Charles Schwab Down Just Over 4%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $35.02, down $1.50 or 4.09%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2016, when it closed at $33.71

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 16.29% over this period

-- Earlier Thursday, Wells Fargo cut its rating on Charles Schwab to market perform from outperform and lowered its price target to $39.00/share from $50.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- The elimination of trading commissions clips the earnings potential of online brokerages, Barron's reported

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 28, 2016, when it fell 17.28%

-- Down 15.69% year-to-date

-- Down 32.25% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2018), when it closed at $51.68

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Down 4.11% at today's intraday low

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Ninth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:20:26 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet