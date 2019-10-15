Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab : Profit Rises, Beats Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:17am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) said its profit rose for its third quarter as revenue grew 5% from a year earlier.

The electronic broker reported a profit of $951 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with $923 million, or 65 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share.

Revenue increased to $2.71 billion from $2.58 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.64 billion of revenue in the quarter. The company said it had 363,000 new brokerage accounts in the quarter, raising its active brokerage accounts to 12.1 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Clients' daily average trades rose 5% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Average revenue per revenue trade was $6.94, down from $7.27 the year prior, the company said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.00% 2982 Delayed Quote.6.54%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.18% 37.72 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
09:17aCHARLES SCHWAB : Profit Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
08:46aCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Reports Record Earnings Per Share of $.70, Up 8%
BU
10/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: 'Something Has To Give:' How Long Can The American Consumer ..
DJ
10/08ETF Firms Hit by E-Broker Price War
DJ
10/04CHARLES SCHWAB, LENNAR, JOHNSON & JO : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
10/04CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Announces Its Fall Business Update
BU
10/03Charles Schwab Down Just Over 4%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since November 201..
DJ
10/03CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Expands Low-Cost Access to Fixed Income With Three New E..
BU
10/02E*Trade Joins Rivals in Cutting Commissions to Zero
DJ
10/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Sharply Lower For Second Day On Concern About Job..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 610 M
EBIT 2019 4 759 M
Net income 2019 3 421 M
Finance 2019 22 768 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 49 307 M
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,42  $
Last Close Price 37,72  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.17%49 307
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.22.53%74 005
MORGAN STANLEY6.56%69 829
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY43.29%36 642
HUATAI SECURITIES17.41%22 629
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.26.94%15 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group