Charles Schwab : Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ Wins Hybrid Advice Category in Aite Group 2020 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards

As part of Aite Group’s recently announced 2020 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium has been named the winner in the Hybrid Advice Offering category. Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium is a subscription-based digital advisory service that combines automated investing with unlimited guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. The Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards recognize and honor innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005280/en/

“Whether they’re self-directed or seeking advice, the majority of our clients want investment services that combine the best of what technology and humans can provide,” said Cynthia Loh, Charles Schwab vice president of digital advice. “We know from experience that access to professional guidance is especially important when the market is volatile and things are uncertain – as we’re seeing right now. Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium is designed to break down barriers with a more accessible financial planning service that meets consumers’ expectations for simplicity, transparency and value.”

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium provides investors with:

Unlimited 1:1 guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional who can provide personalized financial advice based on current goals and circumstances

A comprehensive and customized financial plan

24/7 access to the financial plan via a comprehensive digital planning experience

A diversified portfolio of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that automatically rebalances over time

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium has a $25,000 minimum and charges an initial one-time $300 fee for planning and a $30 monthly subscription ($90 billed quarterly).

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium also features a Satisfaction Guarantee, which states that if a client is not completely satisfied for any reason, Schwab will refund any related fee or commission and work with the client to make things right.

More information about Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium is available here.

Aite Group Innovation Award Qualification and Methodology

Aite Group’s Impact Innovation Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, and/or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial services. They are the financial institutions, regardless of size, that others will follow.

Aite Group solicited nominations for its Impact Innovation Awards in Digital Wealth Management from January to March 2020. All nominated initiatives were required to be in production within financial institutions.

Aite Group analysts reviewed all nominations and narrowed the field to the top three to four submissions in each of the following six categories (Figure 1).

A panel of external judges representing leading financial institutions, industry thought leaders, and consultants/implementers along with Aite Group analysts determined the winners. Each nomination was evaluated based on eight attributes (Figure 2).

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

We encourage you to read the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions™ disclosure brochures for important information, pricing, and disclosures. Before you enroll, it's important you understand any and all costs, including the role of cash and the way Schwab earns income from the cash allocation in your portfolio, which will affect performance, and how Schwab and its affiliates work together.

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios® and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ are made available through Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), a dually registered investment advisor and broker dealer. Portfolio management services are provided by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. ("CSIA"). Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. ("CSIM"), the investment advisor for Schwab Funds, receives management fees on Schwab ETFs. Schwab, CSIA, and CSIM are affiliates and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

If you are not completely satisfied for any reason, at your request Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”), Charles Schwab Bank (“Schwab Bank”), or another Schwab affiliate, as applicable, will refund any eligible fee related to your concern within the required time frames. Schwab reserves the right to change or terminate the guarantee at any time. Go to schwab.com/satisfaction to learn what’s included and how it works.

For additional information about the Aite Group’s Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, visit: https://www.aitegroup.com/aite-group-announces-winners-2020-digital-wealth-management-impact-innovation-awards

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 14.0 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $4.0 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.

(0620-0E3N)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005280/en/