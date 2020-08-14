Charles Schwab : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $2.7 billion. Core net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $2.4 billion. These flows reflect the extension of the federal income tax filing due date from April 15 to July 15.
Total client assets were $4.28 trillion as of month-end July, up 14% from July 2019 and up 4% compared to June 2020.
New brokerage accounts were 206,000 in July, up 60% from July 2019 and up 2% compared to June 2020.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 14.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and $4.3 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.schwab.com and https://www.aboutschwab.com.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For July 2020
July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. May 2020 includes an inflow of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company. October 2019 includes an inflow of $11.1 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
Excludes Retirement Business Services.
May 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA's Investment Management Company.
Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.