Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Charles Schwab Corporation    SCHW

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

(SCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab : to Acquire Wasmer, Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:46pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Charles Schwab Corp. on Monday said it agreed to acquire Wasmer, Schroeder & Co. LLC, an independent investment manager of fixed-income separately managed accounts.

The financial terms of the all-cash deal weren't disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close around the middle of the year.

Charles Schwab said Wasmer Schroeder has over $10.5 billion in assets under management. Wasmer Schroeder, which was founded in 1987, has over 60 employees, including more than 30 investment professionals. "Schwab looks forward to welcoming Wasmer Schroeder's team when the transaction closes," the company said.

Schwab also said the acquisition "enables the growth of Schwab's fixed income separately managed account business with an opportunity for increased asset flows."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
05:46pCHARLES SCHWAB : to Acquire Wasmer, Schroeder
DJ
04:19pCHARLES SCHWAB : Enhances Fixed Income Capabilities With the Purchase of Wasmer,..
BU
02/22The E*Trade Deal Reveals the New Rules of the Investing Game -- WSJ
DJ
02/21Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from..
RE
02/21What the E*Trade Deal Tells You About the New Investing Game
DJ
02/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Clinch Records, E*Trade Finds a Buyer and Wa..
DJ
02/21Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade -- WSJ
DJ
02/20Financials Down as Growth Fears Offset Merger Activity -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/20Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade in $13 Billion Deal -- Update
DJ
02/20Morgan Stanley buys E*Trade for $13 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 717 M
EBIT 2020 4 547 M
Net income 2020 3 335 M
Finance 2020 32 704 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
EV / Sales2021 2,72x
Capitalization 59 335 M
Chart THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Charles Schwab Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 54,22  $
Last Close Price 43,80  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter B. Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.88%59 335
MORGAN STANLEY2.54%83 557
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.0.30%79 719
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%40 489
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.25%24 509
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.21%16 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group