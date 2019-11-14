Charles Schwab : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of October 2019 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005208/en/

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $24.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $22.6 billion.

Total client assets were a record $3.85 trillion as of month-end October, up 14% from October 2018 and up 2% compared to September 2019.

New brokerage accounts were 142,000 in October, up 7% from October 2018 and up 31% compared to September 2019.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 365 offices and 12.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $3.85 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2019. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.schwab.com and https://www.aboutschwab.com.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For October 2019 2018 2019 Change Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 25,116 25,538 23,327 25,000 25,916 25,929 26,593 24,815 26,600 26,864 26,403 26,917 27,046 - 8 % Nasdaq Composite 7,306 7,331 6,635 7,282 7,533 7,729 8,095 7,453 8,006 8,175 7,963 7,999 8,292 4 % 13 % Standard & Poor’s 500 2,712 2,760 2,507 2,704 2,784 2,834 2,946 2,752 2,942 2,980 2,926 2,977 3,038 2 % 12 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 3,563.7 3,388.1 3,431.9 3,252.2 3,447.7 3,533.0 3,585.4 3,668.5 3,530.6 3,702.4 3,746.7 3,716.5 3,768.4 Net New Assets (1) 14.9 15.6 24.8 15.1 18.3 18.3 (0.3 ) 17.3 20.2 19.3 19.9 17.4 35.2 102 % 136 % Net Market (Losses) Gains (190.5 ) 28.2 (204.5 ) 180.4 67.0 34.1 83.4 (155.2 ) 151.6 25.0 (50.1 ) 34.5 51.0 Total Client Assets (at month end) 3,388.1 3,431.9 3,252.2 3,447.7 3,533.0 3,585.4 3,668.5 3,530.6 3,702.4 3,746.7 3,716.5 3,768.4 3,854.6 2 % 14 % Core Net New Assets (2) 14.9 15.6 24.8 15.1 18.3 18.3 (0.3 ) 17.3 20.2 19.3 19.9 17.4 24.1 39 % 62 % Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 280.3 284.7 272.4 286.9 294.2 298.4 305.7 298.5 311.6 314.8 314.2 318.5 324.6 2 % 16 % Advisor Services (3) 1,485.8 1,510.1 1,436.1 1,514.2 1,551.6 1,572.8 1,608.0 1,554.6 1,626.6 1,646.1 1,635.7 1,659.4 1,691.6 2 % 14 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 11,479 11,529 11,593 11,653 11,712 11,787 11,870 11,929 11,967 12,026 12,085 12,118 12,189 1 % 6 % Banking Accounts (4) 1,289 1,297 1,302 1,312 1,313 1,300 1,310 1,323 1,336 1,352 1,361 1,361 1,374 1 % 7 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 1,634 1,639 1,655 1,679 1,685 1,684 1,690 1,699 1,698 1,701 1,711 1,718 1,735 1 % 6 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 133 115 132 131 115 140 147 123 116 129 126 108 142 31 % 7 % Inbound Calls (in thousands) 1,976 1,681 1,839 1,924 1,742 1,882 1,966 1,671 1,595 1,773 1,759 1,570 1,771 13 % (10 %) Web Logins (in thousands) 59,261 54,654 53,920 64,563 60,121 63,692 65,669 61,522 60,824 65,809 63,928 63,530 72,547 14 % 22 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 11.1 % 11.2 % 12.8 % 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.3 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 11.3 % (10) bp 20 bp Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (6, 7) (in millions of dollars) Large Capitalization Stock 308 331 717 1,343 1,109 1,045 980 1,114 206 717 328 23 900 Small / Mid Capitalization Stock (1,344 ) (456 ) (1,414 ) 1,329 638 302 136 (190 ) 18 10 (374 ) (212 ) (458 ) International (109 ) (418 ) (2,163 ) 2,212 1,086 1,274 863 (100 ) 225 744 (1,390 ) (355 ) 340 Specialized (914 ) (397 ) (2,105 ) 124 609 750 (109 ) (440 ) 341 418 353 583 618 Hybrid (1,313 ) (1,248 ) (2,985 ) (321 ) (309 ) (357 ) (228 ) (316 ) (181 ) (366 ) (569 ) (372 ) (202 ) Taxable Bond (351 ) (836 ) (4,342 ) 3,956 2,871 1,923 3,029 1,821 2,378 3,806 2,725 2,935 2,813 Tax-Free Bond (591 ) (407 ) (409 ) 1,184 1,111 1,133 760 1,057 682 960 760 593 809 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (6) (5,734 ) (7,955 ) (21,372 ) 6,740 2,312 1,850 1,860 86 7 2,151 (1,281 ) (573 ) (473 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (7) 1,420 4,524 8,671 3,087 4,803 4,220 3,571 2,860 3,662 4,138 3,114 3,768 5,293 Money Market Funds 2,546 8,515 13,548 4,944 (1,577 ) 1,785 (2,097 ) 5,067 4,570 6,143 6,068 5,833 7,059 Average Interest-Earning Assets (8) (in millions of dollars) 264,156 265,648 274,913 277,068 270,718 272,727 270,308 263,718 262,759 263,993 265,005 266,430 266,089 - 1 %

(1) October 2019 includes an inflow of $11.1 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) In March 2019, banking accounts were reduced by approximately 23,000 as a result of inactive account closures. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (7) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. (8) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005208/en/