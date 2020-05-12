Charles Schwab : Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

Log in
05/12/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has declared a semi-annual dividend on the outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A in the amount of $35 per share. The dividend is payable August 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 12.7 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $3.50 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org),and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.


© Business Wire 2020
