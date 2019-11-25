Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

0
11/25/2019 | 02:12pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW). Stockholders will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab common stock for each share of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/amtd. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-300964793.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
