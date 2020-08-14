Charles Schwab : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of July 2020 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $2.7 billion. Core net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $2.4 billion. These flows reflect the extension of the federal income tax filing due date from April 15 to July 15.

Total client assets were $4.28 trillion as of month-end July, up 14% from July 2019 and up 4% compared to June 2020.

New brokerage accounts were 206,000 in July, up 60% from July 2019 and up 2% compared to June 2020.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 14.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and $4.3 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.schwab.com and https://www.aboutschwab.com.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For July 2020 2019 2020 Change Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 26,864 26,403 26,917 27,046 28,051 28,538 28,256 25,409 21,917 24,346 25,383 25,813 26,428 2% (2%) Nasdaq Composite 8,175 7,963 7,999 8,292 8,665 8,973 9,151 8,567 7,700 8,890 9,490 10,059 10,745 7% 31% Standard & Poor’s 500 2,980 2,926 2,977 3,038 3,141 3,231 3,226 2,954 2,585 2,912 3,044 3,100 3,271 6% 10% Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 3,702.4 3,746.7 3,716.5 3,768.4 3,854.6 3,942.2 4,038.8 4,051.6 3,862.8 3,496.9 3,778.3 4,009.0 4,110.1 Net New Assets (1) 19.3 19.9 17.4 35.2 12.0 30.1 20.9 24.4 27.9 15.3 97.5 24.6 11.2 (54%) (42%) Net Market Gains (Losses) 25.0 (50.1 ) 34.5 51.0 75.6 66.5 (8.1 ) (213.2 ) (393.8 ) 266.1 133.2 76.5 156.7 Total Client Assets (at month end) 3,746.7 3,716.5 3,768.4 3,854.6 3,942.2 4,038.8 4,051.6 3,862.8 3,496.9 3,778.3 4,009.0 4,110.1 4,278.0 4% 14% Core Net New Assets (2) 19.3 19.9 17.4 24.1 12.0 30.1 20.9 24.4 27.9 15.3 17.6 13.7 2.7 (80%) (86%) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 314.8 314.2 318.5 324.6 330.8 337.1 336.8 323.2 291.5 309.9 339.8 345.2 355.6 3% 13% Advisor Services (3) 1,646.1 1,635.7 1,659.4 1,691.6 1,728.2 1,769.7 1,773.2 1,694.0 1,531.3 1,647.9 1,711.7 1,747.5 1,818.5 4% 10% Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 12,026 12,085 12,118 12,189 12,247 12,333 12,431 12,521 12,736 12,866 14,007 14,107 14,220 1% 18% Banking Accounts 1,352 1,361 1,361 1,374 1,384 1,390 1,403 1,411 1,426 1,439 1,448 1,463 1,480 1% 9% Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 1,701 1,711 1,718 1,735 1,743 1,748 1,732 1,726 1,721 1,696 1,714 1,716 1,712 - 1% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (4) 129 126 108 142 127 164 167 159 283 201 1,250 201 206 2% 60% Inbound Calls (in thousands) 1,773 1,759 1,570 1,771 1,605 1,884 1,947 1,831 2,366 1,824 1,736 2,128 2,105 (1%) 19% Web Logins (in thousands) 65,809 63,928 63,530 72,547 66,394 69,733 77,716 76,941 97,523 92,491 93,803 106,720 103,474 (3%) 57% Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 11.0 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 12.0 % 15.1 % 14.3 % 14.0 % 13.6 % 13.0 % (60) bp 200 bp Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (6, 7) (in millions of dollars) Large Capitalization Stock 717 328 23 900 1,406 991 845 (178 ) 984 (693 ) (768 ) (1,254 ) (2,536 ) Small / Mid Capitalization Stock 10 (374 ) (212 ) (458 ) 73 201 (314 ) (531 ) (954 ) 151 (401 ) (1,063 ) (1,476 ) International 744 (1,390 ) (355 ) 340 735 993 1,360 132 (2,116 ) (2,207 ) (1,953 ) (1,580 ) (773 ) Specialized 418 353 583 618 484 455 762 397 333 2,059 1,512 1,020 1,505 Hybrid (366 ) (569 ) (372 ) (202 ) (290 ) (96 ) 615 (257 ) (4,790 ) (860 ) (518 ) (97 ) (769 ) Taxable Bond 3,806 2,725 2,935 2,813 2,274 4,710 5,714 3,830 (23,142 ) 1,642 5,469 9,215 7,314 Tax-Free Bond 960 760 593 809 860 1,255 1,481 1,066 (5,229 ) (242 ) 805 1,710 1,297 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (6) 2,151 (1,281 ) (573 ) (473 ) (761 ) 1,097 2,684 (565 ) (34,382 ) (3,863 ) (564 ) 1,768 (147 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (7) 4,138 3,114 3,768 5,293 6,303 7,412 7,779 5,024 (532 ) 3,713 4,710 6,183 4,709 Money Market Funds 6,143 6,068 5,833 7,059 4,768 1,515 1,911 1,312 (1,233 ) 8,465 4,833 (5,673 ) (9,039 ) Average Interest-Earning Assets (8) (in millions of dollars) 263,993 265,005 266,430 266,089 268,254 274,911 279,437 278,966 317,850 353,018 361,814 373,986 379,521 1% 44%

(1) July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. May 2020 includes an inflow of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company. October 2019 includes an inflow of $11.1 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) May 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (7) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. (8) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

