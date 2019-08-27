Charles Schwab : Schwab Advisor ServicesTM Announces Recipients of 2019 Operational Excellence Awards

Schwab Advisor Services announced the winners of its second annual Operational Excellence Awards that honor independent advisory firms for superior use of technology to increase firm productivity and efficiency, enhance and modernize the client experience, and shield employees and clients from fraud.

The awards were distributed onstage at Schwab’s 2019 SOLUTIONS® events, a series of one-day workshops across the country where approximately 2,000 advisors learn about the latest Schwab technology tools and resources as well as best practices for maximizing operational efficiency.

This year’s winners are:

Award Winner City Purus Wealth Management Los Angeles Chicago Partners Wealth Advisors Chicago Rappaport Reiches Capital Management Chicago FPC Investment Advisory San Francisco

“Increasingly, firms are unleashing the power of technology to create greater scale and supercharge business growth,” said Andrew Salesky, senior vice president and head of digital advisor solutions, Charles Schwab. “We are thrilled to recognize these four firms for their commitment to digitization, automation, and technology adoption. Their success demonstrates that, when implemented thoughtfully and strategically, technology not only promotes efficiency, but frees up advisors to spend time on what matters most: serving investors.”

Across the industry, advisory firms are taking steps to reap the benefits of technology. According to Schwab’s 2019 RIA Benchmarking Study, leveraging technology to improve productivity is a top priority for advisors. In fact, the study found that over the past five years, firms have increased the number of clients per professional and decreased time needed for operations and administration. Schwab’s latest Independent Advisor Outlook Study reveals a similar enthusiasm for technology. Nearly 60% of advisors plan to implement new technology this year, with the ultimate goals of serving more clients, reducing manual work, focusing employees on value-added tasks, and enhancing security.

To honor the Operational Excellence Award winners, Schwab will make a donation to the Foundation for Financial Planning in each firm’s name.

