Charles Schwab : Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco Announce 2020 Citywide Youth of the Year Winner and Finalists

For 16 years, Charles Schwab has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco to help local youth learn the importance of life-long engagement with their finances

Charles Schwab Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco today announced Kionna F., from the Sunnydale Clubhouse, as the 2020 Citywide Youth of the Year. As the San Francisco Citywide Youth of the Year, Kionna will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and continue on to compete in Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s California Youth of the Year competition.

“I’d like to congratulate Kionna as this year’s San Francisco Citywide Youth of the Year winner and applaud all our finalists for their exceptional work and dedication to their financial futures,” said Peter Crawford, Charles Schwab’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs San Francisco and Youth of the Year Luncheon co-chair. “We are inspired by Kionna’s commitment to academic success, community service, and financial education. Kionna’s story of determination exemplifies why Schwab is honored to support Boys & Girls Clubs in helping our country’s youth take steps toward a secure financial future.”

Today, more than 800 local Bay Area leaders, government officials, community members, families and other supporters joined to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the eight Youth of the Year finalists at the 12th annual Charles Schwab Youth of the Year Luncheon, which is the culmination of a four-month leadership development program. During the event, each finalist shared their personal story and journey, highlighting their experience with Boys & Girls Club and Charles Schwab’s Money Matters program, which is designed to help teens expand their knowledge of money management and learn life-long skills that lead to financial independence and well-being.

The Youth of the Year Program acknowledges the remarkable lives of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco members who have overcome challenging circumstances and distinguished themselves with excellent contributions to family, school, community and their Boys & Girls Club. Below is the full list of this year’s finalists who will receive a college scholarship. Read more about each of these impressive young leaders:

Adriano M. (Visitacion Valley Clubhouse)

David R. (Excelsior Clubhouse)

Erica S. (Willie Mays Clubhouse)

Kenny V. (Tenderloin Clubhouse)

Kionna F. (Sunnydale Clubhouse)

Masiyah E. (Columbia Park Clubhouse)

Poppy G-Z. (Camp Mendocino)

Terrell D. (Don Fisher Clubhouse)

“Financial literacy is an essential life skill for all young people that they will carry with them throughout life. This year’s finalists are remarkable young leaders and will continue to play an essential role as ‘financial role models’ by sharing their knowledge among peers, family and community,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation and board chair elect of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Through Money Matters, we are committed to championing financial education within local Boys & Girls Clubs across the country – and right here in my hometown of San Francisco.”

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to create positive change through financial education, philanthropy, and volunteerism. More information is available at https://www.schwabmoneywise.com/public/moneywise/foundation. Charles Schwab Foundation is classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Charles Schwab Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are unaffiliated entities.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco (www.kidsclub.org) is a community-based organization that offers youth ages six to 18 high-quality programs in first-class facilities. With a 129-year track record of meeting the needs of San Francisco children and families, primarily from at-risk circumstances, we welcome 1,850 youth each day to our 14 locations, including eight Clubhouses, four School-Based Clubs, a city park, and Camp Mendocino, a 2,000 acre residential summer camp in Mendocino County. By focusing on the following four elements of our success equation: academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character & community engagement, and job readiness with earning potential, we prepare our Club members to be “ready for life” by age 18.

(0220-0470)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005879/en/