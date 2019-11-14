Charles Schwab : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $24.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $22.6 billion.
Total client assets were a record $3.85 trillion as of month-end October, up 14% from October 2018 and up 2% compared to September 2019.
New brokerage accounts were 142,000 in October, up 7% from October 2018 and up 31% compared to September 2019.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 365 offices and 12.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $3.85 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2019. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.schwab.com and https://www.aboutschwab.com.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For October 2019
October 2019 includes an inflow of $11.1 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
Excludes Retirement Business Services.
In March 2019, banking accounts were reduced by approximately 23,000 as a result of inactive account closures.
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.