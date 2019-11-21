Charles Schwab Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2011 -- Data Talk

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $48.50, up $3.75 or 8.38%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 8, 2018, when it closed at $48.63

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 27, 2011, when it rose 10.1%

-- Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, CNBC reported, citing a source

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.78% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 15, 2019, when it rose 9.96%

-- Up 19.14% month-to-date

-- Up 16.78% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 30.15%

-- Down 18.61% from its all-time closing high of $59.59 on May 22, 2018

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Traded as high as $50.97; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2018, when it hit $52.17

-- Up 13.9% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2009, when it rose as much as 14%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:41:10 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet