and a broader economic slowdown, had sparked bidding interest because of its potential as a supplier for connected and autonomous cars.

Bain and Carlyle's bid of 35 euros per Osram share, expected to conclude on Sept. 5, has the backing of the Munich group's managing and supervisory boards. But Osram's biggest shareholder AllianzGI, which owns a 9.3% stake, and a small shareholders group have rejected the offer as too low.

AMS said on Sunday it had submitted a proposal to Osram for an all-cash takeover offer at a price of 38.50 euros per share. Including debt, the offer values the German group at 4.3 billion euros, it said.

However, to be able to officially make a bid, the Austrian group needs the German firm's consent.

An Osram spokesman said that the group had taken note of the announcement, but had no comment yet. A spokesman for Bain and Carlyle declined to comment.

STANDSTILL AGREEMENT

AMS had already shown interest in Osram in June, and in order to gain access to due diligence it signed a confidentiality agreement which includes a 12-month standstill agreement. AMS had backpedaled within days at the time as it did not have sufficient financing.

It provided a finance plan on Sunday and said it would wait until Aug. 15 for Osram to waive the standstill agreement and then make an offer.

"The proposal is compelling for all stakeholders of Osram," said AMS Chief Executive Alexander Everke in a statement. "Therefore, we trust that Osram will waive the standstill agreement and allow its shareholders to benefit from our offer."

The planned bid includes a 4.2 billion euro bridge loan facility underwritten by UBS and HSBC, which AMS plans to refinance by issuing debt and equity, including raising 1.5 billion euros of new equity, "primarily" through a rights issue.

"The combination of AMS and Osram creates a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics with approximately 5 billion euros of revenue," the group said. "The transaction enables AMS to enhance its sensor solutions and photonics offering in terms of performance, size, energy efficiency and costs."

Analysts have questioned the logic of AMS's interest in Osram, saying the Austrian firm would have to carve out or sell Osram's non-semiconductor operations for a deal to make sense.

AMS said on Sunday that it sees Osram's digital division - part of Osram's attempt to become a high-tech group that builds chips, provides digital lighting systems and supplies sensors and other components - as non-core, adding that it would seek "the best owner" for the division.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Francois Murphy in VIENNA, Alexander Huebner in MUNICH and Kanishka Singh in BENGALURU; Editing by Keith Weir and Bill Rigby)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -2.68% 49.07 Delayed Quote.114.01%
APPLE -0.82% 200.99 Delayed Quote.27.42%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.94% 622 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
OSRAM LICHT 1.12% 31.65 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP -3.06% 22.5 Delayed Quote.42.86%
UBS GROUP -0.71% 10.52 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
06:35pSensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram
RE
06:32pSensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram
RE
08/09Private equity offer for Osram is too low, small shareholder group says
RE
08/09THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08Osram shares drop after top investor rejects 3.4 billion euro takeover offer
RE
08/06CARLYLE LP : 4
PU
08/05Carlyle, Bain among shortlisted bidders for South Korea's Woongjin stake - re..
RE
08/01WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/31CARLYLE LP : GROUP L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
07/31Carlyle to give shareholders a vote in switch to corporation
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 082 M
EBIT 2019 805 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 912 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 490 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,69  $
Last Close Price 22,50  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP42.86%2 490
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%31 844
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.69%25 594
LEGAL & GENERAL3.03%17 076
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-1.15%14 768
AMUNDI20.78%12 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group