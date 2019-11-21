Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2011 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:04am EST

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is currently at $48.50, up $3.75 or 8.38%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 8, 2018, when it closed at $48.63

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 27, 2011, when it rose 10.1%

-- Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, CNBC reported, citing a source

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.78% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 15, 2019, when it rose 9.96%

-- Up 19.14% month-to-date

-- Up 16.78% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 30.15%

-- Down 18.61% from its all-time closing high of $59.59 on May 22, 2018

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Traded as high as $50.97; highest intraday level since Oct. 10, 2018, when it hit $52.17

-- Up 13.9% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2009, when it rose as much as 14%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:41:10 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 27754.63 Delayed Quote.19.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.17% 8266.063847 Delayed Quote.31.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 8509.016276 Delayed Quote.29.17%
S&P 500 -0.17% 3102.35 Delayed Quote.24.00%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 7.82% 48.0216 Delayed Quote.7.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04aCharles Schwab Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October..
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:58aLVMH after Tiffany, PayPal prefers Honey
08:15aTD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab Shares Surge on Deal Report
DJ
11/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
11/13SCHWAB STUDY : Equity Plan Participants Average Nearly $100,000 in Vested Stock;..
BU
11/07CHARLES SCHWAB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/07THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 714 M
EBIT 2019 4 902 M
Net income 2019 3 550 M
Finance 2019 21 095 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 57 382 M
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,58  $
Last Close Price 44,75  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION7.75%57 382
MORGAN STANLEY23.83%79 473
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.30.45%77 159
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY38.35%34 772
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.30%20 501
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.31.76%15 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group